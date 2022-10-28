The United State Government Accountability Office (GAO) recently reviewed the condition of working dogs in all federally-managed programs. Surprisingly, GAO found that, in general, most government agencies and federal contractors fell short of meeting the needs of their animals. The Federal Government Needs to Step up for Working Dogs Internal inspectors’ concerns with how federal […] The post Federal Government Is Failing Its Working Dogs, Says Study appeared first on DogTime.

15 MINUTES AGO