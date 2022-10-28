(Audio) Salem Expecting Large Crowds This Weekend – Visiting Details & Tips from Kate Fox – Links – How to Stay Informed

SALEM – The City of Salem has announced planned road closures for October 29 and October 31. Closures may also be instituted on October 30 if necessary. Those who drive through Salem as part of their regular commute should not plan on doing so October 29-31 and should seek alternative routes through the area. Those planning to visit Salem between October 29-31 should use public transportation. Parking is limited and will not be available, and many downtown roads will be closed to traffic. Check out addition information, Click Here.

SALEM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO