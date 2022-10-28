Read full article on original website
thecountrycook.net
Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
gordonramsayclub.com
Coconut and Raspberry Jam Slices (12-Minute Recipe)
These nice coconut and raspberry jam slices are so simple and easy to prepare! All you need to do is spend 15 minutes in your kitchen and with a little effort, you will get these delicious slices. Here is the recipe:. Servings 20. Ingredients:. 40 grams (1/2 cup) desiccated coconut.
Homemade banana nut bread
Nothing says lovin' like a delicious, mouth watering loaf of fresh bread. Especially when it is banana nut bread!. When I make my banana nut bread, I usually double the recipes, sometimes even tripling it. The majority of the time I add extra pecans on the bottoms of my prepared pans, and then add more pecans on top of the bread batter before I bake it. Other times I will omit the nuts altogether. When using nuts, my preferred choice is usually pecans, since I have a grove of pecan trees. However, you can definitely use any type of nuts for my banana nut bread recipe, or omit them altogether.
recipesgram.com
Key Lime Pie Bars (Quick Recipe)
These key lime pie bars look and taste amazing! Zesty, crunchy, and creamy at the same time – simply delicious! They are very easy to prepare and so delicious – perfect spring-summer dessert! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 30 squares or 15 graham cracker sheets.
ABC 4
Hand dipped Oreo bats
Frequent GTU guest Randy Crane from Great Food FYI came to the GTU kitchen to share his adorable Halloween inspired treats, Hand dipped Oreo mud bats. This is an easy, festive, fun and yummy treat!. Oreo Mud:. 1 14.3 oz package of Oreos. 8 oz of softened cream cheese. Other...
Peanut Butter Cup Puppy Chow Recipe
Puppy chow, reindeer chow, muddy buddies, the list of names for this yummy treat goes on and on! Whatever you call it, it is a classic and crowd pleaser! Below is the recipe for how I like to make my Peanut Butter Cup Puppy Chow. Leave a comment letting me know what you like to call it and what candy you like to add in!
How to make this pumpkin smash cake recipe from Half Baked Harvest
Half Baked Harvest founder and cookbook author Tieghan Gerard shares her recipe for a pumpkin smash cake.
Banana Pudding Cookies
The first time I tried banana pudding, it was from the well-loved Magnolia Bakery in Grand Central Station. I remember popping the lid off of the little container, digging my spoon in, and immediately understanding its appeal after the first bite. The combination of perfectly sweetened pudding, slices of banana, and layers of softened Nilla wafers was magical. Regardless of who makes your favorite banana pudding, this recipe encompasses the magic of that first bite all in one easy-to-make cookie.
Allrecipes.com
Easy Pumpkin Spice Truffles
Pulse sandwich cookies in a food processor until they reach a fine, sand-like consistency. Add in cream cheese, pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, and salt. Continue pulsing, scraping down the sides when needed, until a smooth, loose dough is formed. Using a spoon or cookie scoop, measure out about 20...
EatingWell
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
Coat a large nonstick skillet or griddle with cooking spray and heat over medium heat. Dollop about 1/4 cup batter per pancake into the pan (about 3 pancakes per batch). Cook until the edges are dry and bubbles begin to form on the surface, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip and cook until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate and keep warm. Repeat the process with the remaining batter, reducing heat as needed if the pancakes are browning too quickly. Garnish with lemon zest and/or serve with maple syrup, if desired.
Chocolate chip cannoli dip, popular anytime especially during the holidays
The holidays are just around the corner which means it is almost time to break out the special recipe books and start thinking about all the delicious desserts that you can make. Being Italian, I had the wonderful opportunity of getting to try so many different types of recipes from family and friends. One of my personal favorites, is a chocolate chip cannoli dip. It is a sweet treat that is just perfect for the holidays, or any get together.
KTLA.com
Jessica and Levi make caramel apple bark
Jessica and Levi made a caramel apple bark, just in time for Halloween. This tasty treat has all the flavors for fall, and it’s fun to make with kids!. This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 131. Caramel Apple Bark. Ingredients. Bag of dark or semi-sweet...
gordonramsayclub.com
Lemon Buttercream Frosting
This lemon buttercream frosting can be an ideal, refreshing addition to your favorite cupcakes, cakes, pancakes, even cocktails, coffees, or milkshakes. Buttery, creamy and lemony…simple delicious! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 cup butter, at room temperature. 4 cups confectioners’ sugar. 2 tablespoons lemon zest, finely grated. 3...
Allrecipes.com
Brown Butter-Maple Shortbread Bear Cookies
Place butter into a small light-colored saucepan over medium heat. Cook, swirling often, until small brown bits begin to stick to the bottom of the pan and the butter smells nutty, 8 to 10 minutes. Pour butter into a mixing bowl and allow to cool for 5 minutes. Add maple...
recipesgram.com
French Silk Pie Brownies
French silk pie is one of my favorite desserts and I often experiment with the taste. I found the combination of French silk pie and brownies very delicious and got the best French silk pie brownies, which makes this the ideal chocolate lovers dessert! Here is the recipe:. xIngredients:. For...
ABC 4
Browned Butter Pumpkin Pasta Sauce
Tis the season of the pumpkin, and Chef Maggie Faber joined us in the GTU kitchen with a tasty pumpkin pasta sauce. Bring a large pot of water to boil, cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, setting aside 1 cup of pasta water for later. While the pasta is...
recipesgram.com
Key Lime Poke Cake
This key lime poke cake is so simple and easy to prepare – and what’s most important is so moist, refreshing, and delicious! It took me around 20 minutes to prepare it plus baking time. It goes ideally with ice tea – great as a summer dessert or even breakfast! Here is the recipe:
Hot Buttered Rum Recipe for the fall & winter months
Hot Buttered Rum is a fall and holiday classic drinkCourtesy of SHERIMA1/allrecipes.com website. Hot buttered rum is a classic fall and winter drink. It can be enjoyed with an ounce of rum or brandy or without alcohol to warm up during those cold winter nights. It is made by using a hot buttered rum batter. There are many variations to the recipe but below is a popular one with very high reviews.
BHG
Cherry Pie Bites
2 cups fresh or frozen tart red cherries (thawed if frozen) Preheat oven to 325°F. In a medium mixing bowl beat the ½ cup butter and the cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium to high speed until combined. Stir in the 1 cup flour. Shape dough into 24 balls. Press the balls evenly into the bottoms and up the sides of 24 ungreased 1¾-inch muffin cups.
