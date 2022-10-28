Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Winter is coming: This backup power station could come in handy soon
Winter is coming. A time for storms and power outages. And it seems like blackouts are in the cards for us in the UK. What better time to invest in a battery power station, the modern answer to the noisy, smelly, dangerous gasoline generator. Think of a battery power station...
Common Element May Help Solve Lithium Battery Woes of Electric Cars
"This could be the most exciting thing to happen in the battery industry for a long time," the director of technology at a U.K.-based startup said.
Is hydrogen really the Holy Grail of green energy?
Driven by severe price shocks in the oil and gas market combined with the urgent need for low-carbon fuels to stave off a climate crisis, hydrogen is being aggressively promoted as a cure for climate and energy security concerns. Producers, investors and policymakers all are rallying around the prospect of an environmentally friendly solution that can be made using renewable energy or natural gas. While hydrogen offers an important opportunity, we must be cautious about its potential downsides.
torquenews.com
Fake Oil Filter Caused Toyota Engine Damage
Here’s a warning to car and truck owners about counterfeit parts you need to be aware of with this example of a Toyota that wound up damaged because of a faked part common to all vehicles. Plus, find out where you really have to go to get Toyota parts.
Avoid power loss at home with this versatile and long-lasting solar generator
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. The weather can become increasingly unpredictable this time of year, with ice and winter winds wreaking havoc later. The months ahead are when it matters most to have a comfortable, reliable environment at home for you and your family.
natureworldnews.com
Alternative Battery Technology: Sodium Could be a Game-Changer Element for Electric Cars
Electric cars have long relied on lithium batteries as an alternative to conventional fossil fuels and pave the way for cleaner energy. Lithium is a chemical element and is also a key component of most electric car batteries. However, the extremely large lithium price increase since 2020 has proven to be a burden for some consumers. This trend is reportedly likely to continue in the coming years.
hbsdealer.com
Generac brings hydrogen power to the home
Energy technology firm Generac and EODev, a French manufacturer of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell power generators, announced a distribution agreement: Generac will offer EODev’s GEH2 – a large-scale, zero- emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator – to the North American market. “Harnessing the power of hydrogen allows...
CNET
4 Cheaper Solar Energy Options to Use at Home
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Along with most everything else, solar prices increased in recent months, even if they're still much cheaper than they were a decade ago. Come 2023, the Inflation Reduction Act can save you money on energy efficiency upgrades and it already boosted the solar tax credit to 30%. But if you can't quite swing the cost of rooftop solar right now, there are other (cheaper!) ways to start using solar power right now. They won't save as much in the long term as rooftop solar panels, but they do shift some of your energy use to a renewable source.
How one startup plans to increase EV range by boosting battery utilization 120%
The innovative UK start-up Ionetic, specializing in EV battery pack technology, introduced its cutting-edge EV battery pack design platform, which can shorten the time and cost of development for automakers developing new electric vehicles. It has traditionally been expensive and time-consuming for many automobile firms to provide a high-performance and...
Electric vehicle battery plant in Kentucky lands nearly $500 million federal investment
A Kentucky manufacturing company has landed a multimillion-dollar investment from the federal government to go toward production of battery materials and new batteries for electric vehicles. The U.S. Department of Energy will award two grants totaling nearly $500 million to Ascend Elements, a sustainable battery material production plant in Hopkinsville,...
Meet the Seabubble: A Hydrogen-Powered Hydroplaning Catamaran
Another Entry Into the Growing World of Hydrofoils. This month at the Cannes Yachting Festival, the SeaBubble was unveiled in full-size form for the first time. The brainchild of Alain Thébault and Anders Bringdal of Seabubbles, the SeaBubble is an air-propelled catamaran that runs on hydrogen fuel cells and lithium-ion batteries. With a maximum capacity of 12 passengers and a top speed of 30 knots (about 35 miles per hour), the SeaBubble has the potential to revolutionize urban transportation.
techaiapp.com
electronica 2022, EVs and More
Here’s a RoundUp of this week’s must-read articles: we’ll look at CO2 emissions, EVs and our Power Electronics Forum at electronica 2022. Also, check News Archives – Power Electronics News and Technical Articles Archives – Power Electronics News for the complete list of news and articles from our website.
US News and World Report
For Top U.S. Oil Producers, Permian Shale Output Is Losing Steam
(Reuters) -Some of the largest U.S. oil producers on Friday signaled productivity and volume gains in the top U.S. shale oil field are slowing, citing disappointing well results and output that is no longer topping their forecasts. U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources on Friday told investors it will...
Autoweek.com
Electric Car Battery Life Explained
Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
techaiapp.com
TSMC and industry partners form 3DFabric Alliance focused on advancing chiplet architectures
Something to look forward to: Today’s evolving technologies and processing requirements have driven chipmakers to pursue alternative designs that deviate from standard monolithic die-based architectures. Earlier this week, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) announced the formation of the 3D Fabric Alliance to meet those requirements better. The Alliance creates a collaborative effort between industry partners to accelerate 2.5D and 3D chiplet-based product designs, development, and industry adoption.
This Prime Day, be prepared for anything with these portable power stations from EcoFlow, Jackery, Bluetti, and more
Whether it is a storm, an overloaded electrical grid, or simply being away from an outlet, electricity is necessary, and being prepared for any situation is vital. So, take advantage of these savings and pick up a portable power station from a reliable brand.
techaiapp.com
Is Your Security Team Using Data-Driven Decisions Making?
Data-driven decision-making (DDDM) is everywhere. Singapore’s DBS bank uses data to provide customers with hyper-personalized insights and recommendations, enabling customers to make smarter financial decisions. Netflix’s entire recommendation engine and creative programming teams follow data to deliver an outstanding user experience. Even Coca-Cola, the 130-year-old beverage company, uses data to eliminate waste from its marketing budget.
techaiapp.com
A Solid Budget Power Backup
Undoubtedly, Cyber Power Systems Inc, also known as CyberPower, is one of the most renowned brand names in IT power management products. The company was founded back in 1997 and has been exclusively focused on the development and marketing of IT-related power products ever since. Naturally, UPS systems are the company’s primary focus, but the company also produces other power-related equipment, such as power distribution units, solar-power inverters, or even mobile accessories, with availability varying by region. In fact, CyberPower is quite unique in that respect: due to its large size, CyberPower is one of the very few companies that have a true international presence, with similar power products available across the globe.
Threat of diesel shortage looms as reserves dwindle
White House officials say they are watching diesel inventories closely following a report that reserves have been depleted to a low not seen since 2008.
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported that the diesel shortage that had the White House on edge last week is spreading from the Northeast to the Southeast. Read full article here. Oil and Gas Majors Hiring...
