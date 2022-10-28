Read full article on original website
BBC
UK battery firm Britishvolt near collapse as it seeks funding
UK battery start-up Britishvolt could run out of money and go into administration after the government rejected a £30m advance in funding. The firm wants to build a factory in Blyth in Northumberland which would build batteries for electric vehicles. The government, which had championed the development, had committed...
BBC
Seoul Halloween crush: Aftermath of disaster in pictures
Have you been affected by what's happened? Are you in the area? If it's safe to do so, you can share your experience by emailing: haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk. Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
BBC
Brecon Beacons: Living in Britain's most exorcised home
Poltergeist activity, apparitions, alleged possessions - even physical injury. A woman who lived in a remote farmhouse in the Brecon Beacons described the horrifying events that led her to call in exorcists, time and time again. The family's home had more exorcisms than any other in British history. It begun...
BBC
Commandos' 80th anniversary marked at memorial
Hundreds of commandos gathered in Lochaber on Sunday to mark the 80th anniversary of the formation of the elite troops. In 1942, during World War Two, the first Royal Marines volunteers were sent to the area of the west Highlands to be trained for operations. Some of these...
BBC
Do not intervene with Just Stop Oil protests, Met urges
The Met has urged the public not to "directly intervene" with Just Stop Oil demonstrators. Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said people should "call us, and we will deal" with the climate change group. He spoke after angry motorists removed demonstrators from blocked roads in central London on Saturday. Mr Twist...
