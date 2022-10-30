ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quentin Tarantino names seven ‘perfect’ movies

By Annabel Nugent
 16 hours ago

Quentin Tarantino has named seven “unassailable” movies.

The director appeared on Thursday’s episode (27 October) of Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his newly released book Cinema Speculation .

In his book – which is described as part-memoir, part-Hollywood history, and part-film theory – Tarantino writes that there are “very few perfect movies” but that Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of them.

The slasher film directed by Tobe Hooper has become a cult classic since its release in 1974.

Asked by host Jimmy Kimmel what other films he considers to be “perfect”, Tarantino replied: “Well, there’s not many of them – that just bemoans that the film art form is hard.”

“And look, when you say  perfect movies you’re talking about any individual person’s aesthetic but even trying to account for all aesthetics… perfect movies kind of crosses all aesthetics to one degree or another. It might not be your cup of tea but there’s nothing you can say to bring it down.”

The Oscar winner went on to name five other films he believes to fit into that category:

  1. Jaws (1975)
  2. The Exorcist (1973)
  3. Annie Hall (1977)
  4. “Some people could say Young Frankenstein , which I can understand” (1974)
  5. Back to the Future (1985)

Tarantino also named Sam Peckinpah’s 1969 western The Wild Bunch as a possible contender, before taking back the suggestion.

“I could say The Wild Bunch fits into that – and that’s not even a perfect movie. Its imperfections are part of its glory so let me take The Wild Bunch out,” he said. “That’s kind of the point, though. Something that’s so unassailable.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Tarantino denied Kanye West’s recent claims that he stole the idea for Django Unchained from him .

The director did, however, admit that West approached him with an idea for a “very funny” music video for his 2005 hit song “Gold Digger” that would be “slave-themed” .

