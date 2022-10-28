ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vibe

Michael Jackson’s Son Denounces “King Of Pop” Label Given To Harry Styles

Prince Jackson, the eldest of Michael Jackson’s three children, has broken his silence regarding Harry Styles’ attempt to claim the throne as the new King of Pop. On Friday (Oct. 28), Prince, 25, sat with Good Morning Britain and, according to Metro UK, explained, “He’s got his own genre, and he’s definitely an amazing artist. But, the ‘King of Pop’ was a moniker that really my dad earned.”
Glamour

Adele Wore a 70-Pound Gown for Her ‘I Drink Wine’ Music Video

Nearly a year on from the release of 30, Adele has finally dropped her music video for “I Drink Wine,” and it’s her most fashion-forward visual yet. Depicting the platinum-selling artist floating down a river in an inner tube—glass of rosé in hand—the “overnight water shoot” was directed by Joe Talbot and features the Grammy winner in a sequined Valentino gown weighing a cool 70 pounds.
TODAY.com

Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
HollywoodLife

Billie Eilish Rocks Bike Shorts Amid Hot New Romance With Jesse Rutherford: Photos

Grammy-winner and “bad guy” singer Billie Eilish, 20, has been sporting some impressive gym looks in recent weeks, including a black bike short ensemble on Oct. 28. Billie, who has recently been on numerous dates with The Neighbourhood singer Jesse Rutherford, 31, was spotted out in Los Angeles with her fitness trainer in the athletic outfit. Along with the bike shorts, the 20-year-old rocked a white shirt with a Dodgers baseball jersey, black converse, and a beanie that read “FUC-12.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Watch Harry Styles’ “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” Video

Harry Styles has shared the visual for his Harry’s House album cut, “Music For a Sushi Restaurant.”. In the Aube Perrie-directed music video, the singer is a merman who is captured by workers at a restaurant. While, at first, the workers try to kill Styles, they instead begin catering to him and he starts performing at the eatery. However, the restaurant still has its sights set on Styles.
Vogue

Hailey’s Halloween Costume Evokes An Epic ’90s Fashion Moment

Halloween weekend is always a spectacle in Hollywood. The costume line-up this year has included a slew of memorable looks, from Lizzo’s hilarious take on Marge Simpson (which ignited a TikTok frenzy), to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s eerily convincing cosplay as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. However, Hailey Bieber chose a more high fashion approach to the spooky season, pulling off an ode to a legendary runway moment.
TheDailyBeast

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Slammed for Racy Christian Halloween Outfits

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly outraged Christians on Sunday when they posted images of their provocative his-and-hers Halloween outfits to Instagram. Kelly was dressed as a priest in black and red robes holding a leash around Fox’s neck, with the actress also wearing black PVC lingerie and fishnets. “On Sundays we take communion,” Fox captioned a set of pictures of the couple in their costumes, with the uploads also including a clip of Kelly feeding her what appeared to be Sacramental bread. “What the hell is wrong with you people,” one angry critic wrote. “Unacceptable,” another added, “No one should ever mock someone else’s religion.” A third wrote simply: “The humiliating and degrading things people do for social media.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) Read it at Daily Mail
Vogue

The KarJenners Won Halloween With Custom Couture And Dramatic Beauty

When it comes to dressing up, the Kardashian-Jenners give it their all. Whether it’s for their annual holiday parties, or walking the famous Met steps at the Met Gala, the famous family always commits to the theme. This over-the-top approach was also perfect for Halloween festivities this past weekend: Kim Kardashian and sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner delivered some elaborate costumes.
BBC

Taylor Swift breaks Arctic Monkeys chart-topping streak

Taylor Swift has denied Arctic Monkeys their seventh straight chart-topping album, after her own new LP raced to number one on Friday. Her 10th album, Midnights, became the fastest-selling record of 2022, with 204,000 equivalent sales in week one. The Sheffield rock band finished in second place with more than...
HollywoodLife

Frankie Jonas & GF Anna Dress Up As His Brother Joe & Ex GF Taylor Swift: Photos

Frankie Jonas and his girlfriend Anna had a bit of fun dressing up for Halloween as his brother Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift circa 2008 when the two pop stars were briefly dating. The youngest of the Jonas siblings took to his Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 30 to share a hilarious photo album of the costumes, including a reenactment of a scene from the early aughts film Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience, where Joe and Taylor perform together on her song “Should Have Said No.”
Vogue

Scandi Chic Meets British Heritage Style In Ganni X Barbour

Collaborations hold serious fashion currency. Two brands who don’t need us to tell them that? Ganni and Barbour. The Scandi-cool success story and British heritage favourite have been joining forces with like-minded peers for some time, and now, despite perhaps appearing worlds apart, they’re batting for the same team.

