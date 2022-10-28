Read full article on original website
Minnesota high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 9 Quarterfinals
Get the latest Minnesota high school football scores on SBLive as the Quarterfinals kick off across the state
Twin Cities meteorologist returns to Jeopardy! for Tournament of Champions
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on June 14, 2022. Question: The Minnesota National Weather Service meteorologist returning to Jeopardy! for the Tournament of Champions. Answer: Eric Ahasic!. After winning six games in a row and bagging more than $160,000 during...
Despite Cougar Sightings, Minnesota DNR Says They Are Not Breeding In Minnesota
I recently saw shared on Facebook a trail camera picture that showed what looked like a mountain lion. A hunter in North Central Minnesota shared it to a private group. According to the Minnesota DNR, mountain lions (or cougars), migrate to Minnesota from North and South Dakota. The Minnesota Department...
wizmnews.com
Governor candidate Jensen and running mate Birk barnstorm Minnesota, including Rochester stop
The top two candidates on Minnesota’s Republican ticket made a one-day fly-around in the Gopher State this weekend. Scott Jensen, running for governor, and running mate Matt Birk flew to several Minnesota cities with their wives on Saturday, finishing up their trip in Rochester. Jensen told reporters there that making several stops in a single day was “energizing.”
Minnesota Lottery: Powerball $1 Billion for Tonight’s Drawing
The Powerball jackpot has climbed to its second highest total ever, and its just the second time in the game's 30 year history that the jackpot has reached a billion dollars. No one matched all six numbers in Saturday's Powerball drawing, increasing the jackpot to at least $1,000,000,000 for tonight's drawing. Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $87 million dollars.
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes
UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
Considerations for a Smooth Minnesota Deer Hunting Opener
Minnesota's Rifle Deer Season for 2022 kicks off on November 5th. In just over a week at the time of writing this families and friends will be gathering at deer camps. For many it's a tradition to they have participated in for years. The night before opener where we hunt is usually chaotic and loud with a lot of booze and so much BS you could float a canoe on it right out the deer shack door.
Kat Kountry 105
Southern Minnesota Trick-or-Treating Forecast
This southern Minnesota Halloween forecast is for all the kids who had their costume vibes devastated by having to wear a winter weather gear under their getup. No pirate should have to wear a winter coat under his puffy shirt, eye patch, and wooden sword. No princess should need to layer up with a snow suit under her gown and tiara. And no, Batman cannot effective fight crime wearing mittens and snow boots.
Love Chocolate? Check Out These Top Shops In Minnesota
You've heard of pub crawls but did you know Minnesota also has a chocolate tour? Yes, we've got lots of breweries but we also have some amazing chocolate shops that you really should check out. To me, a drive to see all of these in a day sounds like the perfect road trip!
Powerball Jackpot Grows to $825 Million
Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The estimated jackpot for tonight's Powerball drawing could be the second highest in the history of the multi-state game of chance. As of Saturday afternoon, the big prize stood at $825 million. A single winner opting for a cash payout would receive $410 million, before taxes. The drawing will take place at 10 PM and Minnesota cuts off the sale of Powerball tickets at 9 PM.
Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate
Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
What happened in the final debate between Tim Walz and Scott Jensen?
The final debate between Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen is over, and we listened in so you didn't have to. Here's a look at some of the key issues that came up during the debate, which was hosted by MPR News at the Fitzgerald Theatre:. Contrasting views...
Minnesota Fish & Wildlife Issue Warning Ahead Of Hibernation Season
Here's something I certainly have never thought of before! Minnesota Fish & Wildlife just issued a warning to Minnesota motorists about black bears. It's not just deer you have to look out for this time of the year. There have been some strange animal related stories in the headlines lately....
WOW! 50+ Halloween Happenings In Central Minnesota From A-Z!
First off, before I dive into the Halloween events that appear to be happening around Central Minnesota, I need to give kudos where kudos are due. Bravo, high-five, job well done, gold star, and all the praise I can think to give to Laura on thrifty Minnesota for compiling a list of not just a few towns in Minnesota's, but pretty much ALL the towns in Minnesota.
Deer hunting opener Saturday, Nov. 5
The 2022 firearm season for deer hunting opens in Minnesota Saturday, Nov. 5. As hunters prepare for deer hunting this firearms opening weekend, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds them to plan ahead. “A safe and enjoyable hunt starts with good preparation. To assist hunters with that preparation, we’ve put a wealth of general and area-specific information on our website,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “We hope these tools...
20+ Times Minnesota Was Part of a Jeopardy Question
Alex Trebec was the host of Jeopardy! since 1984, and claimed to know most of the trivia. Here are 25 times Minnesota was part of the clue or answer. You can watch Jeopardy! weekdays at 4:30 PM on KARE-11, and you can play Jeopardy! anytime you want with the help of Alexa.
Bet You Don’t Know The Name Of Minnesota’s Largest Lake?
Do you know the name of the Largest Lake in Minnesota that is totally inside the state's borders?. Minnesota has thousands of lakes. Some are just puddles while others are massive bodies of water. It's true that Lake Superior and Lake of the Woods are the biggest bodies of water...
Gas Prices Fall for 3rd Straight Week
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices have fallen for the third consecutive week. Gas Buddy says the average gasoline price in Minnesota has fallen 7.2 cents per gallon, averaging $3.59. The national average price has fallen 4.7 cents, averaging $3.72. Also, the national average for diesel has declined 2.39 cents...
Shania Twain Announces Minnesota Show At Xcel Energy Center
2023 is going to be a great year with this news: Shania Twain just announced a brand new tour and it is coming to Minnesota for the ultimate show. Shania announced the news on Friday (October 28th), just days after announcing a special one-off show in Nashville with Kelsea Ballerini. It was good news for those in Tennessee but sad news for us.
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 25
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and the volume of cases have remained similar to last week's report while the number of people hospitalized jumped by 87. Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25. The 7-day moving...
Kat Kountry 105
