The U.S. attorney's office in the Eastern District of Virginia has begun a criminal probe into alleged financial improprieties by the Washington Commanders, ESPN reported Wednesday afternoon. The report comes hours after news that Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder hired Bank of America Securities to help with a potential sale of the team. The report comes months after the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a 20-page...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 31 MINUTES AGO