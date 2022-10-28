Read full article on original website
Related
There's a serious risk the US is headed for a prolonged period of high inflation and low growth, Deutsche Bank says. An era of negative returns for stocks and bonds may be the result.
Good morning. Max Adams writing to you from New York. Markets have been saturated with inflation conversations this year. Have prices peaked? Core versus headline? Is the Fed responding too tough to lagging indicators? Etc. But just as you were probably getting tired of it all, turns out there's a...
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks on My Buy List
Growth stocks have been hit the hardest in the ongoing bear market. That's because they typically rise the fastest when markets are charging higher, resulting in lofty valuations. While the steep drop can be painful for shareholders, it also presents the best opportunity to juice long-term returns when markets recover.
NASDAQ
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
NASDAQ
Australian shares rise on financials boost ahead of cenbank decision
Australian shares rose on Monday, led by financial stocks, ahead of a highly anticipated modest interest rate hike by the central bank this week despite the highest inflation in three decades. Oct 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Monday, led by financial stocks, ahead of a highly anticipated modest...
JPMorgan strategist and one of Wall Street’s most vocal bulls just got a lot more wary of the economy
JPMorgan’s chief strategist Marko Kolanovic is scaling his bullish calls on the economy. JPMorgan’s chief strategist Marko Kolanovic is scaling back his bullish calls on the economy as he grows more cautious of the geopolitical and economic risks weighing down the market. Kolanovic, who still predicts the S&P...
A pause in the Fed's interest rate hikes would drive a massive allocation shift to stocks, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
Equity allocations could surge if the Federal Reserve pauses its interest rate hikes at the end of this year, according to Fundstrat. "A pause simply means [the] Fed is shifting back to data dependency," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Such a pause would come at a time when investors' net allocation...
‘The economy will crumble’: Another billionaire investor calls on the Fed to pull back its interest rate hikes
Barry Sternlicht is the latest billionaire to criticize the Federal Reserve over its string of interest rate hikes, saying “the economy will crumble” if rates aren’t lowered. The CEO of investment firm Starwood Capital Group said Tuesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box that the Fed should pause after...
NASDAQ
Which Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Undervalued Stocks To Watch Right Now
Undervalued stocks are stocks that are trading below their intrinsic value. That is, they are trading at a price that is lower than the true value of the company. Investors often look for undervalued stocks because they believe that the market has incorrectly priced the stock and that it is therefore a good investment.
CNBC
‘This is serious’: JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon warns U.S. likely to tip into recession in 6 to 9 months
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said the U.S. economy was "actually still doing well" at present and consumers were likely to be in better shape compared to the 2008 global financial crisis when the world tips into recession. "But you can't talk about the economy without talking about stuff in...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
NASDAQ
These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend
With inflation still clocking in around 40 year highs, more retirees are looking for ways to boost their incomes. Dividends stocks look tempting, as a strong dividend-paying company can potentially boost what it offers to its shareholders faster than inflation. The flip side, unfortunately, is that dividends are never guaranteed...
Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Tesla, Alphabet: Earnings, Criminal Probe Report Draw Retail Investors' Attention To These 5 Stocks Today
U.S. markets closed mixed on Thursday, with the Nasdaq ending the session down over 2%, as Big Tech earnings disappointed the Street. While earnings-led stock movements are grabbing retail investors’ eyeballs in most cases, the revelation of a previously undisclosed criminal investigation is the reason why another company is attracting attention. Here’s what’s happening with the top five names that are grabbing retail investors’ attention on Friday morning.
msn.com
Top economist David Rosenberg warns the bear market rally in stocks won't last - and says consumers are running short of cash
David Rosenberg dismissed the latest rebound in stocks as a bear-market rally that won't last. He noted there have been six similar rallies this year, yet the S&P 500 is still down about 22%. The Rosenberg Research founder flagged growing signs of financial strain among American consumers. Slide 1 of...
NASDAQ
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
NASDAQ
Why General Electric Stock Is Still a Buy Despite Mixed Results
General Electric's (NYSE: GE) third-quarter earnings are out, and they are highly likely to create mixed feelings among investors. "Mixed" is the appropriate word, as there's disappointing news on the near-term outlook. On the other hand, GE did enough to make investors feel there's something in the results and outlook to underline the value case for the stock. On balance, the stock remains attractive, but near-term pressure is building.
NASDAQ
European Shares Seen Tad Higher As Investors Brace For Fed Meet
(RTTNews) - European stocks look set to open higher on Monday after a broad-based rally on hopes for a slowdown in some central banks' rate hikes sent Wall Street to a sharply higher close on Friday. Asian markets traded broadly higher as optimism over corporate earnings offset weak China data...
NASDAQ
UniCredit Lifts FY22 Net Interest Income View, Backs FY23 Forecast; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Shares of UniCredit SpA (UCG, UNCFF.PK) were gaining around 2 percent in the morning trading in Italy after the lender updated its fiscal 2022 forecast for net interest income excluding Russia. The company also maintained its forecast for fiscal 2023. In a statement, the company announced the financial...
NASDAQ
The Big Banks Report Earnings and We Dig In
In this podcast, Motley Fool analysts Deidre Woollard and Jason Moser discuss:. Bank of America's strong quarter. BNY Mellon's move to hold crypto for its clients. Why banks are pumping up their loan-loss reserves. Elsewhere, advertising tech stocks have been hurt, but actual spend is holding up. Motely Fool producer...
Stocks could sink 25% as the liquidity crisis in Treasuries threatens to spill over to other markets, analyst says
A liquidity crisis is brewing within the $24 trillion US Treasury market, and the turmoil has the potential to sink stocks. Treasury liquidity is showing signs of weakness not seen since the Great Financial Crisis, warned James Demmert. "A liquidity crisis would most likely extend the current bear market in...
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks That Could Gain 125% and 164% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Investor sentiment has deteriorated throughout the year, as persistent inflation and rapidly rising interest rates have called the economy's strength into question. During that time, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) have seen their share prices slip 84% and 58%, respectively. Both stocks currently sit near a 52-week low.
Comments / 0