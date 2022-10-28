Read full article on original website
Commentary: A midterm elections threat assessment — high and getting higher
With the Nov. 8 midterm elections less than two weeks away, there is growing concern for the potential of real-world political violence. The hyper-partisan nature of U.S. politics, combined with rampant disinformation and the promotion of conspiracy theories about election integrity are increasing the prospects for trouble at polling sites and the harassment and intimidation of electoral workers. Across the country, there are reports of election offices taking preventive measures, including installing bulletproof and bomb-resistant glass, offering active-shooter training and fortifying walls with Kevlar to mitigate the effects of an attack.
Republican Group Plans $3 Million Ad Blitz Against Election-Denying GOP Candidates
The Republican Accountability Project ads show Republican voters speaking out against the denial of the 2020 presidential election results.
Opinion: Republicans need Newhouse, whether they know it or not
For 4th Congressional District representative: We endorse Dan Newhouse. Let’s start with the elephant in the room. There are other animals in here, of course, but let’s start with the elephant. U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse made a lot of mega-MAGA enemies on Jan. 13, 2021, when he voted...
Explainer: Ballot question 4 would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain a driver’s license
On September 9, 2022, the Elections Division certified that a referendum petition for a ballot question that was submitted on September 7, 2022 had been signed by enough registered voters to qualify for placement on the November 8, 2022 State Election Ballot. Because this petition was submitted after the July...
What drove the man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband?
Surely I’m not the only person haunted by visions of 82-year-old Paul Pelosi, the husband of House speaker Nancy Pelosi, struggling with an intruder in the early hours this past Friday. It’s not hard to imagine the terror that Pelosi must have felt as he made his coded phone call to the police, telling them that someone had broken into his San Francisco home. And it’s all too easy to picture his assailant, David DePape, calling out, “Where’s Nancy?”, the same cry that went up from the insurrectionists roaming the halls of the US Capitol on 6 January.
Letter: Newhouse's hypocrisy on loans is shameful
To the editor — I may be slower than most voters on "things to know" before an election. I was clueless when a local congressional candidate’s TV ads started claiming our incumbent representative “lined his pockets with taxpayer money.”. I finally found an investigative news report that...
