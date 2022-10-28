ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Opinion: Three stand out in Yakima County Commission races

Following the settlement of a voting rights lawsuit, Yakima County ballots will look a little different for this election. Newly drawn districts mean voters will only see the county commissioner candidates running in their voting districts. The change also means all three commission seats are up for grabs, so Commissioners...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Even-keeled Gano checks all the boxes for judge

To the editor — Judges need to have intelligence, temperance and decisiveness. Wes Gano is a bright, studious and even-keeled person who fits the perfect mold for a fair-minded jurist. He has been highly admired by his peers for over 30 years of litigation practice while representing persons from...
Big Country News

Suspect Shot in the Hand While Exchanging Gunfire with Police in Central Washington

A suspect was shot in the hand as he exchanged gunfire with police early Saturday morning in Sunnyside, authorities said. Two Sunnyside officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2300 block of Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside at 4 a.m., when the suspect shot at the officers multiple times with a handgun, according to a news release from the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit. The officers returned fire, injuring the suspect's hand, the release said.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Economic leaders discuss post-pandemic economy in Yakima Valley

YAKIMA – In terms of the economy, perhaps nothing has been changed more by the COVID-19 pandemic than the workforce in Yakima County and beyond. The number of people still seeking jobs, the location of where employees carry out their assignments, and what many employees consider an appropriate work/life balance all have been affected, Yakima Valley economic leaders said at Thursday’s Rotary Club of Yakima lunch meeting.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Wanted man led police on hours-long chase through the Yakima River

GRANGER, Wash. — Instead of conceding to police who caught him driving in a stolen vehicle, a wanted suspect fled into the Yakima River and led police on a reckless chase by wading through the water and hiding in rugged terrain. According to Sgt. Joel Panattoni of the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to help Granger police officers with...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: A pro with a smile: Vote for Venables

To the editor — I am writing in support of Mischa Venables for county clerk. I had the pleasure and honor to work with Mischa in Ellensburg. There could be 2-3 feet of snow, she was there, reliably. In 110-degree heat, she wore a smile. No matter the long days, skipped breaks and challenging clients, she was always professional.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima County deputies arrest man who jumped into Yakima River in effort to escape

A 43-year-old man who escaped arrest by jumping into the Yakima River nearly three weeks ago was arrested Thursday morning in a similar incident, authorities said. Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jason Michael Walker along the Yakima River near Granger early Thursday after a search that began about 10:45 p.m. the night before, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley births for Oct. 30, 2022

Austin — To Courtney and Brandon Austin, a son, Benjamin Allan Austin, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 7:09 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2022. Grandparents are Tracy Spadoni and Rob Crouch of Bellevue and Tracy and Jeff Austin of Yakima. Gomez — To Eliza Rosales and Alfredo Gomez, a daughter,...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Health District rescinds local health emergency

In line with Gov. Jay Inslee’s decision to lift a statewide state of emergency for COVID-19 on Monday, the Yakima Health District has rescinded its local public health emergency declaration. The original declaration from March 2020 helped mobilize an incident management team to address the spread of COVID-19. The...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Newspaper subscribers' restraint is admirable

To the editor — Yakima newspaper subscribers show great wisdom and tolerance in not responding to comments posted after local news stories. In most towns, the Fox News drivel posted there would draw ire. Their one-string banjo: Democrats control Yakima, the state and the country. Ergo: crime, illegal immigration, gangs, drug abuse and bad pizza are all the Democrats’ fault.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Chief of Yakima police clarifies misconceptions regarding Lucian's disappearance

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Chief of Yakima Police, Matt Murray, posted a video on Facebook on October 27 clearing up information regarding the disappearance of 5-year-old Lucian Munguia, clarifying that there is no new information. Chief Murray said the clarifications come at the request of the family, who has been in constant contact with YPD.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

H.J Carter, 88

H.J Carter, 88, of Yakima died Thursday, Oct. 27. Arrangements are by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
YAKIMA, WA

