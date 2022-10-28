ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

Rihanna drops ‘Lift Me Up,’ first new track in 6 years

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AlVcH_0ipmyYG200

Rihanna fans, the wait for new music is finally over.

According to Pitchfork and Billboard, the 34-year-old pop icon dropped “Lift Me Up,” as well as an instrumental version of the new song, at midnight Friday on major streaming services, the iTunes Store and Amazon Music. The track, which marks the nine-time Grammy Award winner’s first release in six years, will be included on the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack.

Rihanna, Tems, record producer Ludwig Göransson and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” director Ryan Coogler co-wrote the song in honor of Chadwick Boseman, who died two years ago, the outlets reported.

The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack is slated to drop Nov. 4, and the film hits theaters Nov. 11, according to the reports.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

Dolly Parton says it’s unlikely she’ll ‘ever tour again’

Country queen Dolly Parton said that her touring days might be behind her, in an interview last week with Pollstar magazine. In an interview that covered topics including feminism and her next record, Pollstar asked the 76-year-old legendary country singer if there is a tour in her future. “I do...
102.5 The Bone

'Yellowstone' inspires fashion line

If you can't get enough of the Paramount Network series Yellowstone, Lucky Brand has your number: The clothing company has launched a Yellowstone-themed fashion line. The merchandising line includes everything from branded "in universe" T-shirts inspired by the show's Dutton Ranch to tees emblazoned with phrases like "Never Drink and Ride a Buffalo" and "I Only Love Cowboys and Dreamers." And "branded" is also literal in some cases, as the family's hooked "Y" cattle brand is featured prominently in many of the offerings.
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
17K+
Followers
28K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy