leelanauticker.com
What The County's Reading
“There are all kinds of things that libraries offer that [most of] us don’t think about,” says Chelsea Hilton, program coordinator at Leland Township Public Library. And one of those things is collaboration. Enter Leelanau Community Reads. Leelanau’s community libraries have come together to host their third county-wide...
TC Whiskey Plans To Bring Up To 100 Jobs To Elmwood Township
The former Cherry Growers Co-op building in Elmwood Township will become the new home of Traverse City Whiskey Company (TCWC), part of a massive redevelopment effort announced late last week. According to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office, the project is expected to generate a total investment of approximately $20 million and create nearly 100 jobs, supported by a $750,000 Michigan Business Development Program grant. Michigan was chosen for the project over a competing site in Michigan City, Indiana.
