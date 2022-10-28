Read full article on original website
A Committee of Celsius Creditors Objects to Celsius Selling Its Stablecoin Cache – Bitcoin News
A committee of unsecured creditors stemming from the Celsius bankruptcy case has filed a motion with the court to stop the now-defunct crypto lender from selling the company’s stablecoin holdings. The written protest by the group of creditors against the sale follows objections from a slew of securities regulators filed on Sept. 29.
Is Your Security Team Using Data-Driven Decisions Making?
Data-driven decision-making (DDDM) is everywhere. Singapore’s DBS bank uses data to provide customers with hyper-personalized insights and recommendations, enabling customers to make smarter financial decisions. Netflix’s entire recommendation engine and creative programming teams follow data to deliver an outstanding user experience. Even Coca-Cola, the 130-year-old beverage company, uses data to eliminate waste from its marketing budget.
A Solid Budget Power Backup
Undoubtedly, Cyber Power Systems Inc, also known as CyberPower, is one of the most renowned brand names in IT power management products. The company was founded back in 1997 and has been exclusively focused on the development and marketing of IT-related power products ever since. Naturally, UPS systems are the company’s primary focus, but the company also produces other power-related equipment, such as power distribution units, solar-power inverters, or even mobile accessories, with availability varying by region. In fact, CyberPower is quite unique in that respect: due to its large size, CyberPower is one of the very few companies that have a true international presence, with similar power products available across the globe.
Using disruption to simplify your agency’s approach to data governance
Data Governance is not new but how it needs to be managed continues to evolve as new disruptions abound. From reevaluating what information should be collected, to determining the best ways to gather and study data for optimal decision-making, to updated protections for maintaining integrity and security, data management should never be a stagnant process. This rapidly moving and increasingly complex data infrastructure landscape has created a seriousness of purpose at federal agencies toward resources in the procurement of the most advanced systems to investments in workforce training.
Twilio discloses another security incident that took place in JuneSecurity Affairs
Twilio suffered another brief security incident in June 2022, the attack was conducted by the same threat actor of the August hack. The Communications company Twilio announced that it suffered another “brief security incident” on June 29, 2022, the attack was conducted by the same threat actor that in August compromised the company and gained access to customers’ and employees’ information.
Crypto services company Blockchain.com opens waitlist for new Visa debit card
Today, crypto services company Blockchain.com, announced the launch of its new Visa debit card. With the Blockchain.com Visa card, users can spend any crypto in their Blockchain.com Wallet without fees while earning 1% back in crypto on all purchases. Key Features:. Works like a debit card â Pay from crypto...
Visa Files for Fresh Trademarks That Hint at Crypto Wallet, Metaverse Ambitions
Visa, the global credit card giant and payments provider, has made a number of recent trademark applications hinting at a larger move into crypto markets. On October 27, licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis revealed the latest trademark applications for credit giant Visa. The applications suggest that the firm is looking to develop or launch its own digital asset wallet. The two trademark filings included software for managing digital, virtual, and cryptocurrency transactions, and cryptocurrency wallets. Additionally, there were provisions for auditing cryptocurrencies, utility tokens, and blockchain assets.
Argentine Tax Authority AFIP Notified 4,000 Crypto Holders to Ammend Their Tax Statements – Regulation Bitcoin News
The Argentine Tax Authority (AFIP) is ramping up its fight against cryptocurrency-related tax evasion. On Oct. 28, the organization informed it had sent notifications to 3,997 taxpayers about incongruencies between their tax statements and reports on their cryptocurrency holdings. These statements being reviewed correspond to reports of operations happening in 2020.
GitHub fixes high-severity vulnerability that exposed repositories to attackers
Checkmarx Supply Chain Security team has shared its findings on a new flaw discovered in GitHub that allows attackers to take control of repositories and infect codes and apps with malware. Researchers dubbed it a high-severity flaw in GitHub. Findings Details. According to researchers, the attacker can use a technique...
