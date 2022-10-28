ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, ME

amjamboafrica.com

Iraqi Community Center in Maine

We, at the Iraqi Community Center in Maine, have embarked on an enormous effort to educate voters, many of whom are first time voters, about elections and to encourage participation in the upcoming midterm elections. We hired six bilingual canvassers to knock on doors, engage Iraqi American voters about the...
PORTLAND, ME
Q106.5

10 Maine Towns That Have the Dirtiest-Sounding Names

There's a lot of square footage in Maine, which means there's a whole slew of towns you've probably never heard of. Most of the towns are what you'd expect, named after a historical figure or another place on the globe. But there are a handful of towns throughout Maine that are just built a little different. So if you've got a mind that is permanently in the gutter or a brain that never matured after 14-years-old, strap in for 10 of the dirtiest sounding town names that exist in Maine.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine students choose Mills in mock election

Students from across Maine have selected Democratic incumbent Janet Mills as the winner of the race for Governor. As of Friday, 116 schools submitted results from the Student Mock Election, with more than 19,000 votes cast. More than 150 schools signed up to take part. In the governor's race, Mills...
MAINE STATE
observer-me.com

The face of hunting in Maine is changing

Heading outside on a gorgeous fall day and enjoying the sights, sounds and experiences that Maine has to offer can be exhilarating. For generations, it was men who headed into the woods for the state’s traditional fall activity: hunting. The fraternity of fathers, sons, grandfathers, uncles and grandsons often excluded women and girls.
MAINE STATE
themainewire.com

Aroostook Enigma: Mystery Surrounds Maine Potato Matriarch’s Stillborn Senate Bid – Steve Robinson Investigates

It’s a genuine Aroostook County Mystery: What happened to Sue McCrum, the matriarch of the powerful Penobscot McCrum potato empire, that led her to drop out of the District 2 State Senate race just 24 hours after she filed papers to run? On March 5, 2020, McCrum filed to enter the race. Before her paperwork had even appeared on the state ethics website, she’d already terminated her candidacy.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
94.9 HOM

Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular

We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
MAINE STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine

This popular downtown Bar Harbor gourmet store has a new outpost in Bar Harbor where you can find its ice cream and sorbets. The store offers a wide selection, and the prices are affordable. The ice creams are made from local ingredients. Try a few flavors and find out what you like best. The store will offer seasonal flavors like waffle cones and sugar cones in the fall. It will also have milkshakes, floats, and sundaes. The store also sells hot chocolate. In addition, the owners hope to incorporate music into the shop.
BAR HARBOR, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

How Many of These Nasty Nicknames for Maine Towns Have You Heard of?

Maine has over 700 cities and towns, and a brutal sense of humor. Put these two facts together, and I bet Maine has more nasty, tasteless, and hilarious nicknames for our towns than any other state in the nation. We asked you on Facebook for your nasty Maine town nicknames, and you did not disappoint. There were PLENTY that we will not re-print here, but there still is a lot that we can. Well done, Mainers. You never disappoint!
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Take The Maine ‘Put A Finger Down’ TikTok Challenge

Hey Mainers, take the challenge and see how many fingers you put down!. Most days, trolling social media can be a bit much honestly, but once in awhile, I just take a deep dive around TikTok, because sometimes you will see some pretty funny and amazing things. The “Put a...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Maine 207 area code extended

AUGUSTA- It looks like Maine’s signature area code 207 will be staying around for a bit longer. The Maine Public Utilities Commission says that they have found some ways to preserve the single area code for Maine until at least the first quarter of 2027. Originally they thought they...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two Maine schools closed on Halloween due to threat of violence

READFIELD, Maine — Maranacook Community High and Middle Schools will be closed Monday due to a threat of violence. According to a message by RSU 38, Superintendent Jay Charette, the two schools will be closed “out of an abundance of caution” after school officials received an anonymous text on Saturday that threatened violence at the high school.
READFIELD, ME

