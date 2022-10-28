ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Arbor, MI

“There are all kinds of things that libraries offer that [most of] us don’t think about,” says Chelsea Hilton, program coordinator at Leland Township Public Library. And one of those things is collaboration. Enter Leelanau Community Reads. Leelanau’s community libraries have come together to host their third county-wide...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
TC Whiskey Plans To Bring Up To 100 Jobs To Elmwood Township

The former Cherry Growers Co-op building in Elmwood Township will become the new home of Traverse City Whiskey Company (TCWC), part of a massive redevelopment effort announced late last week. According to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office, the project is expected to generate a total investment of approximately $20 million and create nearly 100 jobs, supported by a $750,000 Michigan Business Development Program grant. Michigan was chosen for the project over a competing site in Michigan City, Indiana.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Manistee Animal Control Rescues Horse Trapped in Well Pit

A horse in Manistee County was saved after it fell into a well pit last Thursday. Manistee County Animal Control said they were dispatched to the scene after a complaint came in of the horse in the well pit. They say a plan was put together to try and save...
Manistee Stuns Unbeaten Boyne City in District Opener

BOYNE CITY – The Manistee Chippewas fended off a late rally to upset previously unbeaten Boyne City in the opening round of Division 6 District play on Friday night. The Chippewas held a 20-14 halftime lead, and extended that to 28-14 by the end of the third quarter, which was just enough to hold off the Ramblers’ comeback attempt in the fourth.
BOYNE CITY, MI
Benzie Central Stuns Charlevoix in District Opener

CHARLEVOIX – Sparked by a standout performance by Jaxon Childers, the Benzie Central Huskies upset Charlevoix 21-14 on Friday night in the opening round of Division 7 District play. Childers got the Huskies on the board first with an interception returned for a touchdown in the first quarter, his...
CHARLEVOIX, MI
Recreational Marijuana is Back on the Ballot in Some Northern Michigan Communities

Some voters in northern Michigan will decide the future of recreational marijuana in their communities this election. And it’s causing some controversy. The cities of Petoskey and Frankfort, as well as Wheatland Township in Mecosta County and Clement and Tobacco Townships in Gladwin County have recreational marijuana on their ballots. The proposals come four years after voters legalized it throughout the state. Wheatland Township’s Clerk Mary Karcher.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
Cadillac man arrested for delivery of methamphetamine

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Cadillac has been arrested for delivery of methamphetamine, according to Michigan State Police. Michael Mercer, 18, has been arraigned for one count of delivery of methamphetamine, one count possession of narcotics under 25 grams and one count of operating a vehicle without a license.
CADILLAC, MI
Pete Buttigieg Supports Traverse City Canvassing Event

Members of the Traverse City Community gathered inside the One Campaign office to meet Pete Buttigieg and support the Democratic Party by canvassing. “What’s great for me is meeting so many wonderful people who have stepped up to run for office, not just the offices you hear about every day, but these local county offices,” said Buttigieg. “Jobs that maybe aren’t always on television but play a very big role in our quality of life.”
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

