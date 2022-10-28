Nothing says lovin' like a delicious, mouth watering loaf of fresh bread. Especially when it is banana nut bread!. When I make my banana nut bread, I usually double the recipes, sometimes even tripling it. The majority of the time I add extra pecans on the bottoms of my prepared pans, and then add more pecans on top of the bread batter before I bake it. Other times I will omit the nuts altogether. When using nuts, my preferred choice is usually pecans, since I have a grove of pecan trees. However, you can definitely use any type of nuts for my banana nut bread recipe, or omit them altogether.

