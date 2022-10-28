Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Not a fighter, but a survivor
COEUR d’ALENE — Breast cancer has changed Elizabeth, a retired teacher in her mid-60s. “It is what it is, but it becomes what you make of it,” she said. In September 2020, Elizabeth saw her doctor for her yearly physical exam. She was only supposed to get her cholesterol checked. But she’d noticed pain in her breast since her last mammogram, so she brought it up.
Shoshone News Press
Grand opening at Grocery Outlet
SMELTERVILLE — The energy was electric as members of the community, Silver Valley Chamber, fellow business owners, and curious customers gathered to shop at the grand opening of the Grocery Outlet: Bargain Market in Smelterville on Thursday morning. The doors opened at 8 a.m., with the first customers receiving...
Housing availability up in Kootenai County
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A slowdown in the local real estate market is being credited with creating home-ownership opportunities that have not been available for years, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “Buyers now have the ability to take some time in the decision-making process, they have...
Coeur d'Alene Fire Department's boathouse arrives at its final destination after 8-hour journey
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Fire Department's new boathouse is in place at the Third Street docks next to Tubbs Hill, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Now, all it needs is a boat, which is expected by year's end. "It's a practical...
Sixth annual 3Cs Holiday Craft Faire taking place this week in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Holiday craft season is upon us, and so is the 3Cs (Cancer and Community Charities) sixth annual Holiday Craft Faire, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The fair will be at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds from noon to 6 p.m. Friday...
KHQ Right Now
Spirit Lake police searching for break-in suspect
The Spirit Lake Police are searching for a man who broke into a home on Oct. 28 and assaulted the homeowner. If you have any information call the Spirit Lake Police Department at 208-623-2701.
Post Falls teenager could spend 10 years in prison for dealing fentanyl pills at school
POST FALLS, Idaho — On June 2, 2022, police and paramedics raced to Post Falls High School. They found a student in the school's weight room unconscious and barely breathing, showing signs of an opioid overdose. That student was revived after two doses of Narcan and police determined the...
'We just need more good people out there': North Idaho CASA advocates raise funds to help children in foster care
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Growing up, life was not kind to Diana Chavez. Shortly after being born, she was sent to live with an aunt. When she was about 5 years old, she returned to live with her biological father. Not long afterward, she began a cycle of moving in and out of foster homes. She battled homelessness. Endured abuse. Lived with different people in different homes in different states.
KREM
Coeur d'Alene School District looking to approve two levies in March
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene School District will ask voters to approve not one, but two levies in March, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. During a special meeting Friday morning, members of the Coeur d'Alene School District board of trustees unanimously voted...
Woman stabbed at Coeur d’Alene hotel, suspect arrested
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A man suspected of stabbing a woman at a Coeur d’Alene motel is now in custody. On Thursday at around 5 p.m., the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and Coeur d’Alene Police Department responded to a call from a woman who said she was stabbed by a man at the Lake Drive Motel. Police say the man...
'I've wanted to see a dental hygiene program here for 26 years': North Idaho College dental hygiene program officially opens
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — This is how Janis McClelland described the official opening of Winton Hall in its new life as home to the North Idaho College dental hygiene program, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. "I couldn't believe the crowd. It was extraordinary to...
KCSO: DUI suspect tops 80 mph during chase through Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho – A DUI suspect led deputies on a chase through Hayden, topping 80 miles per hour, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the situation started as a traffic stop near Highway 95 and Wyoming Ave Wednesday night. They said the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Carlos E. Salazar, refused to stop and sped off. The...
Teen sentenced for selling fentanyl to Post Falls HS student who later overdosed
KOOTENAI CO., Idaho. — A local teenager could spend up to 10 years in prison for selling fentanyl to a Post Falls student who then overdosed. Randy Ter Maaten, 17, was convicted of delivering a controlled substance on school grounds. The student he sold the drugs to then overdosed at Post Falls High School on June 2, 2022. Officers used...
FOX 28 Spokane
Kootenai County teen sentenced in fentanyl overdose
POST FALLS, Idaho – A 17-year-old North Idaho student is behind bars after he plead guilty to delivering a controlled substance back in June. Randy Maaten was sentenced earlier this month to ten years in prison with a retained jurisdiction. Authorities say in early June, a Post Falls High...
