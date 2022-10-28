Read full article on original website
Spending on Nebraska elections is surging, with no end in sight
OMAHA — Every two years, Nebraskans get inundated by political ads, mailers and text messages from candidates for federal office. Every four years, would-be governors come calling with wave after wave of advertising. But the torrent of ads and outreach from races down the ballot — from Legislature to...
Critics of controversial pardon call for apology, more accountability
LINCOLN — A group of American Legion members and others took to the streets Friday to protest a controversial pardon granted to a Legion member for a violent sex assault in 1993. People are also reading…. Carrying signs that read “Shame on You Neb. Legion Leaders” and “What if...
West Central Nebraska Area Agency on Aging receives dividend check
LINCOLN — The West Central Nebraska Area Agency on Aging has received another membership dividend, this time in the amount of $370, from the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association II. NIRMA II is the county’s workers’ compensation coverage and risk management services provider, the agency said in a press...
Hershey to receive new school bus through Clean School Bus Program
LENEXA, Kan. — Hershey Public Schools will receive $395,000 to purchase a new school bus through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program rebate competition. The administration awarded nearly $2.2 million the Infrastructure Law to six school districts in Nebraska. The grants will help school districts...
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: nine, twenty-one; White Balls: fourteen, twenty-four) (twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty-four; Lucky Ball: seven) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 87,000,000. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 10, Day: 17, Year: 83. (Month: ten; Day: seventeen; Year: eighty-three) Copyright...
