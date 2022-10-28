ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

At least 31 dead in floods, landslides in south Philippines

WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0umOnh_0ipn7xuS00

COTABATO, Philippines — (AP) — Flash floods and landslides set off by torrential rains swamped a southern Philippine province, killing at least 31 people, leaving nine others missing and trapping some residents on their roofs, officials said Friday.

Most of the victims were swept away by rampaging floodwaters and drowned or were hit by debris-filled mudslides in three towns in hard-hit Maguindanao province, said Naguib Sinarimbo, the interior minister for a five-province Muslim autonomous region run by former guerrillas.

“The amount of rainwater that came down overnight was unusually (heavy) and flowed down mountainsides and swelled rivers,” Sinarimbo told The Associated Press by telephone.

“I hope the casualty numbers won't rise further but there are still a few communities we haven’t reached,” Sinarimbo said, adding the rains had eased since Friday morning, causing floods to start to recede in several towns.

Sinarimbo said based on reports from mayors, governors and disaster-response officials, 26 died mostly by drowning in the neighboring coastal towns of Datu Odin Sinsuat and Datu Blah Sinsuat and five others died in Upi town, all in Maguindanao.

Five people were missing in Datu Blah Sinsuat, according to the town’s mayor, Marshall Sinsuat, and Sinarimbo said four others were reported missing elsewhere.

A rescue team was deployed to Kusiong, a tribal village at the foot of a mountain in Datu Odin Sinsuat, to check on reports that floods and landslides also hit houses in the community, Sinarimbo said. There were no immediate reports of casualties, he said.

The unusually intense rains that flooded several towns in Maguindanao and outlying provinces in a mountainous region with marshy plains were caused by Tropical Storm Nalgae, which was expected to slam into the country’s eastern coast from the Pacific Ocean on Saturday, according to forecasters.

Floodwaters rapidly rose in many low-lying villages, forcing some residents to climb onto their roofs, where they were rescued by army troops, police and volunteers, Sinarimbo said. He said many of the swamped areas had not been flooded for years, including Cotabato city where he lives.

“In one area in Upi only the attic of a school can be seen above the floodwater,” disaster-response officer Nasrullah Imam said, referring to a flood-engulfed town in Maguindanao.

The wide rain bands of Nalgae, the 16th storm to hit the Philippine archipelago this year, enabled it to dump rainfall in the country’s south although the storm was blowing farther north, government forecaster Sam Duran said.

Late Friday afternoon, the storm was about 180 kilometers (110 miles) east of Catarman town in Northern Samar province with sustained winds of up to 85 kilometers (53 miles) per hour and was moving northwestward.

Dozens of provinces and cities were under storm alerts, including the capital, Manila. Fishing and cargo boats and inter-island ferries were barred from venturing out to sea, stranding thousands of passengers, the coast guard said.

About 5,000 people were protectively evacuated away from the path of the storm, which was not expected to strengthen into a typhoon as it approached land, government forecasters and other officials said.

About 20 typhoons and storms batter the Philippine archipelago each year. It is located on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a region along most of the Pacific Ocean rim where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur, making the nation one of the world’s most disaster-prone.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Strong 6.4-magnitude quake rocks northern Philippines: USGS

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked the northern Philippines late Tuesday, the US Geological Service said, with local officials warning about the potential for damage. In October 2013, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck the central island of Bohol, killing more than 200 people.
The Independent

Powerful earthquake stops flights and injures dozens in Philippines

At least 26 people were injured and an international airport was shut after a powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked northern Philippines.The quake struck 9km northwest of Lagayan town in the landlocked Abra province at a depth of 11km on Tuesday night, followed by numerous aftershocks till the next morning.It was set off by movement in a local fault, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.Tremors were felt across the northern Luzon region, including in some parts of metropolitan Manila, located over 400km south of Abra province.In Ilocos Norte, the home province of president Ferdinand Marcos Jr, at least...
ABC7

50 dead, dozens feared missing as storm lashes Philippines

Flash floods and landslides set off by torrential rains left at least 50 people dead, including in a hard-hit southern Philippine province, where as many as 60 villagers are feared missing and buried in a huge mudslide laden with rocks, trees and debris, officials said Saturday.
Daily Mail

'Sandbag the state': Millions warned to brace for 'difficult days ahead' as dozens of towns are put on alert in NSW and Queensland with torrential rain, hail and flash flooding forecast

Australia's east coast will be lashed with torrential downpours, hail, and flash flooding as rain-weary residents are told to brace for 'difficult days ahead'. New South Wales, Queensland and Tasmania are forecast to receive heavy rain and thunderstorms with the miserable weather expected to continue next week. Residents in NSW's...
The Independent

