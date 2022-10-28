ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 6

Catherine
2d ago

Who did she help???!!None of my coworkers qualified, who are WORKING young ladies with children!!!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAT 7

Lujan Grisham has edge in latest Gubernatorial poll

A new poll is out, in New Mexico's Gubernatorial race. Michelle Lujan Grisham holds a slight edge over Mark Ronchetti, in an Albuquerque Journal poll released on Sunday. The Journal's poll reveals that 50 percent of voters preferred Governor Lujan Grisham, while 42 percent support Ronchetti. Libertarian candidate Karen Bedonie took three percent of the vote, with five percent still undecided.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

The race for New Mexico's second Congressional District coming down to the wire

The race for congressional district two has gotten national attention this election season, with election day around the corner. Democrat Gabe Vasquez is running against incumbent Republican Yvette Herrell. Both candidates spent Saturday, campaigning in Albuquerque. Herrell in the west metro and Vasquez in the south valley. Currently, Herrell represents...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

Election clerks in New Mexico are feeling besieged by false claims and criticism

Days after an intruder attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their house, federal authorities have issued an internal warning, obtained by NPR, of a heightened threat environment during the midterm elections. Misinformation about election security continues to spread. In New Mexico, some activists and officials have been convinced by people touting false claims about voting machines, and it's having a huge impact on local election administrators, as Alice Fordham of member station KUNM reports.
NEW MEXICO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Critics cheer ruling against New Mexico militia

Albuquerque police detain members of the New Mexico Civil Guard in front of the Albuquerque Museum on June 15, 2020. Steven Ray Baca (left, blue shirt) was arrested for shooting a person at a demonstration to remove a statue of Juan de Oñate. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
pinonpost.com

New info reveals Dem state treasurer candidate’s alleged abusive behavior

As things heat up in the final stretch of election season, one race that hasn’t gotten much attention is the New Mexico state treasurer’s race. That is, until now. Recently, allegations have resurfaced from the past of Laura Montoya, the Democrat candidate for New Mexico state treasurer. Montoya was called out in the Democratic primary for her prior arrest for domestic violence in front of a child.
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
errorsofenchantment.com

Mayor Keller massively pads the City Payroll with political appointees

Government at all levels in New Mexico has seen unprecedented money flow in (thanks to both the oil and gas industry’s largesse and federal stimulus and bailout $$). Simultaneously, employers face real challenges filling jobs to perform essential services including right here in Albuquerque where the City’s police department remains woefully understaffed while the City continues to break crime records.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krwg.org

FBI investigating antisemitic mail sent to an advocacy group based in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The FBI says it is investigating a report from a Santa Fe-based environmental advocacy group that it received mail containing antisemitic imagery and a suspicious powdery substance inside. FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said Friday in an email that the substance was tested and determined not to be harmful. Further details were not being released by the FBI as it continues its investigation.
SANTA FE, NM
knau.org

Dozens of Navajo Nation communities report high COVID-19 transmission

Thirty-four communities on the Navajo Nation have been identified as having high COVID-19 transmission. They include Ganado, Chinle and Crownpoint, N.M. Tribal officials urge residents to continue wearing masks, distancing from others and getting vaccines and boosters. The tribe says in the last week, they’ve recorded 280 new known cases...
CROWNPOINT, NM
rrobserver.com

Candidates report signs being stolen

Campaign signs outside the 13th Judicial District building on Idalia Rd.(Michaela Helean/Observer) Every election cycle candidates present their views and wait for the deciding day. They knock on doors, give speeches, have debates and forums and put out their campaign signs for added visibility. Lately, those campaign signs have been...
RIO RANCHO, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy