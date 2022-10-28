Read full article on original website
Republican Group Plans $3 Million Ad Blitz Against Election-Denying GOP Candidates
The Republican Accountability Project ads show Republican voters speaking out against the denial of the 2020 presidential election results.
Opinion: Republicans need Newhouse, whether they know it or not
For 4th Congressional District representative: We endorse Dan Newhouse. Let’s start with the elephant in the room. There are other animals in here, of course, but let’s start with the elephant. U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse made a lot of mega-MAGA enemies on Jan. 13, 2021, when he voted...
Commentary: A GOP tsunami is possible for the House, and the Senate is slipping away from Democrats
Tsunami patrol has been on watch in Washington since last year. I served in the House during the last four midterm elections and experienced three massive waves that swept the president’s party out of power with an average loss of 45 seats. Many House Democrats at the start of last year privately admitted that they expected to lose the majority in the 2022 election and that they were just hoping to avoid being victims of a fourth tsunami in five cycles. Can Democrats escape an enormous wave in House elections? Can Republicans net that one seat they need for the Senate? These are the questions in the home stretch to Nov. 8.
Commentary: A midterm elections threat assessment — high and getting higher
With the Nov. 8 midterm elections less than two weeks away, there is growing concern for the potential of real-world political violence. The hyper-partisan nature of U.S. politics, combined with rampant disinformation and the promotion of conspiracy theories about election integrity are increasing the prospects for trouble at polling sites and the harassment and intimidation of electoral workers. Across the country, there are reports of election offices taking preventive measures, including installing bulletproof and bomb-resistant glass, offering active-shooter training and fortifying walls with Kevlar to mitigate the effects of an attack.
Letter: Newhouse's hypocrisy on loans is shameful
To the editor — I may be slower than most voters on "things to know" before an election. I was clueless when a local congressional candidate’s TV ads started claiming our incumbent representative “lined his pockets with taxpayer money.”. I finally found an investigative news report that...
What drove the man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband?
Surely I’m not the only person haunted by visions of 82-year-old Paul Pelosi, the husband of House speaker Nancy Pelosi, struggling with an intruder in the early hours this past Friday. It’s not hard to imagine the terror that Pelosi must have felt as he made his coded phone call to the police, telling them that someone had broken into his San Francisco home. And it’s all too easy to picture his assailant, David DePape, calling out, “Where’s Nancy?”, the same cry that went up from the insurrectionists roaming the halls of the US Capitol on 6 January.
Paul Pelosi called cops on attack suspect David DePape from the bathroom: report
Paul Pelosi called the police on his alleged attacker, David DePape, from the bathroom of his home after telling the man he needed to use the restroom, police say.
Elon Musk's Ukraine Peace Plan Divides Americans, Poll Shows
A Redfield & Wilton Strategie poll conducted for Newsweek found that one-third of voters supported the billionaire's four-point plan he tweeted on October 3.
Paul Pelosi attack - latest: David DePape had ‘list of targets’ as ex-partner claims he was mentally ill
David DePape, the suspect who allegedly attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul with a hammer at the couple’s San Francisco home on Friday, reportedly had a list of other people he wanted to target, law enforcement confirmed to CBS News.The officers briefed on the investigation couldn’t disclose the identities of the people named but said they wouldn’t go as far to call it a “hit list”.Earlier, the ex-partner of the Mr DePape described the man she raised two sons with as “mentally ill for a long time”, according to ABC 7.Gypsy Taub, who called the news station from the Californian...
