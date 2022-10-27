Read full article on original website
Using her love for the environment, freshman Elizabeth Marsh completes a milestone Girl Scout project
Using her love for the environment, freshman Elizabeth Marsh completes a milestone Girl Scout project. Elizabeth Marsh is a freshman studying environmental science at Concordia University, Nebraska. She attended Emmanuel Lutheran School for elementary and middle school in York, Nebraska just a short distance from Seward. “It was common to...
Nebraska comedy community remembers local legend Brad Stewart
LINCOLN, NE — Nebraska comedians are mourning the loss of a pillar of the state’s comedy community. Local comics say Brad Stewart had an impact on everyone in the industry from Lincoln to Omaha to Los Angeles. “Brad Stewart is a comedian and an artist all the way...
Bulldogs to dual Midland in 2022-23 season opener
SEWARD, Neb. – The Bulldog head coaching debut of Chase Clasen will take place Tuesday as the Concordia University Wrestling team goes head-to-head with Midland in dual action. The dual is slated to get underway at 7 p.m. CT from the Wikert Events Center on the Midland campus. The Bulldogs are readying to unveil a new-look roster that features 19 freshmen or transfers (out of 35 student-athletes). The matchup on Tuesday will be between sides that placed sixth (Concordia) and seventh (Midland), respectively, at the 2022 GPAC Championships.
Charles Herbster, Julie Slama drop lawsuits filed against one another
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Charles Herbster, a former Republican candidate for governor of Nebraska, and State Sen. Jule Slama have both dropped the lawsuits filed earlier this year against one another. Court documents show the dismissals were filed Thursday morning in Johnson County. Both lawsuits were dismissed with prejudice, so...
Mickey Joseph Announces Unfortunate Decision On Casey Thompson
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson will not return for the second half of today's matchup against Illinois. The starting signal caller suffered an injury during the first half and was forced into the locker room. Head coach Mickey Joseph announced Chubba Purdy as the Cornhuskers second-half starter. Backup Logan Smothers initially...
Top five battle to wrap up regular season on Tuesday
SEWARD, Neb. – One of the more anticipated matches of the regular season will mark the end of the regular season. The fifth-ranked Concordia University Volleyball team will host No. 4 Midland on Tuesday night as the two rivals go head-to-head for the second time this season. If this match is anything like the first one, fans are in for a treat. The meeting in Fremont on Sept. 7 resulted in a five-set win for the Warriors, who took the fifth set, 16-14. Head Coach Ben Boldt’s squad (23-3, 12-3 GPAC) will pull itself into a tie for second place in the final GPAC standings if it can defeat Midland.
Critics of controversial pardon call for apology, more accountability
LINCOLN — A group of American Legion members and others took to the streets Friday to protest a controversial pardon granted to a Legion member for a violent sex assault in 1993. Carrying signs that read “Shame on You Neb. Legion Leaders” and “What if it was Your Loved One?” the group called on the […] The post Critics of controversial pardon call for apology, more accountability appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Icon, Shania Twain to stop in Lincoln for tour date
LINCOLN, Neb. -- "Let's go girls" icon, Shania Twain will be making a stop in Lincoln next year as part of her Queen of Me Tour. Twain is a five-time GRAMMY Award-winner and the best-selling female artist in country music history. Twain will be releasing her new album, Queen of...
Arrest made in Metro school threat
An unnamed minor, suspected of threatening to shoot up an Elkhorn school, has been booked into the Douglas County Youth Center. Earlier Thursday an anonymous threat posted on TikTok and targeting Elkhorn Ridge Middle School, found the Douglas County Sheriff's Office ramping up security at area schools. According to the...
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Fire Prompts Bridge Closure Near the Devaney Center
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 28)–A fire underneath the Oak Creek bridge along Antelope Valley Parkway at Saunders Avenue late Thursday night caused some damage to the bridge and forced a street closure. Lincoln Fire and Rescue Captain Nancy Crist on Friday said that crews responded to the bridge, near the...
Two Motorcyclists Killed In Separate Friday Night Accidents
(KFOR October 29, 2022) Two fatal accidents occurred hours apart Friday night in the Capital City. Lincoln Police Sergeant Jason Wesch told KFOR News the first accident occurred around 7 pm when a West bound motorcycle collided with a Northbound truck at the intersection of 11th and Adams. The second accident happened around 10:30 pm as a northbound motorcyclist exiting the downtown area on Interstate-180 ran into the back of a northbound vehicle. Both motorcyclists died as a result of their injuries. Both accidents remain under investigation and names of the deceased have not been released pending notification of Next of Kin.
Nebraska Cornhuskers Volleyball: Former Husker fired by Ole Miss
One of the great former stars of Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball is in quite a spot of trouble. One week after being suspended by Ole Miss, Kayla Banwarth has been officially fired. While the reason for the firing isn’t known, the school moved rather quickly in the investigation that saw the...
New program aims to help Lincoln renters find affordable housing
Hallam’s volunteer fire chief said the dry conditions, wind, and the potential for members to be swept up, is a recipe for a rekindled fire. During the pursuit, the driver lost control, struck the inside barrier, drove into a field near the Lincoln Airport, and came to a stop in a creek bed.
Motorcyclist injured in north Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash between a motorcyclist and the driver of a truck near 11th and Adams Friday night at around 7 p.m. A 10/11 Now reporter on the scene spoke with multiple people who heard the impact and ran to help. One person who lives nearby says paramedics were performing CPR on the motorcyclist before they were taken away in an ambulance.
Six Nebraska School Districts Getting Electric School Buses
Six Nebraska School Districts Getting Electric School Buses (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS October 27, 2022) Six Nebraska school districts, including Raymond Central Public Schools, are schools around the country are receiving rebates for electric school buses from the Biden-Harris administration. $2.2 million is coming from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition out of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Lincoln’s purple streetlights are about to be replaced
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – What’s with those purple streetlights in Lincoln, and what is the city doing to fix them?. It’s an issue that many Lincoln residents and visitors have had questions about for over a year now. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Transportation and Utilities Director...
Suspect in custody after threat made about Elkhorn middle school
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A suspect in the social media threat about an Elkhorn middle school was in custody Thursday, authorities said. The school district sent out a letter to staff and families Thursday afternoon saying the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office had someone in custody and that “no active threat remains.”
Bulldogs out-block Broncos, earn season sweep of Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. – Hastings had beaten both Dakota Wesleyan and Midland on its home court, so the fifth-ranked Concordia University Volleyball team understood what it was up against on the road on Saturday (Oct. 29). The Bulldogs effectively maneuvered around the stout Bronco block, hit .331 on the afternoon and swept away Hastings, 25-11, 25-17, 25-21, inside Lynn Farrell Arena. Three Concordia players produced at least 10 kills in the usual balanced performance.
