Applicants sought for District 2 seat on Idaho state history board

BOISE — The Idaho State Historical Society is seeking a new member from District 2 for its Board of Trustees, the organization announced this week.

District 2 is comprised of Latah, Clearwater, Nez Perce, Lewis and Idaho counties. According to a news release from the society, the “ideal candidate” would be a professional or academic in the Idaho/history field, or a “well-connected leader who is passionate about Idaho’s history and can leverage their networks and resources in support of ISHS.”

The historical society is a state government agency that has a mission of “preserving and promoting Idaho history as a comprehensive statewide program of services.”