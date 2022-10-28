Read full article on original website
Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles appear stoic on date night after nanny’s tell-all
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ date night appears to have been ruined by her former nanny’s tell-all. Photos show the “Don’t Worry Darling” director and former One Direction crooner looking stoic and tired as they made their way into Pace restaurant in Los Angeles this week.
Former One Direction band member Niall Horan announces new solo music and festivals in 2023
Niall Horan took to social media on Thursday to share with his fans that his third album is coming in 2023 and that he will be taking his new music on the road.
Michael Jackson’s Son Denounces “King Of Pop” Label Given To Harry Styles
Prince Jackson, the eldest of Michael Jackson’s three children, has broken his silence regarding Harry Styles’ attempt to claim the throne as the new King of Pop. On Friday (Oct. 28), Prince, 25, sat with Good Morning Britain and, according to Metro UK, explained, “He’s got his own genre, and he’s definitely an amazing artist. But, the ‘King of Pop’ was a moniker that really my dad earned.”
Adele Wore a 70-Pound Gown for Her ‘I Drink Wine’ Music Video
Nearly a year on from the release of 30, Adele has finally dropped her music video for “I Drink Wine,” and it’s her most fashion-forward visual yet. Depicting the platinum-selling artist floating down a river in an inner tube—glass of rosé in hand—the “overnight water shoot” was directed by Joe Talbot and features the Grammy winner in a sequined Valentino gown weighing a cool 70 pounds.
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Gwen Stefani's Pink Crop Top And Skirt In These Behind-The-Scenes Pictures
Gwen Stefani proved yet again that pink is her color in a sparkle-adorned, sultry and Studio 54-esque get-up! The “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker, 53, share behind-the-scenes pics from The Voice with her 14.7 million Instagram followers, and also showed off several punky and glam outfits. In the photo collection...
After Will Smith’s Oscar slap, Jada Pinkett Smith reveals 'complicated marriage' in 'no holds barred' memoir
Jada Pinkett Smith plans to reveal all in her new memoir. The actress and wife of Will Smith announced she will publish her book in 2023, according to People. Although the memoir is still untitled, the "Red Table Talk" host will cover her "rise to stardom" alongside friend Tupac Shakur, her "unconventional upbringing" and "falling in love" with her husband.
Olivia Wilde Believed Harry Styles Was Sleeping With Florence Pugh, Ex-Nanny Claims
The ex-nanny of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis isn’t done airing the couple’s dirty laundry. According to the ex-nanny, Wilde complained to her then-partner that Florence Pugh was sleeping with Harry Styles before starting her own relationship with the pop star, RadarOnline.com has learned. The ex-staffer claimed that...
Emily Blunt Stunned Fans In A Curve-Hugging Halter LBD At The BFI London Film Awards
Emily Blunt turned heads at the BFI London Film Awards red carpet last week in a ruching, floor-length little black dress that was straight off the runway. The A Quiet Place star, 39, stunned in a curve-hugging, black Saint Laurent gown with a halter neckline and ruching fabric as she promoted her upcoming television series, The English.
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Billie Eilish Rocks Bike Shorts Amid Hot New Romance With Jesse Rutherford: Photos
Grammy-winner and “bad guy” singer Billie Eilish, 20, has been sporting some impressive gym looks in recent weeks, including a black bike short ensemble on Oct. 28. Billie, who has recently been on numerous dates with The Neighbourhood singer Jesse Rutherford, 31, was spotted out in Los Angeles with her fitness trainer in the athletic outfit. Along with the bike shorts, the 20-year-old rocked a white shirt with a Dodgers baseball jersey, black converse, and a beanie that read “FUC-12.”
Adele Releases New Floating Video for Hit Single “I Drink Wine”
Just days after Taylor Swift released her new album, Midnights, and hit single, “Anti-Hero,” another of the biggest names in music has released her latest offering. Yes, you guessed it. Adele has a new dreamy, floating music video out for audiences to enjoy for her hit single, “I Drink Wine.”
L.A.'s MaeDay Rescue Refutes Olivia Wilde's Ex-Nanny's Claim She Abandoned Dog for Harry Styles
Less than a week after Olivia Wilde's former nanny claimed the actress abandoned her dog in order to free up more time for Harry Styles, the animal rescue where she adopted the dog is refuting those claims by calling them a doggone lie. MaeDay Rescue, a Los Angeles-based non-profit that...
Harry Hill review – reliably, joyously madcap as ever
While not quite reaching previously attained heights of absurdity, the comic still pulls off a successful stream of nonsense
Watch Harry Styles’ “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” Video
Harry Styles has shared the visual for his Harry’s House album cut, “Music For a Sushi Restaurant.”. In the Aube Perrie-directed music video, the singer is a merman who is captured by workers at a restaurant. While, at first, the workers try to kill Styles, they instead begin catering to him and he starts performing at the eatery. However, the restaurant still has its sights set on Styles.
Hailey’s Halloween Costume Evokes An Epic ’90s Fashion Moment
Halloween weekend is always a spectacle in Hollywood. The costume line-up this year has included a slew of memorable looks, from Lizzo’s hilarious take on Marge Simpson (which ignited a TikTok frenzy), to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s eerily convincing cosplay as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. However, Hailey Bieber chose a more high fashion approach to the spooky season, pulling off an ode to a legendary runway moment.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Slammed for Racy Christian Halloween Outfits
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly outraged Christians on Sunday when they posted images of their provocative his-and-hers Halloween outfits to Instagram. Kelly was dressed as a priest in black and red robes holding a leash around Fox’s neck, with the actress also wearing black PVC lingerie and fishnets. “On Sundays we take communion,” Fox captioned a set of pictures of the couple in their costumes, with the uploads also including a clip of Kelly feeding her what appeared to be Sacramental bread. “What the hell is wrong with you people,” one angry critic wrote. “Unacceptable,” another added, “No one should ever mock someone else’s religion.” A third wrote simply: “The humiliating and degrading things people do for social media.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) Read it at Daily Mail
The KarJenners Won Halloween With Custom Couture And Dramatic Beauty
When it comes to dressing up, the Kardashian-Jenners give it their all. Whether it’s for their annual holiday parties, or walking the famous Met steps at the Met Gala, the famous family always commits to the theme. This over-the-top approach was also perfect for Halloween festivities this past weekend: Kim Kardashian and sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner delivered some elaborate costumes.
Taylor Swift breaks Arctic Monkeys chart-topping streak
Taylor Swift has denied Arctic Monkeys their seventh straight chart-topping album, after her own new LP raced to number one on Friday. Her 10th album, Midnights, became the fastest-selling record of 2022, with 204,000 equivalent sales in week one. The Sheffield rock band finished in second place with more than...
Frankie Jonas & GF Anna Dress Up As His Brother Joe & Ex GF Taylor Swift: Photos
Frankie Jonas and his girlfriend Anna had a bit of fun dressing up for Halloween as his brother Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift circa 2008 when the two pop stars were briefly dating. The youngest of the Jonas siblings took to his Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 30 to share a hilarious photo album of the costumes, including a reenactment of a scene from the early aughts film Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience, where Joe and Taylor perform together on her song “Should Have Said No.”
Scandi Chic Meets British Heritage Style In Ganni X Barbour
Collaborations hold serious fashion currency. Two brands who don’t need us to tell them that? Ganni and Barbour. The Scandi-cool success story and British heritage favourite have been joining forces with like-minded peers for some time, and now, despite perhaps appearing worlds apart, they’re batting for the same team.
