'Barbarian' director: 'original horror is working'
With the box office success of "Smile," "The Black Phone" and his "Barbarian" this year, writer-director Zach Cregger says it's clear that "original horror is working right now."
Star Trek: Prodigy - Season 1b
It's back with the second part of season 1. I believe it's near simultaneous (1 day) release in US and UK, as is usual now that we have Paramount+ is also available outside the US. No spoilers from episodes not yet released please. Posts: 33,958. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 30/10/22...
15 Actors From Horror Films Who Were Traumatized By The Experience Long After Cameras Stopped Rolling
"People don't even think about it. I think a lot of people just think, Oh, it's just a movie. You're just going to do it. It's not real. ... It's f***ing real when you're there."
Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie
[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
Shelley Duvall Breaks Twenty Year Acting Hiatus for New Movie, First Look Released
Two decades after her last film appearance in 2002's Manna From Heaven, award-winning The Shining and Annie Hall star Shelley Duvall is returning to Hollywood with a new movie role. According to Deadline (via Entertainment Weekly), Duvall returns in the upcoming independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. The film comes from writer-director Scott Goldberg and also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. The film tells the story of a disturbed man (Mendez) who finds himself tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains. Duvall is set to play the man's mother. A first look at the film and DuVall's return has been released as well, and you can check that photo out below.
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
Where have all the female werewolves gone?
Of all the supernatural creatures, werewolves get the least love. They're excessively hairy. Their transformation onscreen is always graphic, with nails and teeth elongating, spines splitting — humans brought down to the floor on all fours by the pain, by becoming something else. Werewolves lack the glamour of vampires,...
‘Jeepers Creepers’ Controversial History Unearthed in New Dread Central Podcast
Now deep into October, horror fans have been feasting on new releases, from franchise beasts like Halloween Ends to indie box office hits like Terrifier 2. As the spooky season's hours dwindle away, we genre fans begin to find ourselves in a horror-barren land of rom-coms, in search of scary content. This year, Dread Central's Josh Korngut has the perfect remedy with his podcast Jeepers Creepers Unseen, a true crime deep-dive into the murky history of the Jeepers Creepers franchise. This limited series explores the concept of whether or not art can, or should, be viewed separately from its creator, and offers up facts and information for fans to make an educated decision. The podcast premieres October 25, on DREAD Podcast Network.
The Masked Singer's Mo Gilligan responds to rumour he's replacing James Corden on The Late Late Show
The Masked Singer judge Mo Gilligan is flattered to be in the conversation to replace James Corden on The Late Late Show. Back in April, talkshow host and Gavin & Stacey co-creator Corden revealed that he'll be stepping away from the show next year, which naturally brings into focus a list of his potential successors.
All-female Fast & Furious with Marvel's Brie Larson teased by Universal boss
Fast & Furious newcomer Brie Larson could be the face of an all-female instalment. Set to be introduced as Tess in next year's tenth tyre-screecher Fast X, her importance in the franchise was pushed by Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairwoman Donna Langley. "I would love to see a female Fast....
The Villains Of HBO's "Game Of Thrones" Universe, Ranked
Who are among the worst and most wicked in Westeros?
Selena Gomez Declares Her Love for New York in Polo Sweater & Printed Pants
Selena Gomez reminisced in NYC over the weekend. The “Only Murders in the Building” star posted to her TikTok on Sunday. In her video, she was leaning up against a brick building in NYC. “I love this city,” she yelled. “I can be myself. And nobody judges me.” In the clip, Gomez wore a beige polo sweater from Reformation. The Otto sweater featured a collared neck and slits along the sides. She added a black crossbody bag to the outfit. @selenagomez New York, I love you ♬ original sound – Selena Gomez In another post from the weekend, Gomez posed...
Ranking The Costumes From "Abbott Elementary" From "Just Okay" To "Incredibly Iconic"
Long live baby Thanos!!
AFM: Screen Media Nabs Blink-182 Singer Tom DeLonge’s Directorial Debut ‘Monsters of California’
Screen Media has picked up worldwide rights to Monsters of California, the directorial debut of Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge and will release the upcoming sci-fi adventure film in North America. The film, about a teenager and his friends in Southern California who investigate a serious of mysterious, paranormal events, is described as a Amblin Films-inspired sci-fi adventure movie. DeLonge also wrote the script and performed original music for the film.More from The Hollywood ReporterDavid Duchovny Joins 'Adam the First,' Archstone Selling at AFM (Exclusive)Paramount Stock Downgraded by Wells Fargo, Again, as Analyst Outlines Streaming Strategy, Deal OptionsOliver Stone Named Jury President of...
Early Best Animated Feature Prospects Include ‘Turning Red’ and ‘Inu-Oh’
. This article contains IndieWire’s preliminary Best Animated Features predictions for the 2023 Oscars. We regularly update our predictions throughout awards season, and republish previous versions (like this one) for readers to track how the Oscar race has changed. For the latest update on the frontrunners for the 95th Academy Awards, see our 2023 Oscars predictions hub. Nominations voting is from January 12-17, 2023, with official Oscar nominations announced January 24, 2023. Final voting is March 2-7, 2023. And finally, the 95th Oscars telecast will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12 and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. We update...
Home and Away to bring in Cash and Felicity's foster dad Gary
Home and Away spoilers follow. Felicity and Cash get a surprise visitor in upcoming scenes to air on Home and Away – but Gary's visit isn't a welcome one for them. Cash is thrilled that their foster dad has shown up, but Felicity, who is in the middle of planning for her wedding, doesn't share his enthusiasm.
Scott Mills Show Weekdays 2-4pm ( Thread )
Thought we mention Scott starts his new show on Monday 31st October. Any reactions - please kindly put them in this thread. Thought we mention Scott starts his new show on Monday 31st October. Any reactions - please kindly put them in this thread. 📻 🎵. Heard a trailer...
After The Initial Release, Marvel’s Midnight Suns Will Receive A Large Batch Of Downloadable Content Featuring Playable Heroes Like Storm And Venom
Several rumored downloadable characters, including Storm and Venom, have been allegedly confirmed through a peculiar marketing push for Marvel’s Midnight Suns. For the upcoming tactical role-playing game, players can enlist the aid of the Mightiest Heroes of Earth in their battle against Hydra and Lilith’s demonic offspring. Recently,...
Sky Crime & Virgin EPG
I’m not sure if it’s only on Virgin but EPG is driving me nuts. Trying to record a series link on a new documentary “Libby, Are You Home Yet”. As there are no episode tags it’s currently set to record I think 10 showings in the series. Going to be a nightmare to try and watch the correct episodes. Can anyone check Sky EPG and advise timings of each episode plse? (I’m assuming it’s just a VM issue)
