Read full article on original website
Related
aiexpress.io
Xbox Series S isn’t holding next-gen back, reality is
^Keep tuned for Jim’s video op-ed on how good the Collection S actually is. There’s a pernicious hearsay going round that the common-or-garden Xbox Collection S, the most cost effective next-gen console in the marketplace, is in some way inflicting different, higher machines to be compromised with pointless framerate caps. Fairly how the hearsay began is a little bit convoluted, however I’ve defined all within the accompanying video. And, look, right here’s the factor: it’s a load of garbage.
macOS saves a copy of every screenshot you have ever taken, here’s how to find them
Did you know macOS saves a copy of every screenshot you have ever taken? Although this is not something you should be afraid of as “Apple retains my personal information,” it’s interesting to know that you can recover any screenshot you have ever taken with your Mac. Here’s how to find them.
techaiapp.com
Is Your Security Team Using Data-Driven Decisions Making?
Data-driven decision-making (DDDM) is everywhere. Singapore’s DBS bank uses data to provide customers with hyper-personalized insights and recommendations, enabling customers to make smarter financial decisions. Netflix’s entire recommendation engine and creative programming teams follow data to deliver an outstanding user experience. Even Coca-Cola, the 130-year-old beverage company, uses data to eliminate waste from its marketing budget.
techaiapp.com
GitHub fixes high-severity vulnerability that exposed repositories to attackers
Checkmarx Supply Chain Security team has shared its findings on a new flaw discovered in GitHub that allows attackers to take control of repositories and infect codes and apps with malware. Researchers dubbed it a high-severity flaw in GitHub. Findings Details. According to researchers, the attacker can use a technique...
IGN
Resident Evil Village Is Now Available for Macs but There Is a Catch
Capcom’s Resident Evil Village is now available for Macs that come with an M1 chip or later. The game won’t support any Macs that are Intel-based. The survival horror game has received praise for its gameplay and setting, as it maintains survival horror elements from previous games in the series.
techaiapp.com
Twilio discloses another security incident that took place in JuneSecurity Affairs
Twilio suffered another brief security incident in June 2022, the attack was conducted by the same threat actor of the August hack. The Communications company Twilio announced that it suffered another “brief security incident” on June 29, 2022, the attack was conducted by the same threat actor that in August compromised the company and gained access to customers’ and employees’ information.
How to fix the Modern Warfare 2 status installing glitch
If your Modern Warfare 2 is stuck on installing, try this fix
Digital Trends
How to pre-order Dead Island 2: retailers, editions, and bonuses
Some of us out there have been waiting on Dead Island 2 since 2014, when it was first revealed with a cinematic trailer. Little did we know at the time that the game would not only be delayed but that the original developers would leave the project. And then, the second team picking up where they left off would also be removed, and the game would finally land with its final team at Dambuster Studios. There are few games that can survive this long of a development cycle, and even fewer that can somehow still make it to market after passing hands so many times, and yet Dead Island 2 refuses to die.
Ping System Secretly Disabled in Modern Warfare 2 Due to Bug
It appears a "wallhack" bug has emerged in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, causing Infinity Ward to quietly disable its ping system while it works on a fix. Now that the highly anticipated launch of Modern Warfare is off and running, it's perhaps no surprise that many players have been encountering bugs involving the Vault Edition and a'Scan and Repair' error. On top of those issues, however, it appears another has caused the ping system to be unavailable in public multiplayer matches at the moment.
techaiapp.com
Using disruption to simplify your agency’s approach to data governance
Data Governance is not new but how it needs to be managed continues to evolve as new disruptions abound. From reevaluating what information should be collected, to determining the best ways to gather and study data for optimal decision-making, to updated protections for maintaining integrity and security, data management should never be a stagnant process. This rapidly moving and increasingly complex data infrastructure landscape has created a seriousness of purpose at federal agencies toward resources in the procurement of the most advanced systems to investments in workforce training.
