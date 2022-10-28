Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SignalsAZ
Kingman Department of Economic Development Launches Website
The City of Kingman Department of Economic Development launched its newly-updated website, www.ChooseKingman.com, with a new design and enhanced features. The site is one part of ongoing efforts and commitment to ensure the support of Kingman’s growing economy, with continued resources and materials that are readily available and widely circulated.
thestandardnewspaper.online
‘Old’ Safeway back in business￼
KINGMAN – Vehicles filled the parking lot once again as the “old” Safeway grocery store welcomed customers back with some fanfare Friday morning in Kingman. Members of the Lee Williams High School marching band performed before the 9:00 a.m. ribbing cutting marking the reopening of the store that was closed for 10 weeks due to a storm-related roof collapse.
Mohave Daily News
Drug-sniffing dog visits Fox Creek campus
BULLHEAD CITY — Two weeks after providing a demonstration for the Bullhead City School District governing board, a Mohave County Sheriff Office sergeant and his K-9 partner searched Fox Creek Junior High School for drugs. Four classrooms and locker rooms were inspected Thursday by Sgt. Kelly McCool and Chase,...
Mohave Daily News
MAES student wins AZ529 essay contest
BULLHEAD CITY — Jonathan White wants to be an engineer when he grows up — and he’s kickstarted his college savings by $529. White, who attends Mohave Accelerate Elementary School, is the Mohave County winner of the annual Arizona’s Education Savings Plan essay contest, which awarded $529 to 20 fifth-graders across the state.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Pedestrian fatally injured￼
KINGMAN – A pedestrian was fatally injured when struck by a vehicle in downtown Kingman on Wednesday, October 26. The 44-year-old man whose name is initially withheld reportedly was not using a cross walk and was in a poorly lit area when struck by a vehicle in the 300 block of Andy Devine Avenue at about 10:10 p.m.
Mohave Daily News
New District 5 member joins MCC Board of Governors
MOHAVE COUNTY — Dr. Diane Singer has joined Mohave Community College Board of Governors as the new District 5 representative, which encompasses Mohave Valley and part of Lake Havasu City. “I want to be part of the transformation of higher education, especially at the local, community level because everyone...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead City breaks ground on fitness court ￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, October 21, for an outdoor Fitness Court at Rotary Park. The small ceremony was attended by City Council members, City staff, members of the media, community partners, and public advocates of the project. The Fitness Court has been designed and partially funded by the National Fitness Campaign (NFC); a non-profit organization founded in 1979 to build a free outdoor fitness court within a 10-minute bike ride of every American.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman, Southwest U.S. dazzled by SpaceX Launch￼
KINGMAN – Lucky sky watchers were treated to a rare sight Thursday evening. According the SpaceX website, at 6:14 Pacific Standard Time, SpaceX launched 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. This was the eighth launch and...
Mohave Daily News
(SUN) Three killed in high-speed crash
BULLHEAD CITY — Three people were killed and another seriously injured Thursday night when a vehicle reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed went out of control and slammed into an oncoming vehicle on the Bullhead Parkway. The Bullhead City Police Department has not released the identities of...
AZFamily
Man murders homeowner over unpaid rent in Golden Valley
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A homeowner in Golden Valley was murdered by his tenant who was behind on rent, and the suspect had help from another accused murderer who recently committed suicide, deputies said. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Blaine Turner, Jr. was living at Joshua William-James Blake’s house. They got into a fight about Turner not paying rent and possibly being evicted. Blake also took the blame for Turner shooting somebody in June but was threatening to tell law enforcement who the real shooter was, MCSO said. It’s unclear when Blake was killed, but deputies said Turner and Hunter McGuire were the ones who shot him. Blake was last seen or heard from around Aug. 3, and his family reported him missing on Aug. 31. It’s unclear how McGuire and Turner knew each other.
Mohave Daily News
Evidence thrown out for BHC murder trial
KINGMAN — A judge ruled Wednesday that prosecutors cannot use ballistic evidence during the trial for a Oregon man accused of killing his girlfriend in Bullhead City. Ryan Lynn Clark, 37, of Medford, Oregon, is charged with the murder of Megan Rae Jean Hannah, also of Medford. He is...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Pet adoption this Saturday￼
MOHAVE VALLEY – The Mohave County Animal Shelter will be holding an adoption event at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Substation at 9880 Vanderslice Road in Mohave Valley on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be two vans full of pets available for donation including cats, kittens, dogs and puppies.
Woman's body recovered from Lake Mohave in Lake Mead National Recreation Area
The body of a woman reported missing last week has been recovered from Lake Mohave in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, authorities said Monday.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Laughlin, NV
Laughlin in Clark County, Nevada, is a vibrant beachfront community at the southernmost tip of the Silver State. Its population in 2020 was estimated to be 8,658. Enjoy Las Vegas' thrills without the crowds, exorbitant prices, and limited parking at this modest gambling community on the Colorado River. The ideal...
Mohave Daily News
T-birds finish region play 6-0
KINGMAN — The Mohave High School varsity football team beat Kingman High 44-22 Friday night. With the win, the Thunderbirds ended 3A West Region play with a 6-0 record. The Bulldogs put up a fight, and the score was 14-14 at the end of the first quarter. "They came...
