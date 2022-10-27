SEWARD, Neb. – One of the more anticipated matches of the regular season will mark the end of the regular season. The fifth-ranked Concordia University Volleyball team will host No. 4 Midland on Tuesday night as the two rivals go head-to-head for the second time this season. If this match is anything like the first one, fans are in for a treat. The meeting in Fremont on Sept. 7 resulted in a five-set win for the Warriors, who took the fifth set, 16-14. Head Coach Ben Boldt’s squad (23-3, 12-3 GPAC) will pull itself into a tie for second place in the final GPAC standings if it can defeat Midland.

SEWARD, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO