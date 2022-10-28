Read full article on original website
Major Odell Beckham Jr. Rumor Swirling This Monday
A significant rumor involving free-agent veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the San Francisco 49ers is picking up steam this week. Beckham, 29, has yet to make his free-agency decision and likely won't do so until he's 100-percent healthy. Two teams are reportedly in the running to ...
Buccaneers Sign Two Former 2020 Super Bowl Champions
Two familiar faces in Tampa Bay have re-joined the Buccaneers, after being signed to the team's practice squad.
Why did the Bears trade Roquan Smith to the Ravens? Answering the biggest questions
What impact will Smith have on the Ravens? What’s the plan for the Bears without their best player? Here are the answers to the biggest questions.
Snyders to explore Commanders sale amid federal criminal probe
The U.S. attorney's office in the Eastern District of Virginia has begun a criminal probe into alleged financial improprieties by the Washington Commanders, ESPN reported Wednesday afternoon. The report comes hours after news that Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder hired Bank of America Securities to help with a potential sale of the team. The report comes months after the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a 20-page...
