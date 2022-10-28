Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Canzano: Pulling back the curtain on Cam Rising's disappearing act
The Fox Sports 1 broadcast crew went home disappointed after calling Utah's win over Washington State on Thursday night and I can't say I blame them. It was a nice win for the Utes, who played without starting quarterback Cam Rising. Utah won on the road. That's not easy. But it may owe the FS1 broadcast team an apology. Decide for yourself.
ksl.com
7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. No one ever thought a tornado would wreak havoc on Salt Lake City. Summer campers never predicted they'd be shivering from snowfall. And you'd never guess that one little Utah town was the site of the costliest landslide in U.S. history. But...
ksl.com
3A, 2A, 1A volleyball: 4 years later, Morgan finally clinches 20th title in school history
OREM — The winningest volleyball program in state history is back on top. After three-straight trips to the state final with a runner-up finish, the Morgan girls volleyball team summited the mountain for the 20th time in school history and downed Richfield 25-27, 25-10, 25-19, 25-10 at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University.
ksl.com
Idaho woman charged with exploiting dying champion speedskater in Utah
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Prosecutors have refiled charges against an Idaho woman accused of getting a champion speed skater in Utah to sign his will over to her while he was dying and unable to comprehend what was going on. Marina Billings, 50, of Pocatello, was charged Thursday in 3rd...
ksl.com
Utah domestic violence shelter in need of community donations
WEST JORDAN — South Valley Services, a domestic violence service provider and shelter in West Jordan, is asking the community for monetary donations. Development Director Josie White said a grant that funds hotel stays for people in crisis will end in the next couple of weeks. "What we need...
ksl.com
What will happen to the popular State Street taco cart during Sears building redevelopment?
SALT LAKE CITY — Tacos Don Rafa has been a steady fixture on the corner of State Street and 800 South for a quarter of a century. The downtown staple outlasted its former neighbor, Sears, as well as some competing taco carts. It survived the 2008 recession, a pandemic and even an attempt from a neighboring restaurant chain to remove it — but will it make it through redevelopment of the former Sears building? Owner Jesus Rosas Alcanta says there's no doubt.
ksl.com
Heads up: UDOT to begin enforcing carpool lane rules on new I-15 express lanes
RIVERDALE — Traveling along new northbound and southbound express lanes of I-15 will soon cost you if you're driving alone. The Utah Department of Transportation will begin tolling for recently added lanes from Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road beginning Monday, agency officials say. That means motorists must have an Express Pass or Clean Vehicle Pass to drive in the lanes unless there are multiple occupants in the vehicle. Buses, motorcycles and emergency vehicles can use the lanes without a pass.
ksl.com
Man sentenced to prison for DUI crash that killed 3, in emotional hearing
FARMINGTON — A Bluffdale man who pleaded guilty to automobile homicide and driving under the influence, causing a crash that ultimately killed three people, was sent to prison on Friday with the highest possible sentence after a judge said a harsher sentence is more likely to deter the crime.
ksl.com
Man attempted to kidnap teen girl at Lehi corn maze, police say
LEHI — Lehi police are seeking more information about a man they say attempted to kidnap a teenage girl at a popular corn maze. The attempted kidnapping happened at Cornbelly's at 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way on Saturday around 10:30 p.m., police say. The man approached a 14-year-old girl as...
ksl.com
'Just a miracle': Family of the lost 3-year-old is thankful for community response
MINERSVILLE, Beaver County — A Taylorsville family went to Beaver to create memories but didn't expect the trip to be so eventful. Sondra and Xavier Wilson's 3-year-old son, Maurice, also known as Momo, got lost when the family was doing some rockhounding west of Milford on Friday night when he walked off.
ksl.com
Woman shot by pedestrians while in her car early Sunday, police said
WEST VALLEY CITY — A 18-year-old woman was shot while driving in her car in the early morning on Sunday in West Valley City by people standing by the street, police said. Lt. Steve Burke with West Valley Police Department said the woman was shot in the shoulder and her injuries are not life threatening. Police were called at 1:32 a.m.
ksl.com
Woman injured in shooting at Ogden Halloween party
OGDEN — A woman was hit in the lower leg by a bullet during a shooting at a Halloween Party in Ogden early Sunday morning. Lt. Cameron Stiver with the Ogden Police Department said the shooting happened after a disagreement at a Halloween party near 900 N. Gramercy Avenue.
ksl.com
60-year-old man dies after being hit by vehicle in Millcreek
MILLCREEK — A 60-year-old man died in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle while walking across the street on Saturday night, according to Sgt. Melody Cutler with Unified Police Department. Cutler clarified that the man was not at or near a crosswalk, as previously reported by officials.
