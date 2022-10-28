ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MMA Fighting

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights

Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
GLENDALE, AZ
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder KO’d by Harry Sconiers video evidence disappears

Video of Deontay Wilder getting dropped and possibly “knocked out” by Harry Sconiers in 2010 has disappeared from existence, WBN has uncovered. World Boxing News found further information on the only time Wilder officially got dropped in his career pre-Tyson Fury. “The Bronze Bomber” was planted by Sconiers...
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva reacts following unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul

Anderson Silva is taking his unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul in stride. Silva and Paul shared the ring for a pro boxing match inside the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona this past Saturday night. The bout was scheduled for eight rounds and it did indeed go the distance. This was an action-packed bout and while Silva had his moments, Paul scored a late knockdown en route to a unanimous decision victory.
GLENDALE, AZ
MMAmania.com

Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight kingpin, Anderson Silva, will take on social media star, Jake Paul, this Saturday (Oct. 29, 2022) on FITE.tv / Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Expectations were not high when Silva transitioned over to the boxing ring. Sure, Silva is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Yardbarker

Frank Warren reveals all of Tyson Fury’s next THREE fights

Frank Warren has provided some insight in how the heavyweight boxing landscape could look like over the coming months. Fury, the reigning WBC heavyweight champion of the world, has made it clear that he will no longer be retiring from professional boxing – shock!. The Gypsy King will be...
worldboxingnews.net

Haney made big favorite after Lomachenko digs deep for Ortiz win

The odds of Devin Haney defeating Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2023 shifted considerably after the latter went tooth and nail with Jamaine Ortiz. Undisputed WBC, IBF, WBO, and WBA lightweight champion Haney was ringside to witness the fight and later got in the ring for a head-to-head with the formidable Ukrainian.
OHIO STATE
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones calls out Stipe Miocic amidst UFC 282 rumors: “I got that fire you could never put out. Sign the contract”

Jon Jones is calling out Stipe Miocic amidst UFC 282 rumors. UFC 282 takes place on Saturday, December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will feature a light heavyweight title rematch between champion Jiri Prochazka (29-3 MMA) and Glover Teixeira (33-8 MMA). The co-main event will see Robbie Lawler (29-16 MMA) vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-6 MMA) in a welterweight bout.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Oscar De La Hoya: “Spence is easier fight for Vergil” than Crawford

By Dan Ambrose: Oscar De La Hoya says he views IBF/WBA/WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr as the “easier fight” for undefeated contender/prospect Vergil Ortiz Jr than Terence Crawford. De La Hoya states that 2023 will be Vergil’s “coming out party” and his big year. The only way...

