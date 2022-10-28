ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

(Audio) Salem Expecting Large Crowds This Weekend – Visiting Details & Tips from Kate Fox – Links – How to Stay Informed

By msonewsp
msonewsports.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msonewsports.com

Monday, Oct. 31 – Peabody Woman Involved in Rollover Crash in NH – More Off-Shore Wind Money for Salem – Photos – Sports – More

Weather – Clouds, some breaks of sun, temps today 60s. We R Danvers – Enter our 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗿𝗲𝗻’𝘀 𝗛𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗺𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁!! FIVE winning photos will be chosen and each will receive a great prize! Contest ends 11/2/22. https://wearedanvers.com/halloweencostume.
LYNN, MA
msonewsports.com

City of Salem Fall Street Sweeping Schedule – Starting Monday Through November

SALEM – Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll announced this past week that fall street sweeping will begin in residential neighborhoods in Salem on Monday and run through Friday, December 2. “As we head into the fall season it’s time for our seasonal city-wide street sweeping operation,” said Mayor Driscoll. “I...
SALEM, MA
msonewsports.com

Planned Road Closures for Halloween in Salem – Weekend Update – Click for City Map

SALEM – The City of Salem has announced planned road closures for October 29 and October 31. Closures may also be instituted on October 30 if necessary. Those who drive through Salem as part of their regular commute should not plan on doing so October 29-31 and should seek alternative routes through the area. Those planning to visit Salem between October 29-31 should use public transportation. Parking is limited and will not be available, and many downtown roads will be closed to traffic. Check out addition information, Click Here.
SALEM, MA
msonewsports.com

Peabody Veterans Memorial High School Student Finds Career Path Thanks to Student Government Day

PEABODY — Tommy Davidson, a 2022 Peabody Veterans Memorial High School graduate, found his career path through his participation in Student Government Day. Student Government Day returned this year after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is open to PVMHS seniors, who can run for local municipal positions and, if elected, meet with their municipal counterparts for a day of activities.
PEABODY, MA
msonewsports.com

Endicott Football Coaches Show with Paul McGonagle – 8-0 Gulls Host Salve Regina Saturday at Noon – Senior Day

BEVERLY (Podcast) This week Endicott football (8-0/4-0) coach Paul McGonagle looks back at Saturday’s 48-7 win at Curry College, shares player notes, and previews this week’s game at home against Salve Regina (5-3/2-2) at noon (Senior Day). The coach also discussed three north shore players that preformed well last weekend. In two weeks, the Gulls wrap up the regular season with a game at Western New England (11/12).
BEVERLY, MA
nshoremag.com

Salem’s Leading Foodie Shares Some of the City’s Tastiest Secrets

Salem has become a destination food city. Many credit Karen Scalia, founder and owner of Salem Food Tours, for helping make that happen. Her mantra is, “Eat local, shop local, support small business.” Introducing guests from near and far to Salem’s renowned restaurants and food and wine shops, she has become the culinary concierge of the Witch City.
SALEM, MA
msonewsports.com

(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with St. John’s Prep Football Coach Brian St. Pierre – No. 7 Eagles Host No. 10 Bombadiers in D1 Opener

DANVERS – The no. 7-seeded St. John’s Prep Eagles (6-2) host the no. 10-seeded Attlleboro Bombadiers (4-4) ion Friday night in the MIAA Division 1 football playoff opener. For Prep coach Brian St. Pierre, the focus this week, as usual, will be “inward.” With outstanding play all the way around on Friday night, the Eagles were able to come home from Shawsheen with a 48-12 win over “the other St. John’s.”
DANVERS, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy