It is with great sorrow and a heavy heart that we announce that our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother Sharon Cassel has passed away on October 17, 2022. Sharon Marie Cassel was Born in her hometown of Yakima, Washington on October 16, 1943 to Julius and Marie Schaible. She married Larry Cassel on November 11, 1961 and the two were married 61 years. She was a homemaker, a mother, and a wife and when her children left home she started working. Sharon worked at Wrays thriftway, Poochies, USDA, and Cascade Eye Center. She had three children, twelve grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren. She loved camping, family gatherings, her animals and watching her kids and grandkids in choir, band, parades, and sports. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church where her children went to school through 8th grade and was also one of the founders of the "Jeep Jockeys."

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO