What The County's Reading
“There are all kinds of things that libraries offer that [most of] us don’t think about,” says Chelsea Hilton, program coordinator at Leland Township Public Library. And one of those things is collaboration. Enter Leelanau Community Reads. Leelanau’s community libraries have come together to host their third county-wide...
TC Whiskey Plans To Bring Up To 100 Jobs To Elmwood Township
The former Cherry Growers Co-op building in Elmwood Township will become the new home of Traverse City Whiskey Company (TCWC), part of a massive redevelopment effort announced late last week. According to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office, the project is expected to generate a total investment of approximately $20 million and create nearly 100 jobs, supported by a $750,000 Michigan Business Development Program grant. Michigan was chosen for the project over a competing site in Michigan City, Indiana.
Inside The Kitchen at Island Grillers in Charlevoix
“I am originally from Jamaica and I always wanted to do an island theme in northern Michigan,” said the owner of Island Grillers, Karl Salmon. Karl grew up in a family of great cooks. Now he’s lived in Northern Michigan for 27 years. “I have always wanted to...
Traverse City Whiskey Co. Expanding in Traverse City, Bringing Almost 100 Jobs
Traverse City Whiskey Co. LLC, a Traverse City-based distiller of bourbon and whiskey and producer of premium cocktail cherry garnishes, is expanding in Traverse City with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. This expansion is supported by a $750,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant, and is expected to generate...
Manistee Animal Control Rescues Horse Trapped in Well Pit
A horse in Manistee County was saved after it fell into a well pit last Thursday. Manistee County Animal Control said they were dispatched to the scene after a complaint came in of the horse in the well pit. They say a plan was put together to try and save...
Manistee Stuns Unbeaten Boyne City in District Opener
BOYNE CITY – The Manistee Chippewas fended off a late rally to upset previously unbeaten Boyne City in the opening round of Division 6 District play on Friday night. The Chippewas held a 20-14 halftime lead, and extended that to 28-14 by the end of the third quarter, which was just enough to hold off the Ramblers’ comeback attempt in the fourth.
Benzie Central Stuns Charlevoix in District Opener
CHARLEVOIX – Sparked by a standout performance by Jaxon Childers, the Benzie Central Huskies upset Charlevoix 21-14 on Friday night in the opening round of Division 7 District play. Childers got the Huskies on the board first with an interception returned for a touchdown in the first quarter, his...
Recreational Marijuana is Back on the Ballot in Some Northern Michigan Communities
Some voters in northern Michigan will decide the future of recreational marijuana in their communities this election. And it’s causing some controversy. The cities of Petoskey and Frankfort, as well as Wheatland Township in Mecosta County and Clement and Tobacco Townships in Gladwin County have recreational marijuana on their ballots. The proposals come four years after voters legalized it throughout the state. Wheatland Township’s Clerk Mary Karcher.
The Portal to Hell can be found in on the grounds of the old Traverse City State Hospital
In 1885 the Traverse City State Hospital was built in Traverse City, Michigan, previously known as The Northern Michigan Asylum. Gordon W. Lloyd designed the hospital; construction started in 1883 and was completed by 1885.
Cadillac man arrested for delivery of methamphetamine
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Cadillac has been arrested for delivery of methamphetamine, according to Michigan State Police. Michael Mercer, 18, has been arraigned for one count of delivery of methamphetamine, one count possession of narcotics under 25 grams and one count of operating a vehicle without a license.
Pete Buttigieg Supports Traverse City Canvassing Event
Members of the Traverse City Community gathered inside the One Campaign office to meet Pete Buttigieg and support the Democratic Party by canvassing. “What’s great for me is meeting so many wonderful people who have stepped up to run for office, not just the offices you hear about every day, but these local county offices,” said Buttigieg. “Jobs that maybe aren’t always on television but play a very big role in our quality of life.”
