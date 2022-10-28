Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: A pro with a smile: Vote for Venables
To the editor — I am writing in support of Mischa Venables for county clerk. I had the pleasure and honor to work with Mischa in Ellensburg. There could be 2-3 feet of snow, she was there, reliably. In 110-degree heat, she wore a smile. No matter the long days, skipped breaks and challenging clients, she was always professional.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Even-keeled Gano checks all the boxes for judge
To the editor — Judges need to have intelligence, temperance and decisiveness. Wes Gano is a bright, studious and even-keeled person who fits the perfect mold for a fair-minded jurist. He has been highly admired by his peers for over 30 years of litigation practice while representing persons from...
Yakima Herald Republic
Economic leaders discuss post-pandemic economy in Yakima Valley
YAKIMA – In terms of the economy, perhaps nothing has been changed more by the COVID-19 pandemic than the workforce in Yakima County and beyond. The number of people still seeking jobs, the location of where employees carry out their assignments, and what many employees consider an appropriate work/life balance all have been affected, Yakima Valley economic leaders said at Thursday’s Rotary Club of Yakima lunch meeting.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Newspaper subscribers' restraint is admirable
To the editor — Yakima newspaper subscribers show great wisdom and tolerance in not responding to comments posted after local news stories. In most towns, the Fox News drivel posted there would draw ire. Their one-string banjo: Democrats control Yakima, the state and the country. Ergo: crime, illegal immigration, gangs, drug abuse and bad pizza are all the Democrats’ fault.
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: Three stand out in Yakima County Commission races
Following the settlement of a voting rights lawsuit, Yakima County ballots will look a little different for this election. Newly drawn districts mean voters will only see the county commissioner candidates running in their voting districts. The change also means all three commission seats are up for grabs, so Commissioners...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley lawmakers, candidates respond to proposed WA constitutional amendment on abortion access
It’s still election season, but Washington state lawmakers are looking ahead to topics expected to come up in the 2023 legislative session, including policies related to reproductive health and abortion. At a recent news conference, Gov. Jay Inslee announced a proposed constitutional amendment to preserve access to abortion and...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Stop and think about the true cost of your vote
To the editor — Now that you’ve received your ballot, and before you vote, think about which of these items from the “social agenda” you want to eliminate:. Public safety (police and fire protection, traffic signals); public transportation (roads, bridges, ferries); public utilities (garbage collection, sewer service, domestic water supply); Social Security and Medicare (if you have worked in the U.S., you have paid into these from Day One); armed forces (protecting us here and abroad); Public parks (Franklin or Randall or Mount Rainier or Grand Canyon); state-supported schools and universities (goodbye, Huskies? Goodbye Cougs?).
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Sunday's Murray-Smiley debate in a nutshell
To the editor — My personal take on Sunday night's Senate race debate: Patty Murray loves salmon and will fight for them, but unborn babies not so much. Tiffany Smiley loves unborn babies and will fight for them, but salmon not so much. TOM BRACEWELL. Yakima.
Yakima Herald Republic
Artist of the month: Muralist Chase Reiff focuses on community in Sunnyside street art
On many a morning, you can find artist Chase Reiff in the back of his truck in the shadow of a wall, preparing paint and mixing colors. Wednesday was no different. Despite the October chill, Reiff was working to find the right shade of red for the background of a new mural.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley births for Oct. 30, 2022
Austin — To Courtney and Brandon Austin, a son, Benjamin Allan Austin, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 7:09 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2022. Grandparents are Tracy Spadoni and Rob Crouch of Bellevue and Tracy and Jeff Austin of Yakima. Gomez — To Eliza Rosales and Alfredo Gomez, a daughter,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Health District rescinds local health emergency
In line with Gov. Jay Inslee’s decision to lift a statewide state of emergency for COVID-19 on Monday, the Yakima Health District has rescinded its local public health emergency declaration. The original declaration from March 2020 helped mobilize an incident management team to address the spread of COVID-19. The...
Yakima Herald Republic
Jerry T. Garner, 65
Jerry Thomas "JT" Garner, 65, of Yakima died Monday, Oct. 24. Arrangements are by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima residents can comment on city budget, property tax increase at Tuesday meeting
Yakima residents can comment on the city budget and a proposed 1% property tax rate increase during public meetings Tuesday. The city’s proposed biennial budget uses $1.5 million in fund reserves in 2023 and $1.6 million in fund reserves in 2024. The general fund is forecast at about $71.8 million in revenue in 2023.
Yakima Herald Republic
Herry S. Williams, 86
Henry Stein Williams, 86, of Yakima died Friday, Oct. 21. Arrangements are by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Yakima Herald Republic
Joseph H. Moore, 89
Joseph H. Moore, 89, of Yakima died Thursday, Oct. 27, at Landmark Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Lois E. Benge, 85
Lois E. Benge, 85, of Yakima died Wednesday, Oct. 26. Arrangements are by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Yakima Herald Republic
Suspect shot in the hand as he exchanged gunfire with police in Sunnyside on Saturday
A suspect was shot in the hand as he exchanged gunfire with police early Saturday in Sunnyside, authorities said. Two Sunnyside officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2300 block of Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside at 4 a.m., when the suspect shot at the officers multiple times with a handgun, according to a news release from the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit. The officers returned fire, injuring the suspect’s hand, the release said.
Yakima Herald Republic
Sharon Cassel
It is with great sorrow and a heavy heart that we announce that our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother Sharon Cassel has passed away on October 17, 2022. Sharon Marie Cassel was Born in her hometown of Yakima, Washington on October 16, 1943 to Julius and Marie Schaible. She married Larry Cassel on November 11, 1961 and the two were married 61 years. She was a homemaker, a mother, and a wife and when her children left home she started working. Sharon worked at Wrays thriftway, Poochies, USDA, and Cascade Eye Center. She had three children, twelve grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren. She loved camping, family gatherings, her animals and watching her kids and grandkids in choir, band, parades, and sports. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church where her children went to school through 8th grade and was also one of the founders of the "Jeep Jockeys."
Yakima Herald Republic
Carol K. Shute, 86
Carol K. Shute, 86, of Yakima died Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima. Arrangements are by Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, Yakima, lepfuneralhome.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Donald Johnson
Donald "Don" E. Johnson, age 80, passed away on October 24, 2022, at Willow Springs. Don was born on December 11, 1941, in Seattle, Washington, to Ed and Eunice Johnson. Don grew up in Selah, Washington, and graduated from Selah High School in 1961. Don married his high school sweetheart, Virginia Asher, and together they had three daughters. Later in life, Don married Jean Morrow, having one daughter.
