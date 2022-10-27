Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
What’s your sweet Halloween treat?
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With Halloween just days away, Rushmore Candy Company has everything from gummy candy, taffy, wine, and even chocolate pickles. This candy company is ready to meet everyone’s cravings. According to candystore.com, South Dakota’s top candies are Jolly Ranchers, Starburst, and Candy Corn. We decided...
kotatv.com
Having an ‘a-maize-ing’ time at the corn maze, pumpkin patch
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fall bucket lists often include a bonfire, carving a pumpkin, and checking out a corn maze. The Spearfish Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze includes the best of both worlds: a scavenger hunt during the day and a haunted corn maze at night. Check out the interview above to learn more.
Moose on the Loose in South Dakota City Avoids Capture for a Week
A moose is on the loose in Rapid City, South Dakota, and she’s been leading residents and officials on a wild, weeklong chase. The cow moose seemingly came out of nowhere, and no one can quite figure out how or why she’s laid roots in Rapid City. Mike Klosowski, a regional wildlife supervisor with South Dakota Game Fish and Parks (SDGFP), said that there is a very small population living about 50 miles away in the Black Hills. However, the state’s climate is typically too hot for moose. Furthermore, he’s never seen a moose migrate so far—or on its own.
kotatv.com
Perfect weather is in store for the rest of the weekend and Halloween
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see decreasing cloud cover as we reach Sunday morning where we will remain dry and warm with highs in the 50s and 60s. For the forecast on Halloween during the day we will see highs in the mid 60s to possible 70s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. In the evening temperatures could range from the upper 30s to mid 40s with mostly clear skies.
kotatv.com
Young cowboys, cowgirls shine in Little Britches Rodeo
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With Halloween right around the corner, teenage cowboys and cowgirls showed off their spook-tacular skills on horseback in the Badlands Little Britches Rodeo. Ben Burns has highlights from some of the top performers in pole bending and tiedown.
kotatv.com
Need skis? Donate to the visually or mobility impaired this weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With winter officially just a few weeks away, that means ski season is near. If you want to upgrade your skis, snowboard, or other gear, this is the weekend to do it. Starting at noon Saturday at the Monument Civic Center, you can pick up some gently used equipment and support a worthwhile cause.
KELOLAND TV
Moose visits Rapid City garden center
RAPID CITY, S.D.(KELO) — A Rapid City garden center had an unexpected shopper earlier this week. The Plantsmyth tells KELOLAND News that the moose showed up at the nursery around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and stuck around until 1:30 that afternoon. In a post on Facebook, The Plantsmyth says...
kotatv.com
First-graders experience what downtown Rapid City life has to offer
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Children learn a lot in first grade, which is why it is important to let them experience life, just as living downtown in a city. St Paul’s Lutheran School took its first-grade class on a field trip to discover all downtown Rapid City has to offer.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City Fire Department urges fire safety this fall and winter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — During fall and winter months, the Rapid City Fire Department says fire safety is a must. With temperatures cooling down, people often use more heat in their homes. Each winter, the Rapid City Fire Department sees a spike in house fire calls. “There tends...
KEVN
Palmer Gulch wildfire continues to burn in the Black Elk Wilderness
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The last update on the Palmer Gulch Fire put the size at 50 acres but a more accurate mapping may change that. Due to the fire, the Palmer Creek Road is closed now through at least tomorrow. The Palmer Creek Trail is also closed to the public. A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place, prohibiting all aircraft (including drones) from flying within the TFR. There are no evacuations in place.
sdpb.org
Rogue moose takes up residence in Rapid City
A rogue moose is on the lam in Rapid City. Since taking up residence, she’s led residents on a weeklong wild moose chase. While seeming to enjoy the amenities of Rapid City, wildlife officials aren’t certain where precisely this moose came from. South Dakota Game Fish and Parks...
kotatv.com
Warmer than Normal Temperatures Expected for Several Days
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Above normal temperatures arrive today, and stick around through the middle of next. This includes Halloween on Monday, with highs expected to be in the middle 60s. It is possible we could see 70 degrees on Tuesday. A large storm system, typical of November will...
KELOLAND TV
Shots-fired at Halloween event; fatal rollover; Wildfire in Pennington County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A report of shots-fire brought a heavy police presence to a neighborhood in central Sioux Falls early Sunday morning. Multiple officers...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Palmer Gulch fire estimated at 66 acres
UPDATE (7 p.m.): The Palmer Gulch fire is now estimated at 66 acres, according to a release from Great Plains Fire Information. No evacuations are in place due to the fire and the Palmer Creek Road is expected to remain closed until at least Sunday, after it is deemed safe for the public.
KELOLAND TV
Officials warn of scam in western South Dakota
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in western South Dakota are warning residents of a phone scam. People have reported, according to the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office, receiving calls where the scammer claims to be a Pennington County deputy or a federal agent. Officials say the caller...
newscenter1.tv
Football playoffs scores and highlights: Wall, Hot Springs, Harding County-Bison advance to semifinals
WALL, S.D. – The high school football playoffs continued on Thursday with the quarterfinals in all seven classes. In fact, 28 teams advanced to the semifinals including the Wall Eagles. Wall hosted the Bon Homme Cavaliers in the Class 9 ‘AA’ playoffs. Wall grabbed a 13-6 lead...
gowatertown.net
Victims of triple fatality crash in South Dakota identified
OELRICHS, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of three men killed last week when the compact car they were in crashed in Fall River County in southwest South Dakota. They’re identified as 26 year-olds Michael Walking and Marco Starr of Pine Ridge, and 25 year-old Darrell...
Black Hills Pioneer
Lawrence Co. P&Z talks ordinance changes
DEADWOOD — In her report to the Lawrence County Commission Oct. 11, Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Administrator Amber Vogt presented proposed ordinance changes for P&Z to discuss further, complete with a proposed work schedule and targeted date of adoption in April or May 2023. In regard to Subdivision Regulations,...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City man accused of strangling sister pleads not guilty in court
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A 28-year-old man accused of first-degree manslaughter in the death of his sister pleaded not guilty in a Pennington County court on Friday. Nicklaus Ray Houchin of Rapid City was arrested on September 22 after getting into an altercation with his 31-year-old sister, Danielle Houchin, which allegedly resulted in Nicklaus strangling her. The duo were part of a larger group that were allegedly drinking and driving around delivering food for an app-based food delivery service. Rapid City Police say the incident occurred while the group was picking up food at a restaurant on Endeavor Boulevard, and they then drove to 1415 Eglin Street with Danielle unconscious in the backseat before calling 9-1-1.
