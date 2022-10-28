ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KTVL

Rogue Valley Royals hosts fan appreciation day in Medford

MEDFORD — The Rogue Valley Royals hosted a fan appreciation day to show their gratitude to the community for accepting them as their new hockey team. Ali and Bobby Ruddle, owners of the team, put on a trunk or treat for children in the community before the game began and admissions was free to Sunday's game for everyone.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

ScienceWorks hosts 'Monster Ball' in honor of Sarah Wood

ASHLAND — Several Southern Oregon foundations are joining together to bring a former brain cancer patients' dreams to reality. Eric Wood and the Wood family lost their daughter and sister Sarah Wood to brain cancer on November 1, 2020, the day after her favorite holiday of all time. Earlier this year, her father, Eric Wood reached out to ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum to make her dream of being remembered through a Halloween celebration an actual event, come true.
ASHLAND, OR
Klamath Falls News

Winter Weather Advisory issued above 4,000 feet

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Including the cities of Crescent Lake and Diamond Lake. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MONDAY TO 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY. * WHAT...Wet snow expected, especially above 4000 feet. Storm total snow accumulations 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...The Southern Oregon Cascades. This...
MEDFORD, OR
oregontoday.net

Recovered Stolen Property in Southern Oregon, Oct. 28

On Wednesday, October 25, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, with the assistance of the OSP’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, served a search warrant at a property in the 18000 block of East Evans Creek Road, Rogue River in Jackson County. Located and seized during the search were three firearms, approximately 40 illegal marijuana plants, and an estimated 1,000 pounds of illegal, processed marijuana. The illegal marijuana was destroyed. Also recovered at the property were three stolen vehicles, two Utility Terrain Vehicles, and one Toyota pickup. The stolen vehicles were returned to the registered owners. Additionally, a black bear carcass was recovered, and the information was forwarded to OSP’s Fish and Wildlife Division for investigation. Two individuals were detained and arrested. Matthew Connors (46) was lodged in the Jackson County jail on the charge of ORS 475C.349, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana. Gerald Fath (36) was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on the charges of ORS 498.00, Unlawful Possession of Game, ORS 475C.349, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, and ORS 166.270, Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Two additional individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. The Department of Human Services was contacted and responded concerning the welfare of the young child found to be residing at the property. This is an ongoing investigation. No further information is available for release.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
jacksonvillereview.com

A Victorian Christmas in Jacksonville, Oregon – Brightens the Season – by Peggy Dover

DURING VICTORIAN TIMES, Christmas meant quality time and traditions shared with friends and family. Heavily influenced by England’s Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, we trimmed the Christmas tree together, prepared and feasted on goose or turkey and other goodies, sang carols around the piano, played parlor games, and exchanged gifts—no one was to be left out.
JACKSONVILLE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CALIFORNIA MAN DIES FOLLOWING TUESDAY NIGHT ATV ACCIDENT

A California man died following a Tuesday night all-terrain vehicle accident in south county. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said just before 5:40 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to a rollover vehicle wreck on private property in the 1500 block of North Gazley Road in the Canyonville area. An ATV had hit a stump and rolled over the top of the male victim, causing severe trauma. The victim was alert and conscious when the deputy arrived. The man’s son had been honking the horn of the ATV so medical crews could find their location. The vehicle was behind a locked gate. A crewmember from the Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Department cut the lock so responders could get to the scene.
CANYONVILLE, OR
KDRV

Active police investigation taking place at Grants Pass Walmart

Update, 4:51: Grants Pass Fire and Rescue and Grants Pass PD have cleared the scene at the Walmart location. Officials say that the store will reopen at 5:30 p.m. tonight. GRANTS PASS, Ore-- An active police investigation is right now underway at the Walmart located at 145 NE Terry Lane in Grants Pass.
GRANTS PASS, OR
Klamath Alerts

BINET Captures Wanted Suspect on Bly Mountain

On October 20, 2022, Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) utilized the Oregon State Police SWAT team to serve a search warrant on Sparrow Hawk Lane on Bly Mountain on an armed wanted suspect who had been on the run for several years. Kenneth James Haddock (53 years old) was arrested on seventeen (17) felony warrants for crimes in Klamath County including Manufacture and Delivery of Methamphetamine, Manufacture of Marijuana, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Failing to Register as a Sex Offender. Mr. Haddock was lodged in the Klamath County Jail.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy