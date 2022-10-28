ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Governor candidate Jensen and running mate Birk barnstorm Minnesota, including Rochester stop

The top two candidates on Minnesota’s Republican ticket made a one-day fly-around in the Gopher State this weekend. Scott Jensen, running for governor, and running mate Matt Birk flew to several Minnesota cities with their wives on Saturday, finishing up their trip in Rochester. Jensen told reporters there that making several stops in a single day was “energizing.”
Minnesota Lottery: Powerball $1 Billion for Tonight’s Drawing

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to its second highest total ever, and its just the second time in the game's 30 year history that the jackpot has reached a billion dollars. No one matched all six numbers in Saturday's Powerball drawing, increasing the jackpot to at least $1,000,000,000 for tonight's drawing. Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $87 million dollars.
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes

UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
Considerations for a Smooth Minnesota Deer Hunting Opener

Minnesota's Rifle Deer Season for 2022 kicks off on November 5th. In just over a week at the time of writing this families and friends will be gathering at deer camps. For many it's a tradition to they have participated in for years. The night before opener where we hunt is usually chaotic and loud with a lot of booze and so much BS you could float a canoe on it right out the deer shack door.
Southern Minnesota Trick-or-Treating Forecast

This southern Minnesota Halloween forecast is for all the kids who had their costume vibes devastated by having to wear a winter weather gear under their getup. No pirate should have to wear a winter coat under his puffy shirt, eye patch, and wooden sword. No princess should need to layer up with a snow suit under her gown and tiara. And no, Batman cannot effective fight crime wearing mittens and snow boots.
Powerball Jackpot Grows to $825 Million

Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The estimated jackpot for tonight's Powerball drawing could be the second highest in the history of the multi-state game of chance. As of Saturday afternoon, the big prize stood at $825 million. A single winner opting for a cash payout would receive $410 million, before taxes. The drawing will take place at 10 PM and Minnesota cuts off the sale of Powerball tickets at 9 PM.
Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate

Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
WOW! 50+ Halloween Happenings In Central Minnesota From A-Z!

First off, before I dive into the Halloween events that appear to be happening around Central Minnesota, I need to give kudos where kudos are due. Bravo, high-five, job well done, gold star, and all the praise I can think to give to Laura on thrifty Minnesota for compiling a list of not just a few towns in Minnesota's, but pretty much ALL the towns in Minnesota.
Deer hunting opener Saturday, Nov. 5

The 2022 firearm season for deer hunting opens in Minnesota Saturday, Nov. 5. As hunters prepare for deer hunting this firearms opening weekend, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds them to plan ahead. “A safe and enjoyable hunt starts with good preparation. To assist hunters with that preparation, we’ve put a wealth of general and area-specific information on our website,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “We hope these tools...
Gas Prices Fall for 3rd Straight Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices have fallen for the third consecutive week. Gas Buddy says the average gasoline price in Minnesota has fallen 7.2 cents per gallon, averaging $3.59. The national average price has fallen 4.7 cents, averaging $3.72. Also, the national average for diesel has declined 2.39 cents...
Shania Twain Announces Minnesota Show At Xcel Energy Center

2023 is going to be a great year with this news: Shania Twain just announced a brand new tour and it is coming to Minnesota for the ultimate show. Shania announced the news on Friday (October 28th), just days after announcing a special one-off show in Nashville with Kelsea Ballerini. It was good news for those in Tennessee but sad news for us.
