This stuff has to stop. I believe in the right to own guns but whatever happened to a fist fight to settle your differences? If poor kid was innocent bystander then dang man. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. This young man is only 16 yrs old he has his whole life ahead of him.

Teen dies at hospital 3 days after police found him shot inside a car

AUSTIN, Texas — A teen died at a local hospital three days after Austin police found him shot inside a crashed vehicle on Oct. 23. The Austin Police Department said on Sunday, Oct. 23, at approximately 4:52 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 8000 block of Tisdale Drive. At the scene, officers found a vehicle crashed into a utility pole. Inside the vehicle was a juvenile driver who had been shot.
Teen found dead inside car with gunshot wounds in Northwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department arrested a juvenile for shooting and killing another juvenile in Northwest Austin. Police said on Sunday, Oct. 23, around 4:52 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 8000 block of Tisdale Dr. When officers arrived on scene, they found a car that...
Body discovered in Northeast Austin apartment; police investigating

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a suspicious death at an apartment complex in Northeast Austin. As people came home from work Monday evening, they were shocked to see caution tape, police officers, and homicide investigators blocking off their homes. It’s Halloween night and the scene looked the part,...
REPORT: Burnet shooting suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

A Burnet man took his own life during a standoff Friday, Oct. 28, with law enforcement, according to a statement from the city issued the following day. The incident reportedly began with the man shooting a woman during a domestic dispute. According to a city of Burnet media release, police...
Man arrested after crashing car into Thorndale High School Gym

THORNDALE, Texas (KBTX) - An Austin man was arrested Saturday night after driving his car into the Thorndale High School Gym, according to Thorndale police. Police say Coleman Counihan was driving south on FM 486 when he veered off the road and crashed into the building. The car went through the wall and into the girl’s restroom, according to reports.
Round Rock High School under brief secure mode after student fight

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock High School was under a brief secure mode following a fight between students that occurred near the administrative office on Monday morning. On Oct. 31, RRHS was put under a brief secure mode, not a full lockdown, following a fight between two students in an administrator's office.
APD SWAT team responds to situation in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's SWAT team is responding an incident in North Austin. Police said the incident is happening in the 8500 block of N Capital of Texas HWY NB. People are asked to stay away from the area if possible. No other information has been given...
Police investigate attempted kidnapping of UT Austin student

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating an attempted kidnapping of a UT Austin student. UT Austin police said sometime after 4 a.m., APD officers responded to the 2700 block of Nueces regarding an attempted kidnapping of a UT Austin student. Officers searched the area, but were...
Man dies after being shot in downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a man was shot and killed in downtown Austin early Sunday morning. Police said an officer heard shots being fired in the area of 600 block of E 7th Street at around 4:54 a.m. The officer...
Four overnight crashes, one dead with six injured

AUSTIN, Texas — Four vehicle crashes occurred throughout Austin in the overnight hours on Sunday, leaving one person dead and six people injured. Of the four crashes that happened on Oct. 30, two of them occurred on the northside of Austin and the other two occurred on the southside. One of the northside crashes was fatal.
Indicted APD officer Justin Berry returns to court Monday

AUSTIN, Texas — An indicted Austin Police Department (APD) officer, who is accused of using excessive force during social justice protests in 2020, was back in court Monday morning. Justin Berry is one of 19 APD officers who were indicted by a Travis County grand jury in February 2022....
