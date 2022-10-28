Read full article on original website
Opinion: Three stand out in Yakima County Commission races
Following the settlement of a voting rights lawsuit, Yakima County ballots will look a little different for this election. Newly drawn districts mean voters will only see the county commissioner candidates running in their voting districts. The change also means all three commission seats are up for grabs, so Commissioners...
Economic leaders discuss post-pandemic economy in Yakima Valley
YAKIMA – In terms of the economy, perhaps nothing has been changed more by the COVID-19 pandemic than the workforce in Yakima County and beyond. The number of people still seeking jobs, the location of where employees carry out their assignments, and what many employees consider an appropriate work/life balance all have been affected, Yakima Valley economic leaders said at Thursday’s Rotary Club of Yakima lunch meeting.
Letter: Even-keeled Gano checks all the boxes for judge
To the editor — Judges need to have intelligence, temperance and decisiveness. Wes Gano is a bright, studious and even-keeled person who fits the perfect mold for a fair-minded jurist. He has been highly admired by his peers for over 30 years of litigation practice while representing persons from...
Yakima Valley births for Oct. 30, 2022
Austin — To Courtney and Brandon Austin, a son, Benjamin Allan Austin, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 7:09 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2022. Grandparents are Tracy Spadoni and Rob Crouch of Bellevue and Tracy and Jeff Austin of Yakima. Gomez — To Eliza Rosales and Alfredo Gomez, a daughter,...
Letter: A pro with a smile: Vote for Venables
To the editor — I am writing in support of Mischa Venables for county clerk. I had the pleasure and honor to work with Mischa in Ellensburg. There could be 2-3 feet of snow, she was there, reliably. In 110-degree heat, she wore a smile. No matter the long days, skipped breaks and challenging clients, she was always professional.
Yakima residents can comment on city budget, property tax increase at Tuesday meeting
Yakima residents can comment on the city budget and a proposed 1% property tax rate increase during public meetings Tuesday. The city’s proposed biennial budget uses $1.5 million in fund reserves in 2023 and $1.6 million in fund reserves in 2024. The general fund is forecast at about $71.8 million in revenue in 2023.
Yakima Valley lawmakers, candidates respond to proposed WA constitutional amendment on abortion access
It’s still election season, but Washington state lawmakers are looking ahead to topics expected to come up in the 2023 legislative session, including policies related to reproductive health and abortion. At a recent news conference, Gov. Jay Inslee announced a proposed constitutional amendment to preserve access to abortion and...
Artist of the month: Muralist Chase Reiff focuses on community in Sunnyside street art
On many a morning, you can find artist Chase Reiff in the back of his truck in the shadow of a wall, preparing paint and mixing colors. Wednesday was no different. Despite the October chill, Reiff was working to find the right shade of red for the background of a new mural.
Yakima Health District rescinds local health emergency
In line with Gov. Jay Inslee’s decision to lift a statewide state of emergency for COVID-19 on Monday, the Yakima Health District has rescinded its local public health emergency declaration. The original declaration from March 2020 helped mobilize an incident management team to address the spread of COVID-19. The...
Yakima, Spokane counties forfeit nearly $2M in federal rental aid
The U.S. Treasury pulled funds from jurisdictions that didn't meet the deadline to distribute at least 20% of their most recent allocation.
nbcrightnow.com
Shooting at Gardner Park near a Yakima elementary, school under secure and teach protocol
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE 12:35 p.m. - The school is no longer under secure and teach protocols as of this time. ORIGINAL 12:10 p.m. - Yakima Police Department confirms a shooting at Gardner Park in Yakima. No injuries have been reported. Officers on scene tell us no victims or suspects at...
H.J Carter, 88
H.J Carter, 88, of Yakima died Thursday, Oct. 27. Arrangements are by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Yakima County deputies arrest man who jumped into Yakima River in effort to escape
A 43-year-old man who escaped arrest by jumping into the Yakima River nearly three weeks ago was arrested Thursday morning in a similar incident, authorities said. Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jason Michael Walker along the Yakima River near Granger early Thursday after a search that began about 10:45 p.m. the night before, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Herry S. Williams, 86
Henry Stein Williams, 86, of Yakima died Friday, Oct. 21. Arrangements are by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Suspect shot in the hand as he exchanged gunfire with police in Sunnyside on Saturday
A suspect was shot in the hand as he exchanged gunfire with police early Saturday in Sunnyside, authorities said. Two Sunnyside officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2300 block of Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside at 4 a.m., when the suspect shot at the officers multiple times with a handgun, according to a news release from the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit. The officers returned fire, injuring the suspect’s hand, the release said.
Search for Lucian Munguia uncovers illegal underground bunker
YAKIMA, Wash. — Family members of missing 5-year-old Lucian Munguia continue to search and follow up on any lead that comes their way, which is how his father and other searchers discovered an illegal underground bunker on Yakima County property. “To get a tip that that my son is being held in an underground bunker and then to actually find...
'A no-win for everyone:' Restaurants struggle to keep customers, employees as prices rise
Along with higher grocery bills and rent costs, Yakima residents may have noticed increased prices on restaurant menus. Local restaurant owners are balancing increased supply costs, keeping essential employees and ensuring their menus are reasonable for their customers. Many think it will get worse before it gets better. Maria Lua,...
kpq.com
Wenatchee City Council Approves Purchase For Second RV Park For Homeless
The City of Wenatchee is moving forward to purchase land which has already been cleared out and groomed by construction workers to be an RV park for homeless people. The City Council has approved formal negotiations with the property owner to purchase the land, which was previously occupied by a trucking company.
Letter: Newspaper subscribers' restraint is admirable
To the editor — Yakima newspaper subscribers show great wisdom and tolerance in not responding to comments posted after local news stories. In most towns, the Fox News drivel posted there would draw ire. Their one-string banjo: Democrats control Yakima, the state and the country. Ergo: crime, illegal immigration, gangs, drug abuse and bad pizza are all the Democrats’ fault.
Jerry T. Garner, 65
Jerry Thomas "JT" Garner, 65, of Yakima died Monday, Oct. 24. Arrangements are by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
