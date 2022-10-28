Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Things To Do This Weekend in Maine 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
amjamboafrica.com
Iraqi Community Center in Maine
We, at the Iraqi Community Center in Maine, have embarked on an enormous effort to educate voters, many of whom are first time voters, about elections and to encourage participation in the upcoming midterm elections. We hired six bilingual canvassers to knock on doors, engage Iraqi American voters about the...
Fact checking numbers LePage and Mills cited during the Voice of the Voter forum
PORTLAND, Maine — It didn't take long for Maine's economy to come up during our Voice of the Voter forum on Thursday night. "There's been some accusations made about the status of our state and the state's economy," Gov. Janet Mills said looking at the former governor, Paul LePage, on stage.
A scorecard on Maine’s health indicators shows many challenges besides COVID
Smoking rates have fallen but Maine still has higher rates than the national average. Youth rates of smoking declined during the pandemic, though experts cautioned that trend could be temporary. Photo by Tomasz Sienicki/Wikimedia. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, other public health challenges raged on. Substance use in Maine surged and...
10 Maine Towns That Have the Dirtiest-Sounding Names
There's a lot of square footage in Maine, which means there's a whole slew of towns you've probably never heard of. Most of the towns are what you'd expect, named after a historical figure or another place on the globe. But there are a handful of towns throughout Maine that are just built a little different. So if you've got a mind that is permanently in the gutter or a brain that never matured after 14-years-old, strap in for 10 of the dirtiest sounding town names that exist in Maine.
WMTW
Maine students choose Mills in mock election
Students from across Maine have selected Democratic incumbent Janet Mills as the winner of the race for Governor. As of Friday, 116 schools submitted results from the Student Mock Election, with more than 19,000 votes cast. More than 150 schools signed up to take part. In the governor's race, Mills...
observer-me.com
The face of hunting in Maine is changing
Heading outside on a gorgeous fall day and enjoying the sights, sounds and experiences that Maine has to offer can be exhilarating. For generations, it was men who headed into the woods for the state’s traditional fall activity: hunting. The fraternity of fathers, sons, grandfathers, uncles and grandsons often excluded women and girls.
Mills and LePage differ sharply on Maine's economic health
PORTLAND, Maine — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and former two-term Republican Gov. Paul LePage had starkly different views of the state's economy as things got feisty during their fourth debate Thursday evening. LePage went on the attack against the incumbent, suggesting the economy has gone to pot since he...
New Data Says These Are The Top 10 Maine Towns to Shoot a Deer in & Number One Shocks Us All
It's almost time for one of the most popular seasons in the state of Maine's rich hunting history.. Whitetail Deer Season!. Rifle season for Whitetail Deer opens Saturday in the Pine Tree State and hunters from the New Hampshire to Canadian border will be heading out into the woods to try and bag the biggest trophy buck of their lives.
themainewire.com
Aroostook Enigma: Mystery Surrounds Maine Potato Matriarch’s Stillborn Senate Bid – Steve Robinson Investigates
It’s a genuine Aroostook County Mystery: What happened to Sue McCrum, the matriarch of the powerful Penobscot McCrum potato empire, that led her to drop out of the District 2 State Senate race just 24 hours after she filed papers to run? On March 5, 2020, McCrum filed to enter the race. Before her paperwork had even appeared on the state ethics website, she’d already terminated her candidacy.
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
Commercial building owners are about to get a new tool to fight climate change in Maine
Once the regulatory framework is in place, municipalities will need to opt into the program by passing a municipal ordinance authorizing participation. Some cities such as Portland and South Portland are already signaling interest. Photo by Emma Sampson. Maine is finalizing rules for a program that will soon let commercial...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine
This popular downtown Bar Harbor gourmet store has a new outpost in Bar Harbor where you can find its ice cream and sorbets. The store offers a wide selection, and the prices are affordable. The ice creams are made from local ingredients. Try a few flavors and find out what you like best. The store will offer seasonal flavors like waffle cones and sugar cones in the fall. It will also have milkshakes, floats, and sundaes. The store also sells hot chocolate. In addition, the owners hope to incorporate music into the shop.
How Many of These Nasty Nicknames for Maine Towns Have You Heard of?
Maine has over 700 cities and towns, and a brutal sense of humor. Put these two facts together, and I bet Maine has more nasty, tasteless, and hilarious nicknames for our towns than any other state in the nation. We asked you on Facebook for your nasty Maine town nicknames, and you did not disappoint. There were PLENTY that we will not re-print here, but there still is a lot that we can. Well done, Mainers. You never disappoint!
Take The Maine ‘Put A Finger Down’ TikTok Challenge
Hey Mainers, take the challenge and see how many fingers you put down!. Most days, trolling social media can be a bit much honestly, but once in awhile, I just take a deep dive around TikTok, because sometimes you will see some pretty funny and amazing things. The “Put a...
Unexplained Streaks in the Sky Seen from Maine to New Hampshire
It wouldn’t be Halloween without some UFO sightings in New Hampshire. Only this time, a lot of people in Maine saw them too. And in broad daylight. Posting to the Kittery, Maine Facebook group, a user posted a photo of two bizarre streaks seen while driving on Route 1 South Saturday. At first glance, they appear to be smoke contrails from airplanes.
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
All Maine Political Signs Should Be as Epic as Binga’s in Windham
Two things are undeniable right now in Maine: 1) It's election season, and 2) Binga's in Windham is still the reigning, defending, undisputed heavyweight champion of the world when it comes to business signs. Binga's Famous Signs. For years now, Binga's has seemed to pride itself on having the best...
foxbangor.com
Maine 207 area code extended
AUGUSTA- It looks like Maine’s signature area code 207 will be staying around for a bit longer. The Maine Public Utilities Commission says that they have found some ways to preserve the single area code for Maine until at least the first quarter of 2027. Originally they thought they...
Two Maine schools closed on Halloween due to threat of violence
READFIELD, Maine — Maranacook Community High and Middle Schools will be closed Monday due to a threat of violence. According to a message by RSU 38, Superintendent Jay Charette, the two schools will be closed “out of an abundance of caution” after school officials received an anonymous text on Saturday that threatened violence at the high school.
Comments / 10