Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Because of Two New Laws, many employers will be required to post salary information in the near FutureZoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
Holiday Lights Return to Bronx ZooBronxVoiceBronx, NY
First-ever female commissioner to lead NYC fire departmentB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
cityandstateny.com
Assembly Member Mathylde Frontus’ reelection is in danger – but some Brooklyn Democrats aren’t eager to help
Petty political fights among southern Brooklyn Democrats seem to have been keeping Assembly Member Mathylde Frontus from getting the endorsements and support she needs in a tight race. And conditions are ripe for a comeback by former Democratic Assembly member turned Republican Alec Brook-Krasny, who was acquitted on charges of aiding an illegal opioid scheme.
cityandstateny.com
Nonprofits advocate for voting rights through midterms
Despite an increase in restrictive voting laws across the country, New Yorkers can enter the polls Saturday knowing their voting rights are safe -– for now. Legal protections for voters expanded this summer when the landmark John Lewis Voting Rights Act was passed, solidifying the state's Voting Rights Act, yet threats to voters continue to creep up in the court system. To ensure New York's elections remain transparent and equitable, good government nonprofit organizations are fighting threats to voters' rights through grassroots and legislative advocacy.
cityandstateny.com
All eyes on the governor’s race and marking 10 years since Sandy
We’ve all been there – legs wound tightly on the train, counting down each stop home as one’s discomfort grows. It’s no secret that finding a public restroom in New York City is a challenge – particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered facilities city-wide for public health reasons, including the 69 bathrooms located throughout the Metropolitan Transportation Authority system’s 472 stations. While transit officials have long resisted reopening these subway bathrooms, they recently provided some relief – at least in part – announcing plans to reopen eight different facilities this coming January thanks to the recent hiring of 800 cleaners. Additional stations will be phased in after. Though eight additional restrooms are a far cry from meeting the needs of a city of 8.5 million people that only currently has roughly 1,160 public bathrooms in operation, here’s to them – some are certainly better than none. Read on for more recent headlines.
cityandstateny.com
Latrice Walker: Eric Adams’ crime summit was ‘a real discussion’
Assembly Member Latrice Walker is an ardent defender of the state’s bail reform laws – so much so that she challenged New York City Mayor Eric Adams to a debate over the real impacts of bail reform, after he pushed lawmakers to make changes that would result in more people accused of crimes being held in jail. Walker, a Democrat from Brooklyn, then went on a hunger strike to protect bail reform laws this year. While the most radical proposed changes were left out of the April budget, some rollbacks were still included, against Walker’s wishes.
cityandstateny.com
City Council approves redistricting maps, and only one member is furious
The New York City Council is accepting without objections new council maps proposed by the districting commission that will go into effect next year. That’s a bit of a surprise for a body of 51 opinionated members, but “the majority of the members feel fine about the lines as is,” City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams explained at a press conference Thursday.
