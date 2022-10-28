ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Five Democratic Incumbents Most Vulnerable to Losing Their Races

By Darragh Roche
 3 days ago

Midterm elections are less than two weeks away and Democrats and Republicans are battling for control of the House of Representatives and the Senate, as well as state-level offices.

Polls suggest Republicans are favored to take control of the House but the contest for the Senate may come down to the wire amid close races in several states including Georgia and Nevada.

"Midterm elections are normally bad news for the president's party, which typically loses seats, and even control of one or both houses of Congress," Robert Singh, a professor at the Department of Politics at Birkbeck, University of London, told Newsweek.

"Bush in 2006, Obama in 2010 and 2014, and Trump in 2018 all saw major setbacks," he said.

"Yet this is not a reliable outcome in a hyper-partisan era when control of Congress can be decided by narrow margins in close races," Singh went on. "Whether or not 2022 is a 'wave' for the Republicans or, more likely, a close contest, hinges partly on incumbency and candidate quality."

Singh said that in the House "usually 90 percent or more" of incumbents are "re-elected easily."

"But statewide races for the U.S. Senate and governorships are more competitive, and incumbency is less relevant. This year's Senate races have some rather exotic characters running and rarely has the fate of U.S. democracy seemed so in flux," he said.

That may not be good news for Democratic incumbents who are facing a tough re-election fight. Here are five of the most vulnerable Democrats seeking re-election.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p3BKs_0ipnGru200
From the left, Raphael Warnock, Mary Peltola and Catherine Cortez Masto. The three Democrats are potentially vulnerable in this year's midterms. Anna Moneymaker/Getty; Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty; Kevin Dietsch/Getty

Raphael Warnock

Senator Raphael Warnock is seeking his first full term in the Senate in a close race against Republican and former football star Herschel Walker, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Poll tracker FiveThirtyEight rates the race in Georgia a dead heat and that Walker has gained on Warnock over the past month. The challenger now has a 53 percent chance of victory compared to 47 percent for Warnock.

Warnock was first elected to the Senate in a special election in January 2021 when he defeated an incumbent GOP senator in a traditionally red state. Walker's campaign has been dogged by controversy, including accusations that he paid for ex-girlfriends' abortions.

Catherine Cortez Masto

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is in a tough re-election fight in Nevada against Republican Adam Laxalt in a race that FiveThirtyEight also considers to be a toss-up.

Like Walker in Georgia, Laxalt has gained on Cortez Masto as the November midterms have approached and the poll tracker gives the Republican a 53 percent chance of winning, while Cortez Masto has a 47 percent chance.

A Republican victory in Nevada would be significant and likely seen as a major upset. Cortez Masto has represented Nevada in the Senate since 2017, having defeated GOP Representative Joe Heck in the 2016 election.

Mary Peltola

Representative Mary Peltola scored a surprise victory in a special election to represent Alaska's at-large congressional district in August, defeating former Governor Sarah Palin and Nick Begich III, another Republican candidate.

Peltola was elected under Alaska's new ranked choice voting system, which allows voters to rank their preferred candidates. The system meant that voters opting for Begich, for example, were able to choose either Peltola or Palin as their second choice for the seat.

A candidate wins the election if they garner 50 percent plus one of the votes cast. If nobody reaches that threshold after ballots are counted, the candidate with the lowest number of first preferences is eliminated and their voters' second preferences are then counted and distributed.

That same system will be used in November's election to fill the seat and Peltola is again facing Palin and Begich as well as Libertarian candidate Chris Bye.

FiveThirtyEight rates the contest as a toss-up, with a 50 percent chance a Republican wins the seat and a 50 percent chance of a Democratic win. That suggests either Begich or Palin could win.

An Alaska Survey Research poll conducted from October 19 to 22 found Peltola with 51 percent support, Palin on 27 percent and Begich with 22 percent support.

Vicente Gonzalez

Representative Vicente Gonzalez is also in a somewhat unusual race in Texas' 34th congressional district as the incumbent faces another incumbent, Republican Representative Mayra Flores.

Gonzalez currently represents Texas' 15th district but is running in the newly redrawn 34th district, where Flores was elected in a special election in June. It was a victory that surprised many as she succeeded Democratic Representative Filemon Vela Jr., who had first been elected in the district in 2012.

The 34th district had been reliably Democratic since 2012, with a majority of residents voting for Democratic presidential candidates but FiveThirtyEight rates the House as a toss-up and gives Gonzalez a 51 percent chance of winning to Flores' 49 percent. Whoever wins, at least one incumbent will be defeated.

Maggie Hassan

The New Hampshire Senate race has not garnered much attention, likely because of other close races in states like Pennsylvania and Georgia, but recent polls may be cause for concern among Democrats.

Senator Maggie Hassan is fighting to keep her seat against Republican Donald Bolduc, a retired U.S. Army brigadier general.

