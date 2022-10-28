Members of the Traverse City Community gathered inside the One Campaign office to meet Pete Buttigieg and support the Democratic Party by canvassing. “What’s great for me is meeting so many wonderful people who have stepped up to run for office, not just the offices you hear about every day, but these local county offices,” said Buttigieg. “Jobs that maybe aren’t always on television but play a very big role in our quality of life.”

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO