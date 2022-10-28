Read full article on original website
thebrag.com
‘The Witcher’ switch: Liam Hemsworth to replace Henry Cavill in lead role
Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill in the starring role of Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s hit fantasy series The Witcher. Both actors shared the news to their Instagram accounts on Saturday. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I...
thebrag.com
New ‘God of War’ game leaks as copies are sold early
The next instalment in the globally beloved God of War series has allegedly been sold early and spoilers are running amuck on the net. God of War: Ragnarok, the highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s God of War, is expected to release on November 9th. However, it has apparently hit the shelves slightly earlier than anticipated.
thebrag.com
Kim Kardashian and Tyler the Creator run into Diddy… As the Joker
‘Tis the spooky season and with every Halloween comes an amazing thread of celebs and their costumes. Cue Diddy. One costume that you will see at every Halloween party is the Joker. This year, the culprit is Diddy. And Diddy has been very busy harassing the citizens of Gotham City.