A poll conducted on October 23 by InsiderAdvantage showed that Hassan led Bolduc by just one percent, while an Emerson College Polling/WHDH 7 News survey conducted from October 18 to 19 showed Hassan with a three point lead—down from 11 points in September.

FiveThirtyEight's analysis says Hassan is still favored to win but the National Republican Senatorial Committee is reportedly planning to recommit $1 million in resources into the New Hampshire race, suggesting the party believes Bolduc can score a surprise victory.

However, Hassan remains favored to win in FiveThirtyEight's analysis, with a 78 percent chance of victory compared with Bolduc's 22 percent.

Comments / 176

Saywhat
2d ago

Vote Red/Republican ❤️, in Every State to Stop Inflation and the Deterioration of America, like we have witnessed the last 2 years. USA 🇺🇸

Reply(34)
123
Love muffin
2d ago

Hochul will lose. Wes Moore will win. Hershel Walker, surprisingly, will win. Kari Lake will win. Dr Shnoz will win. Both DeSantis and Rubio will win. Democrats invested 43 million to back "bad republican candidates." Ruh-Roh.

Reply(30)
60
B C
2d ago

Considering this article comes from Newsweek, a thoroughly leftist organization, if they're saying these 5 are in jeopardy, I suggest that they are well behind and will loose. Also, there are likely far more seats where the Dems are in trouble but they won't admit that.

Reply
32
Related
TheWrap

‘Morning Joe': Al Sharpton Says Black Voters Are ‘Ashamed’ Every Time Herschel Walker Opens His Mouth (Video)

”I don’t think Herschel knows the difference between the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate,“ the activist and pundit told ”Morning Joe“. Sitting in the “Morning Joe” studio Monday, Rev. Al Sharpton railed against Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker as not only incompetent and ill-equipped for the job, but as an “insult” to the Black community that helped him gain such a platform in the first place.
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says

Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
ALASKA STATE
Daily Mail

'Jill knows a train wreck when it's coming': Republicans react to claim First Lady wanted aides to cut into her husband's last solo press conference - and say it's further evidence he is not in control of the White House

Republicans claim that Jill Biden, 71, is her husband's 'babysitter' after a report revealed the first lady was angry that no one stepped in to stop President Joe Biden's near two-hour press conference in January 2022. Several GOP lawmakers weighed in on the report to Fox News, including Senator Marsah...
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

REVEALED: President Joe Biden Spending Whopping $265,000 Of Taxpayer Money On Staff To Combat Probes Into Son Hunter

President Joe Biden has spent upwards of $300,000 of taxpayer money in an effort to combat an inevitable Republican-led investigation into his son, Hunter Biden, should the GOP take control of Congress next month, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking development comes just four weeks before the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, which could see the Democrats lose their current control of the House of Representatives.Should the GOP take back the House in November, Republican lawmakers have vowed to open a series of different investigations against the Biden Administration – including probes into the origins of Covid-19, the abrupt withdrawal...
Daily Mail

Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away

Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Katie Hobbs' Chances of Beating Kari Lake as Trump Visits Arizona: Polls

Former President Donald Trump will speak at a rally in Mesa, Arizona, Sunday to boost Kari Lake in the state's highly competitive gubernatorial race. Lake, a Republican, is set to face off against Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs during the midterm elections on November 8. Arizona, one of the states most evenly divided by Democrats and Republicans, is home to several competitive races. Lake received Trump's endorsement during the Republican primary and has tied herself to his style of politics, including his unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election.
ARIZONA STATE
The Atlantic

There’s Only One Group to Blame for How Republicans Flocked to Trump

Ever since Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, an industry of rationalization and justification has thrived. The theme is clear: Look what you made us do. The argument is simple: Democratic unfairness and media bias radicalized Republicans to such an extent that they turned to Trump in understandable outrage. Republicans had been bullied, so they turned to a bully of their own.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Daily Beast

Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd. But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum...
ALASKA STATE
Fox News

'The View' explodes after Ted Cruz calls out past Democrats on questioning election results

"The View" panel erupted on Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Monday after he confronted the hosts about election deniers and political violence on the left. The Republican was initially heckled by environmental protesters within the audience before co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin grilled him about the January 6 Capitol Hill riot and whether he viewed President Biden as legitimately elected. Cruz confirmed that Biden was the president before calling out "The View" and the media for giving Democrats a pass for floating "stolen election" claims.
GEORGIA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Georgia’s Early Voting Numbers are Breaking Records, are Dems Getting the Turnout Hoped for?

Early Voting in Gerogia(public use) Midterm elections are usually dismal. People are (politically) exhausted from the Presidential election cycle two years earlier. Normally, the turn-out favors the party that lost the presidential election, as the losing side seems to be the only ones motivated enough to vote. The size of the loss for the party in power is historically correlated with the disappointment with the president and the president’s party, the state of the economy, as well as occasional scandals or crises.
GEORGIA STATE
