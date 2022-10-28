The accelerating use of artificial intelligence to produce synthetic imagery, some of it photo-realistic in appearance, seems likely to provoke an even larger revolution in imaging than that which occurred with the invention of photography in 1839. Increasingly available from text-to-image generators and from software that produces “deepfakes,” synthetic imagery made without a camera will profoundly impact our sense of the real and of the possible, creating a different conceptual universe. While such imagery has the potential to help us to understand our lives and the world in which we live in more profound and useful ways, it also can be used to instigate chaos and inflict serious harm. How did we get to this point? How can synthetic imagery be utilized in ways that are productive and helpful? And how can we re-think photography so that it evolves and becomes more credible, nuanced, and authentic?

