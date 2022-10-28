The former Cherry Growers Co-op building in Elmwood Township will become the new home of Traverse City Whiskey Company (TCWC), part of a massive redevelopment effort announced late last week. According to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office, the project is expected to generate a total investment of approximately $20 million and create nearly 100 jobs, supported by a $750,000 Michigan Business Development Program grant. Michigan was chosen for the project over a competing site in Michigan City, Indiana.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO