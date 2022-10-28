Read full article on original website
Catherine
2d ago
Who did she help???!!None of my coworkers qualified, who are WORKING young ladies with children!!!
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOAT 7
Lujan Grisham has edge in latest Gubernatorial poll
A new poll is out, in New Mexico's Gubernatorial race. Michelle Lujan Grisham holds a slight edge over Mark Ronchetti, in an Albuquerque Journal poll released on Sunday. The Journal's poll reveals that 50 percent of voters preferred Governor Lujan Grisham, while 42 percent support Ronchetti. Libertarian candidate Karen Bedonie took three percent of the vote, with five percent still undecided.
Albuquerque officials share Housing and Entrepreneurship report
"Our goal was to really elevate and define the critical needs around housing within these two populations," said Joseph Kunkel with Mass Design Group.
KOAT 7
The race for New Mexico's second Congressional District coming down to the wire
The race for congressional district two has gotten national attention this election season, with election day around the corner. Democrat Gabe Vasquez is running against incumbent Republican Yvette Herrell. Both candidates spent Saturday, campaigning in Albuquerque. Herrell in the west metro and Vasquez in the south valley. Currently, Herrell represents...
kunm.org
Election clerks in New Mexico are feeling besieged by false claims and criticism
Days after an intruder attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their house, federal authorities have issued an internal warning, obtained by NPR, of a heightened threat environment during the midterm elections. Misinformation about election security continues to spread. In New Mexico, some activists and officials have been convinced by people touting false claims about voting machines, and it's having a huge impact on local election administrators, as Alice Fordham of member station KUNM reports.
newsfromthestates.com
Critics cheer ruling against New Mexico militia
Albuquerque police detain members of the New Mexico Civil Guard in front of the Albuquerque Museum on June 15, 2020. Steven Ray Baca (left, blue shirt) was arrested for shooting a person at a demonstration to remove a statue of Juan de Oñate. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
Thousands of Native Students Go to Albuquerque Schools. Most Will Never Have a Native Teacher
Growing up in Albuquerque, high school junior Brook Chavez, who is Diné, never had a Native American teacher until last year, when she took a Navajo language and culture class. There, the 16 year old learned more about her culture and connected with other Diné youth, coming away prouder about who she is. She felt […]
pinonpost.com
New info reveals Dem state treasurer candidate’s alleged abusive behavior
As things heat up in the final stretch of election season, one race that hasn’t gotten much attention is the New Mexico state treasurer’s race. That is, until now. Recently, allegations have resurfaced from the past of Laura Montoya, the Democrat candidate for New Mexico state treasurer. Montoya was called out in the Democratic primary for her prior arrest for domestic violence in front of a child.
errorsofenchantment.com
Mayor Keller massively pads the City Payroll with political appointees
Government at all levels in New Mexico has seen unprecedented money flow in (thanks to both the oil and gas industry’s largesse and federal stimulus and bailout $$). Simultaneously, employers face real challenges filling jobs to perform essential services including right here in Albuquerque where the City’s police department remains woefully understaffed while the City continues to break crime records.
New Albuquerque food park holds grand opening
The park, which sits near Louisiana and Santa Monica, is a combined effort between Grace Church and five local food trucks.
krwg.org
FBI investigating antisemitic mail sent to an advocacy group based in Santa Fe
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The FBI says it is investigating a report from a Santa Fe-based environmental advocacy group that it received mail containing antisemitic imagery and a suspicious powdery substance inside. FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said Friday in an email that the substance was tested and determined not to be harmful. Further details were not being released by the FBI as it continues its investigation.
knau.org
Dozens of Navajo Nation communities report high COVID-19 transmission
Thirty-four communities on the Navajo Nation have been identified as having high COVID-19 transmission. They include Ganado, Chinle and Crownpoint, N.M. Tribal officials urge residents to continue wearing masks, distancing from others and getting vaccines and boosters. The tribe says in the last week, they’ve recorded 280 new known cases...
rrobserver.com
Candidates report signs being stolen
Campaign signs outside the 13th Judicial District building on Idalia Rd.(Michaela Helean/Observer) Every election cycle candidates present their views and wait for the deciding day. They knock on doors, give speeches, have debates and forums and put out their campaign signs for added visibility. Lately, those campaign signs have been...
Biden to travel to New Mexico for events with governor ahead of midterms
President Biden will visit New Mexico next week for events with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D), marking the second time a White House official has traveled to the state ahead of November’s midterm elections. Biden will head to New Mexico on Nov. 3, the White House said, for events with the governor and other state […]
newsfromthestates.com
FBI investigating after Conservation Voters NM gets letter with threats and ‘substance’
Nathan Small (D-Las Cruces) holds out a microphone during a public hearing late last year during a special session of the Legislature. The FBI is looking into a threatening letter received Wednesday at the Santa Fe office of the Conservation Voters New Mexico, according to the organization and an FBI spokesperson.
Record fish caught in New Mexico
Big fan of fishing? Check out the biggest catches in the state.
newsfromthestates.com
Vice president visits with NM governor in ABQ to reiterate importance of protecting abortion
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Dr. Eve Espey, the chairwoman of UNM’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology served as moderators during the discussion with Vice President Kamala Harris. (Photo by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM) As early voting continues and General Election day creeps closer, Vice President Kamala Harris...
Los Lunas man arrested for fleeing deputies in Albuquerque
According to the criminal complaint, a BSCO deputy pulled over a car for having a suspended registration on Avenida Cesar Chavez near Broadway.
3 Best Places To Live in Arizona on Only a Social Security Check
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. However, not all Arizona cities are affordable for those in retirement age. This is...
Vice President Kamala Harris visits New Mexico, backs up right to abortion
The VP was in town to support Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham but also talk about protecting abortion rights in the state. This is something Grisham has pledged to do.
Federal program helps Californians behind on their water bills
SAN DIEGO — Along with rising inflation, Californians are also seeing their water bills increase as well, partially driven by the ongoing drought. As a result, many San Diegans are behind on their water bills, some owing more than three thousand dollars. Help is available, through a federal program...
Comments / 6