techaiapp.com
Raising the Alarm on DDoS Attacks
Many organizations underappreciate the risk of distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, which remain a significant threat to the availability of networks, systems, and application infrastructure. Recent events shown just how costly DDoS attacks can be. DDoS attacks compromise the availability of network, server, and application resources to render them unavailable for...
techaiapp.com
ThousandEyes: the X-ray machine of the internet
It’s the early 2010s, and Mohit Lad and Ricardo Oliviera are working well into the evening, developing their internet monitoring software ThousandEyes in their startup’s first office in San Francisco. The city is energy conscious enough that the lights in the building will go off at 6pm on the dot, and it takes a phone call and a passcode to get things back up and running. Oliviera has had enough of this, and has written a script using Twilio, which offers APIs to automate phone calls.
TechRadar
Steam Deck has made me sell my PC and move on from my PS Vita - here's why
It's only been a month of owning one, but I'm already convinced that the Steam Deck has become the leader in handheld PCs, while also replacing the need for other handhelds at the same time. The Steam Deck is Valve's latest effort in expanding its Steam service to a different...
techaiapp.com
Geekbench was tricked: the Ryzen 7 7800X doesn’t exist
WTF?! For the last few days, the computer hardware microcosm of the internet has been awash with theories about an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X that appeared in the Geekbench database on October 27. It hadn’t been seen, heard, or rumored anywhere beforehand, which is almost unprecedented. Had AMD really made a 10-core Zen 4 CPU without anyone knowing?
techaiapp.com
A Solid Budget Power Backup
Undoubtedly, Cyber Power Systems Inc, also known as CyberPower, is one of the most renowned brand names in IT power management products. The company was founded back in 1997 and has been exclusively focused on the development and marketing of IT-related power products ever since. Naturally, UPS systems are the company’s primary focus, but the company also produces other power-related equipment, such as power distribution units, solar-power inverters, or even mobile accessories, with availability varying by region. In fact, CyberPower is quite unique in that respect: due to its large size, CyberPower is one of the very few companies that have a true international presence, with similar power products available across the globe.
techaiapp.com
Elon Musk and Binance team up to battle Twitter’s bot problem using blockchain
What just happened? The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world has reportedly invested $500 million in Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout. Binance will work with Musk’s teams to develop and incorporate blockchain-based solutions for social media platforms. The partnership allows Binance an excellent opportunity to integrate social media and news into Web3’s envisioned future.
NME
Square Enix focusing on “hit global titles” due to Japan’s ageing population
Square Enix says it needs to focus on hit “global” titles due to Japan’s ageing population and invest in blockchain, according to its 2022 annual report. Released earlier this week, Square Enix’s annual report said that the company needs to “revamp” their studio portfolio because “achieving major growth in the game industry is difficult now for companies that compete primarily in the Japanese market, given its graying demographics.”
techaiapp.com
Watch out: The Meta Quest Pro might not be the VR headset of your dreams
Meta’s latest VR headset, the Meta Quest Pro, is finally getting into users’ hands, and it looks like many aren’t impressed with the next-generation device. Following its October 25 launch, preorders for the Meta Quest Pro – a much more powerful and feature-packed device than Meta’s Oculus Quest 2 – are arriving at people’s doors, and users are taking to social media to share their thoughts.
A Gamer Risks Losing A Virtual Fortune, Even Though Some Red Dead Online Users Will Be Allowed To Save Their Progress On Google Stadia Before The Site Closes
An avid Red Dead Online player will lose $1,000,000 in virtual money and over 3,500 hours of effort due to Google’s recent decision to shut down Stadia. In addition, if you use Google’s cloud gaming service, you will lose access to your games and all your progress next year, as the company revealed last month. The loss of one’s remarkable Red Dead Online development due to Google’s shutdown will be especially devastating for one participant.
The Windows Club
Coral Island not loading or keeps crashing on PC
There are reports by some PC gamers that they are unable to play the farming simulator video game Coral Island because the game won’t load or keeps crashing on their Windows 11 or Windows 10 gaming computer. This post provides solutions affected gamers can apply to resolve the issue.
Comments / 0