Tina Howell

Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish

Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
Florence Carmela Paola

Crockpot Meatballs: Holiday Appetizer Or A Game Day Treat

Crockpot MeatballsVictor Protasio / Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall / Prop Stylist: Kathleen Varner. With the holidays approaching it's time to break out the recipes and this one is a winner! These Crockpot Meatballs have only 3 ingredients and can be a delicious holiday appetizer, or a game day treat. They can also be an easy dinner idea, paired with rice, mashed potatoes or a green vegetable and you have a complete meal. Crockpot Meatballs take little time to prepare, 3 ingredients and it all goes into your crockpot, also known as a slow cooker. Check out the interesting history of where this popular recipe originated.
purewow.com

Everyone's Favorite Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven Is Hugely Discounted for Way Day 2

Ah, air frying—that's the cooking method that deploys ultra-hot air to cook meals with way less oil, and in turn, makes it healthier for you—is arguably the top sensation among busy people trying to get a good dinner on the table—fast. And today's your lucky day, because one of the most renowned air fryers, the Cuisinart air fryer toaster oven, is 32 percent off at the Way Day 2 sale.
House Digest

How To Keep Your Lampshades Clean And Dust Free

Even the cleanest of people likely have places in their homes they might neglect or at least don't know they should be cleaning. One of those spots for many is lampshades. Whether it's a table, standing lamp, or ceiling light fixture, your lampshades need regular cleaning to prevent dust and dirt buildup.
Mashed

Homemade Italian Dressing Recipe

Hands up if you can tell a bottled dressing from a fresh, homemade one — we thought so!. Why ruin a good salad with the wrong dressing? Recipe developer and wellness coach Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for homemade Italian dressing and remarks, "there is really no reason to buy bottled dressings. They are so easy to make at home!" We're betting that you have all of the ingredients sitting right in your pantry, and this whole recipe takes a whopping 5 minutes.
AOL Corp

Teachers and truckers love this Crockpot electric lunchbox — grab it on sale for $30

While we love crisp air and cozy sweaters, these fall classics are also the harbingers for the shiver that winter will soon bring. That's not necessarily a bad thing — there's nothing like warming up with a hearty soup or yummy casserole. But bringing a cold sandwich to work for lunch? That just feels sad. There's no reason for ho-hum meals with the bestselling Crockpot Electric Lunch Box. Right now Amazon is offering it up for just $30, down from $45. This thing makes a great gift, and it's adored by thousands of fans, including teachers and truckers. Read on to see why.
petpress.net

7 Tips on How To Make a Dog Stop Barking That You Can Try

If you have a dog that barks excessively, you know how frustrating it can be. Not only is it loud, but it can also be disruptive and annoying. Dogs bark for many reasons- boredom, anxiety, excitement, and fear are just a few. In this blog post, we will discuss some...
Consumer Reports.org

Best Refrigerator Temperature to Keep Food Fresh

Is there a “correct” temperature for refrigerators and freezers? Yep: A fridge temperature of 37° F will keep fresh food good for as long as possible—with no ice crystals on lettuce or bacteria breeding in raw meats. As for the freezer, a temperature of 0° F will keep foods thoroughly frozen.
recipesgram.com

Key Lime Poke Cake

This key lime poke cake is so simple and easy to prepare – and what’s most important is so moist, refreshing, and delicious! It took me around 20 minutes to prepare it plus baking time. It goes ideally with ice tea – great as a summer dessert or even breakfast! Here is the recipe:
Tina Howell

Scalloped potatoes, a standalone or side dish for the whole family

Scalloped potatoes are a good standalone dish or can be served a side, that will feed your whole family and they are sure to enjoy! Now, what does scalloped mean? In cooking, "scalloped" usually means that the dish is being cooked in some type of cream sauce. This is not to be confused with "au gratin" which means cooked in a sauce that contains cheese, not just a cream.
EverydayHealth.com

TikTok’s Pumpkin Coffee Cake Recipe, Only Healthier

Without a doubt, pumpkin is the be-all and end-all flavor of fall. From pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin cookies to roasted pumpkin seeds and pumpkin soup, Americans can’t seem to get enough of this gorgeous fall gourd. Happily, pumpkin is a trend your body can get on board with,...
iheart.com

Rita's Halloween Beef and Mac

3 garlic cloves, chopped - a good tablespoon or so. Sharp cheddar cheese - a good cup or more to taste plus extra for garnish. Make a film of olive oil in bottom of large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook until slightly softened. Add garlic and cook...
The Kitchn

Extra-Crispy Oven-Roasted Potatoes

If there’s one thing that my colleagues and I here at Kitchn know, it’s that our readers absolutely love themselves some potatoes — baked, boiled, mashed, skillet-fried, you name it. As a result, we’ve amassed hundreds of recipes involving potatoes in some shape or form over the years. But is anyone really surprised? It seems to me that our readers just have good taste!
James Patrick

Hot Buttered Rum Recipe for the fall & winter months

Hot Buttered Rum is a fall and holiday classic drinkCourtesy of SHERIMA1/allrecipes.com website. Hot buttered rum is a classic fall and winter drink. It can be enjoyed with an ounce of rum or brandy or without alcohol to warm up during those cold winter nights. It is made by using a hot buttered rum batter. There are many variations to the recipe but below is a popular one with very high reviews.
Apartment Therapy

A Crime Scene Cleaner Shares How to Remove Some of the Toughest Stains at Home (Yes, Even Blood Too)

Jennifer Billock is an award-winning writer, bestselling author, and editor. She is currently dreaming of an around-the-world trip with her Boston terrier. You might already know the trick to getting out a red wine stain in your home, but what about messes that are even more difficult to get rid of? That smell you can’t remove or the mess your kid or pet made… you know, the things that won’t go away with a simple swipe of a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser.

