Fernando Alonso’s US Grand Prix points reinstated after Alpine appeal

By Philip Duncan
 3 days ago

Alpine have won their appeal against Fernando Alonso ’s penalty at last week’s United States Grand Prix.

The 41-year-old produced a stunning drive with a damaged car to finish seventh in Austin, having hit the wall at high speed and battled on with broken aerodynamic parts.

But the stewards demoted him to 15th for driving with a damaged wing mirror and then without one as it fell off.

Alpine’s successful appeal ahead of this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix means Alonso’s seventh place has been reinstated, with the Spaniard taking six points.

“BWT Alpine F1 Team thanks the FIA stewards for convening and reaching a positive conclusion on the matter involving Car £14 from last weekend’s United States Grand Prix,” read an Alpine statement.

“The team welcomes the decision made by the aforementioned stewards, whereby Car £14 reinstates its seventh place finish and six points from the race.

“We look forward to continuing our collaborative work alongside the FIA to ensure the racing spectacle is maintained to the highest quality.”

The stewards initially upheld an appeal by the Haas team in Austin, an appeal which was submitted after the permitted time limit, leading to Alonso questioning the direction of F1’s rules and regulations on Instagram.

“It is an important day for the sport as this decision will dictate if we are going in the right direction,” Alonso wrote.

Speaking ahead of the decision at Thursday’s driver press conference, Alonso added: “I think I’m very optimistic that we will keep seventh place. The FIA has been very transparent to us this year.

“I think there are a couple of things that are very clear, that they were made wrong from their side. So, as I said, I’m very confident that I will be P7 again in Austin.”

Voices: Red Bull’s punishment isn’t just unfair – it could ruin F1 forever

Today, the FIA proved to the world once again that they do not have what it takes to adjudicate over their own sport.Red Bull Racing, found to be guilty by an FIA investigation of a “minor breach” of the budget cap last season, have been punished under the terms of an ‘Accepted Breach Agreement’ (ABA) with a $7m fine and a minor development penalty on next season’s car.Red Bull fans have been quick to point out what they believe to be the key word – “minor”, meaning that the team overspent by 5 per cent or under of the...
F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton responds to Red Bull’s boycott of Sky Sports at Mexican GP

Lewis Hamilton said “we should all come off social media”, describing the online platforms as increasingly toxic.The seven-time world champion, who has more than 30 million followers on Instagram and almost eight million on Twitter, made the claim following Red Bull’s Sky boycott at the Mexican Grand Prix.Max Verstappen and his entire Red Bull team – including Christian Horner – refused to speak to the broadcaster on Sunday, a week after pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz said Hamilton was “robbed” of an eighth world championship at last year’s much-debated season finale in Abu Dhabi.“Social media is a very toxic place...
Max Verstappen overtakes Michael Schumacher as record-breaking season continues

Max Verstappen earned an unprecedented 14th race win in a Formula One season with Sunday’s victory in Mexico.The 25-year-old Dutchman broke the record previously held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, albeit in a longer season.Schumacher won 13 races out of 18 in the 2004 season and Vettel 13 of 19 in 2013, with Verstappen matching the latter by winning the United States Grand Prix a week ago before moving out on his own on Sunday.With Sao Paulo and Abu Dhabi still to come, he can still get up to 16 wins this season.It is notable that he has...
Spain World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

A decade after winning their last major title, Spain enter this winter’s World Cup with their eyes on the prize.Spain’s victory at Euro 2012 capped off a remarkable three-peat of trophy wins, which took in the 2008 European championship – their first triumph since 1964 – and the 2010 World Cup, where a golden generation secured the nation’s first world title.La Roja then disappointed in 2014, however, succumbing to the recent world title-defence curse of exiting the next World Cup in the group stage, before putting in underwhelming efforts at Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup to bow out...
