NBC Sports

Shilese Jones leads the way for U.S. women in world gymnastics championships qualifying

The U.S. had the top score — 167.263 points — of the first three teams to compete on the first of two days of women’s qualifying. The other top nations, including China and Brazil, compete Sunday as fields are determined for the eight-team final, 24-gymnast all-around final and eight-gymnast apparatus finals next week.
NBC Sports

2022 World Gymnastics Championships results

Qualifying results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England through 2 of 10 subdivisions (full results are here) …. Women’s Team (top eight make Tuesday’s team final) Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final) 3. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 53.998...
buckinghamshirelive.com

New Covid symptom to watch for as another wave has begun

Experts are warning that a new wave of Covid has begun in the UK and many people may not realise they have the virus at first because a new symptom is increasingly common. People across the UK have got used to watching out for a new persistent cough, fever and loss of sense of taste or smell as signs of the virus.
Smithonian

Stunning Facial Reconstructions Resurrect a Trio of Medieval Scots

It all began with an accident. In 1957, workmen waterproofing the vault of a derelict medieval crypt in Whithorn, Scotland, stumbled onto three stone coffins. Over the next decade, excavations at the site unearthed dozens of graves containing ornate artifacts and human remains, including the bodies of clergy members and wealthy donors to the medieval priory. Now, a series of 3-D digital reconstructions is bringing the faces of three of these individuals to life.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

‘Very bad taste’: Scottish TikTok viewers angry after US woman buys flat for daughter attending Glasgow university

A woman from the US has divided TikTok users after she revealed she bought her university-age daughter a flat in Glasgow because the market was “affordable”.Janelle Copeland, from California, shared a video detailing her experience of trying to find a place for her daughter to live while studying at university in Scotland.Copeland said she and her husband, Eddie, spent three months trying to find a property their daughter could rent with friends, but the search was unsuccessful.They also found some options outside of Glasgow but didn’t feel comfortable with any of these as they would require their daughter to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
tennisuptodate.com

Nadal flies home to attend friend's wedding despite playing in Paris Masters next week

Rafael Nadal flew back to Spain despite being in Paris to attend a friend's wedding where he'll serve as groomsman. The Spaniard arrived in Paris midway through to week to get some practice time in and he's been spotted playing with several players. Even so, Nadal made the short flight back to his native Spain where he'll take part in a friend's wedding.
Daily Mail

Emma Raducanu WITHDRAWS from GB's squad to play at next month's Billie Jean King Cup after struggling with her wrist injury in a huge blow for the event... with the British star suffering a bruising end to her season

The last embers of Emma Raducanu's season were extinguished on Friday night when she was forced to withdraw from the GB squad contesting next month's Billie Jean King Cup finals week in Glasgow. In a considerable blow for the event, the British number one revealed that the wrist injury which...
TEXAS STATE
TMZ.com

Undefeated Boxer Cam Shaw Dead At 25 After Snorkeling in Australia

Cam Shaw -- an undefeated boxer from the U.K. -- tragically passed away this week ... after drowning while snorkeling in the Great Barrier Reef in Australia. He was only 25 years old. The 4-0 featherweight fighter and his girlfriend met up with two of his friends in Cairns --...
The Associated Press

World Cup Countdown Photo Gallery

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Finally, Qatar’s moment has arrived. In a few weeks, the tiny emirate jutting out into the Persian Gulf will welcome the world when it hosts the biggest sporting event to ever be staged in the Arab region. Soccer’s World Cup is coming, and with it so much scrutiny but also plenty of intrigue.
Yardbarker

"No point in prolonging it artificially" - Garcia's coach leaves days before WTA Finals

Caroline Garcia experienced the finest season of her career this year winning multiple trophies and securing a place at the WTA Finals. She struggled with her tennis for quite a while after experiencing an initial breakthrough many years ago, so the season seemed to come out of nowhere. Bertrand Perret, who was her coach at the time, deserves a lot of the credit. He isn't anymore as he left her team just days before the start of the WTA Finals and in an interview with L'Equipe, he explained why.
BBC

Lewis Hamilton reacts to Fernando Alonso comments about value of his seven titles

Lewis Hamilton has reacted to his old rival Fernando Alonso questioning the value of some of his championships. The Spaniard said in an interview with the Netherlands' Telegraaf this week that a championship has "less value when you've only had to fight with your team-mate". Hamilton then posted a picture...