Philippine mudslide victims ran towards mountain ‘to get away from tsunami’, officials say

Many of the deaths during Tropical Storm Nalgae in the Philippines happened because people had run towards a mountain to save themselves from an expected tsunami, but instead got buried alive by a boulder-laden mudslide, an official has revealed. Rescuers dug out 18 bodies of victims from underneath the rubble in the vast muddy mound that now covers much of Kusiong village in southern Maguindanao province, in what was one of the deadliest incidents caused by Nalgae. Now officials have revealed the incident occurred because of a false alarm of a tsunami, after which villagers decided to run towards...
The Independent

At least 31 people killed as heavy rains from tropical storm Nalgae hit the Philippines

At least 31 people have been killed in flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in southern Philippines, officials said on Friday.The torrential rains were caused by tropical storm Nalgae that hit the Philippine archipelago in the country’s south.Disaster officials said thousands of people have been evacuated from the path of the storm, which could possibly make landfall on Friday night in Samar province in central Philippines.The storm included winds of 75 km/hr (47 mph), which forced authorities to cancel flights just as thousands of people were planning to travel to their home towns to observe All Souls...
WGAU

Indian bridge collapse: At least 132 dead

MORBI, India — At least 132 people were killed and many others were injured on Sunday after a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed in a western part of India, authorities said. Dozens of people were critically injured when the bridge fell in the state of Gujarat, two government officials...
AFP

Tropical storm batters Philippines capital before exit

Emergency workers scrambled to rescue residents trapped by floods in and around the Philippine capital on Sunday as Tropical Storm Nalgae swept out of the country after killing at least 48 people. An average of 20 typhoons and storms hit the Philippines annually, killing hundreds each year and leaving vast areas of the country in perpetual poverty. rbl/cgm/mtp
watchers.news

Tropical Cyclone “Sitrang” makes landfall in Bangladesh, damaging 10 000 homes and leaving at least 25 people dead

Tropical Cyclone “Sitrang” made landfall along the Chittagong-Barisal coast around 15:00 UTC on October 24, 2022, with maximum sustained winds of 88 km/h (55 mph). Sitrang left a trail of destruction and, at least 25 people dead across 9 districts and about 10 million without power. About 1 000 000 people were evacuated ahead of the landfall.
ALASKA STATE
WGAU

In southern France, drought, rising seas threaten traditions

SAINTES-MARIE DE LA MER, France — (AP) — In a makeshift arena in the French coastal village Aigues-Mortes, young men in dazzling collared shirts come face-to-face with a raging bull. Surrounded by the city's medieval walls, the men dodge and duck the animal’s charges while spectators let out collective gasps. Part ritual and part spectacle, the tradition is deeply woven into the culture of the country's southern wetlands, known as the Camargue.
France 24

Death toll rises in Philippines after tropical storm Nalgae

The death toll from a storm that battered the Philippines in recent days has risen to 98, the national disaster agency said Monday, as more bodies are retrieved. Just over half of the fatalities were from a series of flash floods and landslides that destroyed villages on the southern island of Mindanao on Friday.
WGAU

A look at suspension bridge that collapsed in India

NEW DELHI — (AP) — The 143-year-old cable suspension bridge that collapsed Sunday in the western Indian state of Gujarat in one of the country’s worst disasters in years was built using the latest technology available in Europe at the time. Its cables snapped and its walkway...
NBC News

Roslyn weakens from Category 3 Hurricane to Tropical Storm

Roslyn weakened from a Category 3 hurricane to a tropical storm Sunday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm was moving inland at 20 mph about 55 miles south-southeast of Durango City, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph at around 1 p.m. local time, according to the hurricane center.
maritime-executive.com

Multiple Groundings, Capsizings in Tropical Storm in the Philippines

The Philippine Coast Guard has responded to multiple marine casualties in the wake of Tropical Storm Paeng (Nalgae), which arrived in the archipelago Friday with winds of 45 miles an hour. On Friday, the Panama-flagged fishing vessel Kunimatsu 3 capsized off Manila Bay, prompting a swift rescue effort. The Philippine...
dallasexpress.com

Magintude 6.4 Earthquake Shakes Northern Philippines

President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., flew to the northern provinces of the Philippines that were recently ravaged by a magnitude 6.4 earthquake. He directed officials to expedite recovery efforts, as many areas remained without power, safe drinking water, or passable roads. “Many of the people who live there...
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
98K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy