Herald and News
Prep football: Mazama beats defending state champs, clinches Big Sky title
Marshfield High has often gotten the best of Mazama in recent years, even knocking them out of the state playoffs last season. But revenge is a dish best served cold.
KTVL
Rogue Valley Royals hosts fan appreciation day in Medford
MEDFORD — The Rogue Valley Royals hosted a fan appreciation day to show their gratitude to the community for accepting them as their new hockey team. Ali and Bobby Ruddle, owners of the team, put on a trunk or treat for children in the community before the game began and admissions was free to Sunday's game for everyone.
Two more elk poached in Oregon, state police say
Less than a month after two elk were illegally shot to death with arrows by unknown poachers in Deschutes County, two more elk have been poached in Oregon.
KDRV
FireWatch: I-5 drivers could get delayed in Southern Oregon through the end of this year
CANYONVILLE, Ore. – Interstate 5 drivers going north from Jackson and Josephine Counties should expect weekday traffic delays through southern Douglas County the next two months. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says hazard tree removal starts Tuesday, November 1, as ODOT contractors remove trees along the highway that were...
KTVL
Investigation into death of Southern Oregon wildland firefighter nears completion
SOUTHERN OREGON — An investigation into the death of the Talent wildland firefighter who died while fighting the Rum Creek fire in Josephine County showed that a tree inside the fire’s perimeter fell on him, ultimately killing him. Logan Taylor died on Aug. 16. The 25-year-old was a...
KTVL
ScienceWorks hosts 'Monster Ball' in honor of Sarah Wood
ASHLAND — Several Southern Oregon foundations are joining together to bring a former brain cancer patients' dreams to reality. Eric Wood and the Wood family lost their daughter and sister Sarah Wood to brain cancer on November 1, 2020, the day after her favorite holiday of all time. Earlier this year, her father, Eric Wood reached out to ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum to make her dream of being remembered through a Halloween celebration an actual event, come true.
KDRV
People redirected to nearby clinic after The Merrick closes early on last day of operation
MEDFORD, Ore. -- At about 11 this morning, people were left confused and frustrated when The Merrick clinic did not open at their desired time. The Merrick clinic was scheduled for their last day of operations today, October 30 from 11am to 4pm. Once staff members arrived, they told those...
KTVL
Rogue Valley Country Club hosts annual charity event to support local high school teams
MEDFORD — Rogue Valley Country Club hosted their annual shoot-out tournament which funds 100 percent of three local high school golf teams' funding for the year. Brian Garrison, the owner of Garrison Home, said this is the eighth year his company has hosted the tournament. “We try to make...
KATU.com
Couple missing in Douglas County, Oregon while heading home to California found safe
UPDATE: The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has found Charles and Kathleen Waller safe. They were camping near Glendale, Oregon in an area that did not have cellphone service. Deputies in Oregon are looking for a California couple who were reported as missing while traveling through Douglas County. Charles and Kathleen...
Klamath Falls News
Winter Weather Advisory issued above 4,000 feet
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Including the cities of Crescent Lake and Diamond Lake. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MONDAY TO 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY. * WHAT...Wet snow expected, especially above 4000 feet. Storm total snow accumulations 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...The Southern Oregon Cascades. This...
KDRV
VIDEO: Medford Police standoff involves shots fired, police perimeter, road closure
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police say this evening they have a car theft and police standoff suspect in custody after hours of afternoon negotiation. kdrv.com has another article with information about the day-long incident. NewsWatch 12's earlier coverage follows, updated Thursday evening with video supplied by a viewer. NewsWatch 12...
