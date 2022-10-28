Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights
Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
MMAmania.com
Official ‘Paul vs. Silva’ salaries: What will each fighter earn for tonight’s PPV event?
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will collide in a highly-anticipated boxing match later tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and the two fighters will earn millions doing it. LIVE! Watch ‘Paul Vs. Silva’ On PPV...
MMA Fighting
Video: Nate Diaz slaps member of Jake Paul’s team backstage at Paul vs. Silva
Nate Diaz got physical with a member of Jake Paul’s team prior to Paul’s matchup with Anderson Silva on Saturday. Backstage at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., following Diaz’s teammate Chris Avila’s dominant decision win over YouTube star Dr. Mike Varshavski, a skirmish broke out backstage.
MMAmania.com
Video: Team Diaz gets into backstage scuffle with Team Paul | Paul vs. Silva
Nate Diaz was in attendance for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing event tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and that meant his entire entourage was in attendance as well. Diaz, who fought out his...
MMAmania.com
Video: Uriah Hall calls out Jake Paul after pro boxing debut - ‘I’m going to be the one to f—k you up’
Uriah Hall cashed in on his professional boxing debut earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, when the former UFC middleweight contender defeated former NFL star Le’Veon Bell by unanimous decision and then issued a callout of Jake Paul.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder KO’d by Harry Sconiers video evidence disappears
Video of Deontay Wilder getting dropped and possibly “knocked out” by Harry Sconiers in 2010 has disappeared from existence, WBN has uncovered. World Boxing News found further information on the only time Wilder officially got dropped in his career pre-Tyson Fury. “The Bronze Bomber” was planted by Sconiers...
Anderson Silva reacts following unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul
Anderson Silva is taking his unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul in stride. Silva and Paul shared the ring for a pro boxing match inside the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona this past Saturday night. The bout was scheduled for eight rounds and it did indeed go the distance. This was an action-packed bout and while Silva had his moments, Paul scored a late knockdown en route to a unanimous decision victory.
Jake Paul says Dana White is the reason he is facing Anderson Silva after UFC boss ‘guaranteed’ he would’t accept fight
JAKE PAUL revealed Dana White is the reason he is fighting UFC legend Anderson Silva. The YouTuber-turned boxer returns over the weekend in Arizona for his first bout in ten months. It will be his third opponent formerly of the UFC, following knockout wins over Ben Askren, 38, and Tyron...
MMAmania.com
Jon Jones blasts Stipe Miocic for holding up UFC 282 super fight — ‘Sign the contract’
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones wants to (finally) make his heavyweight debut opposite former 265-pound kingpin Stipe Miocic in the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. So what’s the hold up?. “I’m preparing to...
Video | Backstage brawls breaks loose between Team Diaz and Team Paul
A backstage brawl between Team Diaz and Team Paul apparently broke loose at tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Silva’ event in Arizona. Jake Paul (5-0) is set to collide with former UFC middleweight champion and MMA legend Anderson Silva in tonight’s Showtime Boxing pay-per-view headliner. ‘The Problem Child’...
Jake Paul Imitates Triple H At Weigh In For Fight Against Anderson Silva
Jake Paul is ready to play the game. During the weigh-in for his fight against Anderson Silva, Jake Paul did his best Triple H imitation as he spit his water into the air. Triple H famously incorporated the water spit into his entrance when he was an active competitor. Paul...
Jake Paul targets Conor McGregor and Canelo Alvarez fights with a win over Silva
Jake Paul has some grand plans for what could come next with a win over Anderson Silva on Saturday night,
MMAmania.com
Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight kingpin, Anderson Silva, will take on social media star, Jake Paul, this Saturday (Oct. 29, 2022) on FITE.tv / Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Expectations were not high when Silva transitioned over to the boxing ring. Sure, Silva is...
Yardbarker
Frank Warren reveals all of Tyson Fury’s next THREE fights
Frank Warren has provided some insight in how the heavyweight boxing landscape could look like over the coming months. Fury, the reigning WBC heavyweight champion of the world, has made it clear that he will no longer be retiring from professional boxing – shock!. The Gypsy King will be...
VIDEO: Uriah Hall, Le'Veon Bell on weight for pro boxing debut
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Former UFC middleweight contender Uriah Hall is ready for his professional boxing debut. Hall takes on ex-NFL standout Le’Veon Bell at the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva and the bout is now official as both fighters made weight on Friday morning. Hall came in at 198.6 and Bell at 197.6.
worldboxingnews.net
Haney made big favorite after Lomachenko digs deep for Ortiz win
The odds of Devin Haney defeating Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2023 shifted considerably after the latter went tooth and nail with Jamaine Ortiz. Undisputed WBC, IBF, WBO, and WBA lightweight champion Haney was ringside to witness the fight and later got in the ring for a head-to-head with the formidable Ukrainian.
Jake Paul calls out Nate Diaz and Canelo Alvarez following decision victory over Anderson Silva (Video)
Jake Paul is taking aim at two major names in the world of combat sports. Paul improved his pro boxing record to 6-0 with his unanimous decision victory over MMA legend Anderson Silva. Paul scored a knockdown in the final round to further solidify his status as the rightful winner.
Jon Jones calls out Stipe Miocic amidst UFC 282 rumors: “I got that fire you could never put out. Sign the contract”
Jon Jones is calling out Stipe Miocic amidst UFC 282 rumors. UFC 282 takes place on Saturday, December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will feature a light heavyweight title rematch between champion Jiri Prochazka (29-3 MMA) and Glover Teixeira (33-8 MMA). The co-main event will see Robbie Lawler (29-16 MMA) vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-6 MMA) in a welterweight bout.
BoxingNews24.com
Oscar De La Hoya: “Spence is easier fight for Vergil” than Crawford
By Dan Ambrose: Oscar De La Hoya says he views IBF/WBA/WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr as the “easier fight” for undefeated contender/prospect Vergil Ortiz Jr than Terence Crawford. De La Hoya states that 2023 will be Vergil’s “coming out party” and his big year. The only way...
MMA Fighting
Paul vs. Silva video: Ashton Sylve flattens Braulio Rodriguez with vicious knockout in just 61 seconds
Ashton Sylve needed just 61 seconds to move his undefeated record to 8-0 after he flattened Braulio Rodriguez with a vicious combination in the first round in the co-main event for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva card. The highly touted 18-year-old prospect lived up to expectations after his more...
