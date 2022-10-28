Read full article on original website
10 Halloween Celebrations in Colorado Springs This Weekend (Family-Friendly and Adult Only)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
This Colorado Springs Eatery Is One of the Ten Best Colorado Restaurants, According to Open Table ReviewsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Complaint alleges DougCo Invest in DCSD event violated campaign finance lawSuzie GlassmanDouglas County, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
CDOT closes I-25 Gap Project express lane through FridayHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
coloradosprings.com
Colorado Springs teen wins top award at New York City film festival
A 2022 Manitou Springs High School graduate nabbed the top award at the biggest youth film festival in the world last weekend. Youth Documentary Academy alumna Olive Van Eimeren’s 15-minute film, “Skinned Knees,” was named best documentary at the prestigious All-American High School Film Festival in New York City. The honor also earned her a full scholarship, valued at $60,000, to Huntington University in Indiana, where she plans to take film classes next fall. This is the second time in eight years a YDA student has claimed the top documentary prize.
KKTV
WATCH: Crash at busy Colorado Springs intersection
Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean was found dead in his Loveland home Sunday morning. Two people, along with a dog and a cat, were displaced. Witnesses say the motorcycle rider may have run the red light at the Platte and Union intersection. He was not wearing a helmet. Updated:...
cpr.org
Colorado Springs considers controversial annexation of thousands of acres
A proposal for Colorado Springs to annex nearly 3,200 acres that do not touch the city limits, but is adjacent to Fountain, is generating controversy. If the annexation is approved it could eventually become the site of some 9,500 homes of different types. It's part of what's known as the...
1037theriver.com
WOW: The Now-Abandoned Old Exit of Colorado’s Cave of the Winds
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. One of the most popular attractions on Colorado's Front Range is located just outside of Colorado Springs, the famous Cave of the Winds. However, exiting Cave of the Winds is a lot different than it used to be and the old exit is now not only abandoned but trespassing is prohibited and much of it has since been reclaimed by mother nature.
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
KKTV
WATCH: Deadly motorcycle crash near downtown Colorado Springs
Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean was found dead in his Loveland home Sunday morning. Two people, along with a dog and a cat, were displaced. The crash blocked Platte and Union late Saturday night. Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:30 AM MDT. Oct. 29 is National Cat Day! Here...
KKTV
8-year-old Colorado Springs boy becomes youngest to climb El Capitan
(KKTV) - 11 News has been following Samuel “Adventure” Baker’s journey for months, leading to a major milestone!. Sam’s father, Joe Baker, was by his son’s side as they scaled El Capitan in California this week. The rock formation is about 2.5 times the height of the Empire State Building. Sam is only eight years old, and Joe says his boy is the youngest person to make it from the bottom to the top by climbing!
Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting
The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
94kix.com
Former Colorado Movie Set + Theme Park is Now Totally Abandoned
One bit of Colorado history that you may not be aware of is the fact that numerous western movies were filmed at the same location. The former movie set was known as Buckskin Joe's Frontier Land and was located just outside of Cañon City. However, the land is now...
Mama bear & two cubs sighted at Bear Creek Park
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A mama bear and her two cubs were spotted at a state cross-country race near the Norris Penrose Event Center Saturday morning, on Oct. 29. The bear family was spotted at Bear Creek Park during a 5A boys state cross-country race. The bear cubs followed their mom and crossed the creek near […]
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love eating burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
[VIDEO] Bear, cubs seen running across course at high school cross country meet in Colorado
The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) held its annual 5A boys cross country state championship meet on Saturday, with competitors from around the state in attendance. While the boys were racing, three uninvited spectators were spotted running across the course—a mama bear and her two cubs. The meet...
This Colorado Springs Eatery Is One of the Ten Best Colorado Restaurants, According to Open Table Reviews
(Colorado Springs, CO) Every month, Open Table, an online restaurant reservation company, analyzes over 400,000 new dining reviews and consolidates the information into a list of favorites.
Survivor to speak at Human Trafficking Symposium
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — How serious and prevalent is human trafficking in Colorado? The 15th annual Human Trafficking Symposium will uncover the dark truths of human trafficking masked within communities in Colorado on Saturday, Oct. 29. “And Justice For All,” will be hosted at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS) Berger Hall from 9 a.m. to […]
US News and World Report
The 12 Best Restaurants in Colorado Springs
The Colorado Springs area is famous for its natural beauty, from the red rock formations in the Garden of the Gods to nearby Pikes Peak, a spot so scenic it inspired the lyrics to "America the Beautiful." Whether you're looking for a brunch spot to fuel up before a day of exploring or you've worked up an appetite and are ready for some Colorado cuisine and craft beer in a state that's famous for it, the Colorado Springs food scene boasts all kinds of tasty options.
multifamilybiz.com
Lincoln Avenue Capital Breaks Ground on 240-Unit InterQuest Ridge Affordable Housing Development in Colorado Springs Market
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - Lincoln Avenue Capital (LAC), a mission-driven acquirer and developer of affordable housing, broke ground on InterQuest Ridge Apartments during a ceremony with local officials, nonprofit leaders, and financing partners. LAC's first-ever ground-up development represents an exciting new avenue for the company to continue growing its nationwide portfolio and expanding its impact to communities where families and individuals lack access to affordable homes.
New zoning code promoting flexibility and limiting new lawns headed to Colorado Springs City Council
A new zoning code is on its way to the Colorado Springs City Council after the Planning Commission unanimously approved it during a special Friday afternoon meeting that drew some criticism. The zoning code will govern development and it is expected to allow for more housing density and flexibility in...
cpr.org
El Paso County Commission joins Colorado Springs City Council in opposing recreational marijuana
El Paso County Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution this week opposing ballot questions in Colorado Springs and Palmer Lake that, if approved, would legalize recreational marijuana. Commissioners largely focused on the potential long-term effects of the drug, saying it would only increase mental health concerns in the county and make...
Three Colorado cities dubbed top 'canna-cation' spots
Ten years after Colorado voted to legalize marijuana, cannabis remains popular among the state's tourists. While Colorado was once one of the only places in the country where marijuana could be purchased legally by members of the public, that's changed quite a bit in recent years, with recreational weed now sold in 19 states, plus DC and Guam. That being said, with the plant not being legal everywhere, some people will opt to travel to partake.
KKTV
WATCH: Man hit by car in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs School District 11 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for one of several planned preschool classrooms set to open in phases in the coming months. Reward offered in homicide case. 2 suspects killed by Douglas County deputies at RTD train station in Colorado. Updated: 4 hours ago. 2...