KDRV
Oregon State Police take down illegal grow site, find stolen vehicles and bear carcass
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – In the continued effort to crack down on illegal marijuana grow sites, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team and the SWAT team have taken down an illegal grow in Jackson County. On October 25, police served a search warrant at a...
oregontoday.net
Recovered Stolen Property in Southern Oregon, Oct. 28
On Wednesday, October 25, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, with the assistance of the OSP’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, served a search warrant at a property in the 18000 block of East Evans Creek Road, Rogue River in Jackson County. Located and seized during the search were three firearms, approximately 40 illegal marijuana plants, and an estimated 1,000 pounds of illegal, processed marijuana. The illegal marijuana was destroyed. Also recovered at the property were three stolen vehicles, two Utility Terrain Vehicles, and one Toyota pickup. The stolen vehicles were returned to the registered owners. Additionally, a black bear carcass was recovered, and the information was forwarded to OSP’s Fish and Wildlife Division for investigation. Two individuals were detained and arrested. Matthew Connors (46) was lodged in the Jackson County jail on the charge of ORS 475C.349, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana. Gerald Fath (36) was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on the charges of ORS 498.00, Unlawful Possession of Game, ORS 475C.349, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, and ORS 166.270, Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Two additional individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. The Department of Human Services was contacted and responded concerning the welfare of the young child found to be residing at the property. This is an ongoing investigation. No further information is available for release.
jacksonvillereview.com
A Victorian Christmas in Jacksonville, Oregon – Brightens the Season – by Peggy Dover
DURING VICTORIAN TIMES, Christmas meant quality time and traditions shared with friends and family. Heavily influenced by England’s Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, we trimmed the Christmas tree together, prepared and feasted on goose or turkey and other goodies, sang carols around the piano, played parlor games, and exchanged gifts—no one was to be left out.
KTVL
'47 Ford Coupe recovered in Oregon, as vehicle thefts see usual spike in colder months
SHASTA COUNTY — On Thursday, a classic car was reported stolen from a private storage unit in Redding, just off Airport Road. Less than two days later, the vintage 1947 Ford Coupe, worth between $40,000 and $50,000, if not more, was found in Douglas County, Ore., a rural area, at what law enforcement say is a drug house.
kptv.com
California couple found safe after reported missing while traveling through Oregon
DOUGLAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning. The DCSO announced both had been found safe around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or...
kqennewsradio.com
CALIFORNIA MAN DIES FOLLOWING TUESDAY NIGHT ATV ACCIDENT
A California man died following a Tuesday night all-terrain vehicle accident in south county. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said just before 5:40 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to a rollover vehicle wreck on private property in the 1500 block of North Gazley Road in the Canyonville area. An ATV had hit a stump and rolled over the top of the male victim, causing severe trauma. The victim was alert and conscious when the deputy arrived. The man’s son had been honking the horn of the ATV so medical crews could find their location. The vehicle was behind a locked gate. A crewmember from the Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Department cut the lock so responders could get to the scene.
KDRV
Juvenile charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm after being found to be in possession of a loaded gun at Friday's Black & Blue Bowl
MEDFORD, Ore-- A juvenile is being charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm after police discovered that the teen was in possession of a loaded gun at Friday's Black & Blue Bowl between North & South Medford High Schools. According to the Medford Police Department, school resource officers (SROs) were...
KDRV
Active police investigation taking place at Grants Pass Walmart
Update, 4:51: Grants Pass Fire and Rescue and Grants Pass PD have cleared the scene at the Walmart location. Officials say that the store will reopen at 5:30 p.m. tonight. GRANTS PASS, Ore-- An active police investigation is right now underway at the Walmart located at 145 NE Terry Lane in Grants Pass.
BINET Captures Wanted Suspect on Bly Mountain
On October 20, 2022, Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) utilized the Oregon State Police SWAT team to serve a search warrant on Sparrow Hawk Lane on Bly Mountain on an armed wanted suspect who had been on the run for several years. Kenneth James Haddock (53 years old) was arrested on seventeen (17) felony warrants for crimes in Klamath County including Manufacture and Delivery of Methamphetamine, Manufacture of Marijuana, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Failing to Register as a Sex Offender. Mr. Haddock was lodged in the Klamath County Jail.
