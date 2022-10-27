Read full article on original website
REHAU relocates and expands North America edgeband production
LEESBURG, Va. – REHAU plans to build a new facility for edgeband production in North America to meet current demand and to scale for future growth. Established in 1993, REHAU México's new plant will be the third in the company’s Celaya production hub in central México where there is a labor force that is required to process REHAU’s proprietary edgebanding production.
Hollow core technology offers panel design, weight options
LOS ANGELES, Calif. - CFM Group announced it is licensing its patented hollow core panel technology, called EcoLight Panel, which can be used for cabinetry, furniture, RV, airplane, closets, decorative walls and other applications where design and weight are factors. Invented by Hector Coronado, senior designer and principal at CFM...
NBMDA thanks Its 2022 Annual Convention supporters
CHICAGO – The NAFCD + NBMDA Annual Convention, scheduled for November 1-3, 2022, unites the top distributors and suppliers of floor covering, accessories and installation supplies. The quality of this event can be directly attributed to the generous help of the supporters listed below:. Premier Sponsors:. • Darlington Veneer...
Sherwin-Williams to acquire ICA wood coatings
CLEVELAND – The Sherwin-Williams Co. announced it will acquire Industria Chimica Adriatica S.p.A. (ICA), an Italian designer, manufacturer and distributor of industrial wood coatings used for kitchen cabinets, furniture and décor, building products, flooring and other specialty applications. Terms of the acquisition, announced Oct. 11, were not disclosed....
