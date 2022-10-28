Apple is preparing to swap the real buttons on the side of the iPhone 15 for solid state areas that just feel like buttons, according to a major new report.The buttons would work similar to the home button on the iPhone 7 and 8. On those phones, the button could be mistaken for a real one – but was actually just a touch pad that used precise vibrations to feel as if it was being pressed down.That same technology could be used to remove the mechanical volume and power buttons from upcoming phones, according to a new report from reliable Apple...

2 DAYS AGO