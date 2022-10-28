Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You can rent the Byers’ house from ‘Stranger Things’
"The house is really fun; we left it as much like the film as possible," the owners of the home said.
nmdarksidebrewcrew.com
Tractor had to bring back Stranger Things Arcade Carnival at full strength
Halloween weekend is truly back to normal in Albuquerque, and for proof, all one has to do is to return to Tractor Wells Park on Saturday night for the Stranger Things Arcade Carnival & Bazaar. After returning last year in a scaled-back format, it will reclaim the title of biggest event of the year at the brewery.
KRQE News 13
Halloween fun in the kitchen
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We are just days away from the spookiest holiday of the year, and if you’re in charge of making snacks this year for a party or get-together there’s a recipe that will have guests shrieking for more. Chef Andrew Bustos, chef/owner of Precision...
Where does the legend of La Llorona come from?
We have all heard the story as children to never be alone at night by a river or the weeping lady will come get you, the La Llorona. The legend of La Llorona is Spanish for the weeping woman, has been part of Hispanic culture in the Southwest since the days of the Conquistadors. The tall thin spirit is said to be blessed with natural beauty, with long flowing black hair, wailing into the night and searching for children to drag screaming to a watery grave. Not long after her death her restless spirit began to appear walking the banks the river when darkness fell. Weeping and wailing became a curse at night and people became afraid to go out after dark. She was said to be drifting along the shoreline or floating on the water current with her long white gown. Crying out weeping for her children. And so, they didn’t speak of her as Maria, but as La Llorona.
KOAT 7
'Burque Unite' shows creative path through city woes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For 10 years, Gerald Lovato used mixed martial arts fighting as a way to cope with traumatic experiences earlier in his life. He had a successful professional career, competing nationally and internationally. Earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of New Mexico, Lovato...
2022 Boo at the Zoo filled with haunted habitats, spooky activities
The event Saturday was sold out with more than 10,000 guests expected.
theacademyadvocate.com
Balloon Glow 2022
On Friday, October 21, 2022 at 6 pm, the annual Balloon Glow at Albuquerque Academy started. Two hot air balloons, one with a blue, red, and white checkered pattern, and another with multicolor swirls, brought in by the company Flying Fractal, were blown up on the football practice field. The Academy set up a stand offering glow-in-the-dark objects, megaphones, sunglasses, and cookies as prizes.
rrobserver.com
Halloween events this weekend
Halloween isn’t just about children dressing up and over-indulging on candy; there’s something for everyone. As we crawl closer to All Hallows’ Eve, there are a slew of events around Albuquerque to celebrate the wicked holiday, which falls on a Monday this year. No reason to fret; there will be plenty of fun and frights scattered around town this weekend … and even a little exercise to prep the body for what’s to come.
New Albuquerque food park holds grand opening
The park, which sits near Louisiana and Santa Monica, is a combined effort between Grace Church and five local food trucks.
KRQE News 13
Ghost tours offer a different perspective on Albuquerque’s Old Town
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Halloween is right around the corner and if you’re looking to get spooky this year, you can now take ghost tours in Old Town, which is both terrifying and informative all at the same time. Guests get to experience a lantern walk through Old...
pommietravels.com
The Parador Santa Fe Review: Cute Boutique Hotel in Santa Fe

Local synagogue fundraises through brunch event
Mayor Tim Keller was a guest speaker at the event, addressing the topic at hand.
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos, dive into Black cowboy culture, reap the harvest in Cloudcroft, catch a new opera, and scream for ice cream in Las Cruces. If you’re that person—or family—who’s really into Halloween, Los Alamos is the place to be this weekend, as the city’s annual Halloweekend event offers tons of holiday fun. On Friday, trick-or-treat on Main Street from 4 to 6 p.m., dress up your pup and hit the pet costume parade at 4:30 p.m. at the lawn near Boese Brothers, and get the little ones’ hands into some spooky science at the Bradbury Museum, or creepy-crawlies at the Nature Center, from 4 to 6 p.m. Brave souls can enter a haunted house at the Knights of Columbus/Colombian Club Hall from 6 to 9 p.m., and join in an 8 p.m. screening/performance of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Los Alamos Little Theater.
losalamosreporter.com
Register By Nov. 6 For Nov. 10-11 Food
LA Cares, our local food pantry is having its monthly food distribution on Nov. 10 and 11. Call 505-661-8015 to register before Sunday, Nov. 6. Distribution is held on the second Friday of the month and the preceding Thursday. So, this month it will be on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 5:30-7:00 pm, and Friday, Nov. 11 from 10:30 am to noon, at Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church on North Road. Be sure to call NOW to register: 505-661-8015.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Mexican Restaurants in Santa Fe, NM
When you go to New Mexico’s southern border, you will realize that the edge touches the country of Mexico. This means that the people that live in Santa Fe, New Mexico, adopted and are influenced by Mexican Culture, especially in their dishes. If you are looking for a Mexican...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 28 – Nov. 3
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 28 – Nov. 3 around New Mexico. Oct. 28-Nov. 3 – ABQ Trolley Co. | Best of ABQ City Tour – A fully narrated and guided tour experience in an open-air trolley. Riders will get to explore the concepts of red and green chile, check out film locations, and more. The troll rides end on October 30; rides occur weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $20 – $30.
KOAT 7
Trick or treat: Why you should double check your candy this Halloween
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Halloween, it's usually about the costumes and candy. But this year, you may want to double-check your child's bucket, before they start eating candy. Officer Ray Wilson, with the New Mexico State Police, said that in some areas across the country there have been reports of fentanyl “being transported by traffickers in candy boxes.”
KOAT 7
A local business and hospital help a 2-year-old with leukemia celebrate Halloween
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Adrian Perez was diagnosed with leukemia four days after his second birthday. “Shortly after that, we found out that he had AML leukemia, which is a little harder to treat,” said Kyle Perez, Adrian’s father. Adrian has gone through three rounds of chemotherapy, and...
‘Beyond full’: Metro animal shelters overcrowded
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “They’re full, understaffed, and the animals just keep coming in droves.” Nearly every single kennel at the East Side Animal Welfare Center in Albuquerque is filled. As of Friday, there were about 1,000 animals inside the largest shelter in the state waiting for a home. “Over this past year, mostly during the […]
Findings about fatal 'Rust' movie set shooting now with New Mexico prosecutors
SANTA FE, N.M. — A sheriff’s department has submitted its investigative findings to prosecutors in the death of a cinematographer shot and killed by Alec Baldwin on a film set in New Mexico in October 2021. Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office spokesman Juan Ríos said Thursday that two binders...
