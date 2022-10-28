Read full article on original website
knau.org
Dozens of Navajo Nation communities report high COVID-19 transmission
Thirty-four communities on the Navajo Nation have been identified as having high COVID-19 transmission. They include Ganado, Chinle and Crownpoint, N.M. Tribal officials urge residents to continue wearing masks, distancing from others and getting vaccines and boosters. The tribe says in the last week, they’ve recorded 280 new known cases...
Eminent domain could be applied for water project in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A project to improve the water supply in Gallup and the Navajo Nation has hit a big hiccup. It has to travel through private land and there’s a question of who owns it. Now, the government is going to federal court trying to apply eminent domain. It’s a few acres of land belonging […]
gallupsun.com
Zuni man charged with murder in Indian Country
ALBUQUERQUE – A Zuni man was recently charged with murder in Indian County. According to a criminal complaint, Brian Wallace, an enrolled member of the Zuni Pueblo, allegedly killed a victim, identified as John Doe, and buried him at a residence on the Zuni Pueblo on an unknown date. The victim was an enrolled member of the Zuni Pueblo.
New Mexico parents accused of confining children in closet and not feeding them adequately
SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (TCD) -- Two parents were arrested and charged after allegedly abusing their children and tampering with evidence. According to a news release from the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 16, deputies assisted the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department in a welfare check on children in a home. The Sheriff’s Office said, "There was information alleging excessive/inappropriate discipline, close confinement, and inadequate food."
gallupsun.com
Solving RMCHCS’s staffing problem
The hospital is using multiple ways to fix the issue. It is no secret that Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services has faced some staffing issues over the past couple of years. The problem became so prominent that the hospital had to close its Labor and Delivery Unit on Aug....
nhonews.com
Around the Rez: week of Oct. 26
Six plays. Three days. One award ceremony. Each community on the Navajo Nation and in surrounding border towns is invited to apply for group entry in the Dinétah Drama Festival. Participants from six communities will learn the foundations of theater including playwriting, directing, acting, lighting, sound, stage management and...
gallupsun.com
WEEKLY DWI REPORT
A call for a potential domestic disturbance led to a Red Rock man, Donald Hosteen, 35, being arrested and charged with a third DWI. The alleged victim at Sagebrush Apartments at 650 Dani Dr. called Metro Dispatch and said Hosteen, had been drinking and arguing with her, and that he “laid his hands on her” before leaving the scene in a black Mustang.
