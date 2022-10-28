Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: Three stand out in Yakima County Commission races
Following the settlement of a voting rights lawsuit, Yakima County ballots will look a little different for this election. Newly drawn districts mean voters will only see the county commissioner candidates running in their voting districts. The change also means all three commission seats are up for grabs, so Commissioners...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Even-keeled Gano checks all the boxes for judge
To the editor — Judges need to have intelligence, temperance and decisiveness. Wes Gano is a bright, studious and even-keeled person who fits the perfect mold for a fair-minded jurist. He has been highly admired by his peers for over 30 years of litigation practice while representing persons from...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley lawmakers, candidates respond to proposed WA constitutional amendment on abortion access
It’s still election season, but Washington state lawmakers are looking ahead to topics expected to come up in the 2023 legislative session, including policies related to reproductive health and abortion. At a recent news conference, Gov. Jay Inslee announced a proposed constitutional amendment to preserve access to abortion and...
Suspect Shot in the Hand While Exchanging Gunfire with Police in Central Washington
A suspect was shot in the hand as he exchanged gunfire with police early Saturday morning in Sunnyside, authorities said. Two Sunnyside officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2300 block of Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside at 4 a.m., when the suspect shot at the officers multiple times with a handgun, according to a news release from the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit. The officers returned fire, injuring the suspect's hand, the release said.
Yakima Herald Republic
Economic leaders discuss post-pandemic economy in Yakima Valley
YAKIMA – In terms of the economy, perhaps nothing has been changed more by the COVID-19 pandemic than the workforce in Yakima County and beyond. The number of people still seeking jobs, the location of where employees carry out their assignments, and what many employees consider an appropriate work/life balance all have been affected, Yakima Valley economic leaders said at Thursday’s Rotary Club of Yakima lunch meeting.
Wanted man led police on hours-long chase through the Yakima River
GRANGER, Wash. — Instead of conceding to police who caught him driving in a stolen vehicle, a wanted suspect fled into the Yakima River and led police on a reckless chase by wading through the water and hiding in rugged terrain. According to Sgt. Joel Panattoni of the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to help Granger police officers with...
Yakima Herald Republic
kpq.com
Ellensburg Crash Leaves One Person Dead and Another with a Vehicular Manslaughter Charge
A Wenatchee driver was charged with a DUI and vehicular homicide after an accident in Ellensburg left one driver dead Saturday morning. At 2:42 a.m., a gray 2021 Subaru Outback and a white 2003 Chevrolet Tilt were both going eastbound I-90. Just west of MP 54, the Subaru Outback lost...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: A pro with a smile: Vote for Venables
To the editor — I am writing in support of Mischa Venables for county clerk. I had the pleasure and honor to work with Mischa in Ellensburg. There could be 2-3 feet of snow, she was there, reliably. In 110-degree heat, she wore a smile. No matter the long days, skipped breaks and challenging clients, she was always professional.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima County deputies arrest man who jumped into Yakima River in effort to escape
A 43-year-old man who escaped arrest by jumping into the Yakima River nearly three weeks ago was arrested Thursday morning in a similar incident, authorities said. Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jason Michael Walker along the Yakima River near Granger early Thursday after a search that began about 10:45 p.m. the night before, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley births for Oct. 30, 2022
Austin — To Courtney and Brandon Austin, a son, Benjamin Allan Austin, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 7:09 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2022. Grandparents are Tracy Spadoni and Rob Crouch of Bellevue and Tracy and Jeff Austin of Yakima. Gomez — To Eliza Rosales and Alfredo Gomez, a daughter,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Health District rescinds local health emergency
In line with Gov. Jay Inslee’s decision to lift a statewide state of emergency for COVID-19 on Monday, the Yakima Health District has rescinded its local public health emergency declaration. The original declaration from March 2020 helped mobilize an incident management team to address the spread of COVID-19. The...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Newspaper subscribers' restraint is admirable
To the editor — Yakima newspaper subscribers show great wisdom and tolerance in not responding to comments posted after local news stories. In most towns, the Fox News drivel posted there would draw ire. Their one-string banjo: Democrats control Yakima, the state and the country. Ergo: crime, illegal immigration, gangs, drug abuse and bad pizza are all the Democrats’ fault.
Search for Lucian Munguia uncovers illegal underground bunker
YAKIMA, Wash. — Family members of missing 5-year-old Lucian Munguia continue to search and follow up on any lead that comes their way, which is how his father and other searchers discovered an illegal underground bunker on Yakima County property. “To get a tip that that my son is being held in an underground bunker and then to actually find...
Yakima Chief Says No Video Of Missing Boy Exists
6 weeks and still no sign of a missing 5 year old boy from Yakima as police say they continue the search. Lucian Mungia has been missing from Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park since September 10 when he was last seen by his father in the play area of the park.
‘I apologize’: YPD Chief on KAPP-KVEW’s push for video evidence in Lucian case
YAKIMA, Wash. — Lucian Munguia has been missing since Sept. 10, when he vanished from Sarg Hubbard Park without a trace. Early on in the investigation, on Sept. 13, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray told KAPP-KVEW’s Emily Goodell investigators had found video of the boy leaving on his own. “What I can tell you is there is video — I’m...
nbcrightnow.com
Chief of Yakima police clarifies misconceptions regarding Lucian's disappearance
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Chief of Yakima Police, Matt Murray, posted a video on Facebook on October 27 clearing up information regarding the disappearance of 5-year-old Lucian Munguia, clarifying that there is no new information. Chief Murray said the clarifications come at the request of the family, who has been in constant contact with YPD.
FOX 11 and 41
Shooting at Gardner Park near a Yakima elementary, school under secure and teach protocol
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police Department confirms a shooting at Gardner Park in Yakima. No injuries have been reported. Officers on scene tell us no victims or suspects at this time. Ridgeview Elementary School is under secure teach protocols at this time. This is a developing story, which means information could...
Yakima Herald Republic
H.J Carter, 88
H.J Carter, 88, of Yakima died Thursday, Oct. 27. Arrangements are by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima residents can comment on city budget, property tax increase at Tuesday meeting
Yakima residents can comment on the city budget and a proposed 1% property tax rate increase during public meetings Tuesday. The city’s proposed biennial budget uses $1.5 million in fund reserves in 2023 and $1.6 million in fund reserves in 2024. The general fund is forecast at about $71.8 million in revenue in 2023.
