Tsunami patrol has been on watch in Washington since last year. I served in the House during the last four midterm elections and experienced three massive waves that swept the president’s party out of power with an average loss of 45 seats. Many House Democrats at the start of last year privately admitted that they expected to lose the majority in the 2022 election and that they were just hoping to avoid being victims of a fourth tsunami in five cycles. Can Democrats escape an enormous wave in House elections? Can Republicans net that one seat they need for the Senate? These are the questions in the home stretch to Nov. 8.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO