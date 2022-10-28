Read full article on original website
Related
Happi
Expensive Brunette, Hypochlorous Acid Spray and Cheek Stain Are Top of Mind for Beauty Consumers: Spate
Sultry red may have been a trendy hair color for 2022, but consumers are seeking expensive brunette this winter. Consumers are also looking to spray away their skin concerns, from acne to a cleanser for the delicate skin on their eyelids. On the color cosmetics front, they appear to be ditching traditional powder blush and opting for a cheek stain to obtain a rosy glow.
Happi
Beauty Tech Leader Vanity Planet Has New Ownership
Vanity Planet, a leader in beauty tech, has been acquired by a new ownership group, ONWRD. The new ownership appoints Toni Battaglia as co-founder and managing director of brand. Battaglia's extensive experience in product development has elevated the devices offered by Vanity Planet, creating hero products that become instant sell-outs....
Happi
Gen Z Skincare Brand Bubble Promotes Over Night Hydrating Sleep Mask at PJ Party in NYC
To the soothing sounds of bedroom pop artist Renforshort, aka Lauren Isenberg, guests clad in satin pajamas gathered inside the dimly-lit vinyl room of Manhattan’s SoHo House on October 27 to celebrate the launch of Bubble Skincare’s latest product, Over Night Hydrating Sleep Mask. The mask is meant...
Happi
Walker and Company Releases Limited-Edition Safety Razor Gift Set Inspired by Black Panther Film
Walker and Company, the makers of Bevel, have released a limited-edition, all-Black Safety Razor Gift Set inspired by the breadth and beauty of Wakanda in Marvel’s Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” in theaters November 11. The Black-founded and led brand says Bevel’s collaboration with Marvel Studios’...
Happi
Venerable Brand Phisoderm Offers Clean Products for Skincare
A skin care brand that has been around for four decades is talking about clean beauty. Phisoderm Clean is line of dermatologist-recommended cleansers that are pH-balanced and uniquely designed for specific skin types; sensitive, dry/combination, and acne-prone skin, according to The Mentholatum Company, owner of the venerable skincare brand. "These...
Comments / 0