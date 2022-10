ALBUQUERQUE – A Zuni man was recently charged with murder in Indian County. According to a criminal complaint, Brian Wallace, an enrolled member of the Zuni Pueblo, allegedly killed a victim, identified as John Doe, and buried him at a residence on the Zuni Pueblo on an unknown date. The victim was an enrolled member of the Zuni Pueblo.

