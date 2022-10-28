Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Digital Collegian
Sean Clifford reflects on personal, team performance against Ohio State
After a strong and close first three quarters of the game, Penn State underwent a tough fourth-quarter loss to Ohio State, 44-31. Starting quarterback Sean Clifford commended the Buckeyes for their performance, but he felt the Nittany Lions were also able to hold their own well throughout the game. Clifford...
Digital Collegian
Betting lines and information for Penn State football's top-15 tilt with Ohio State
For just the second time this season, Penn State will enter a game as the underdog. Ahead of Saturday, Ohio State is currently listed as a 14.5-point favorite with a money line set at -660. With the two dynamic offenses in mind, the over/under is set at 60.5. MORE FOOTBALL...
Digital Collegian
Late goal powers Penn State women’s soccer to Big Ten Tournament victory
Pressure was high in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament when Penn State traveled to take on Wisconsin. The No. 6 Nittany Lions beat the No. 3 Badgers 1-0 in a match that was pretty evenly matched regardless of seeding. Both teams came out firing in the first...
Digital Collegian
Parker Washington reflects on his career-best performance against Ohio State
Penn State sophomore wide receiver Parker Washington continued his momentum from the victory over Minnesota, but the Nittany Lions couldn’t pull out the win against the Buckeyes. Washington recorded 179 yards and a touchdown in Penn State’s 44-31 loss. “If I want to be a No. 1 receiver,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football announces kickoff time, broadcast channel for Indiana game
Penn State’s trip to Indiana has its official kick time. The Nittany Lions are scheduled to play the Hoosiers at 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ABC on Nov. 5, according to a release. This is the second time Penn State will play at 3:30 p.m. this season.
Digital Collegian
Wide receiver Parker Washington breaks out as Penn State football’s No. 1 weapon despite loss to Ohio State
Even mired a struggling offense throughout 2021, Penn State and Sean Clifford always had somewhere to look — Jahan Dotson. Take the Maryland game from a season ago, where Penn State sputtered against an inferior opponent before Dotson began his trek toward a program-record day with 242 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Digital Collegian
In another ranked Big Ten loss, Penn State women's volleyball falls apart late against No. 6 Ohio State
Penn State football wasn’t the only team to suffer a loss to a higher-ranked Ohio State team on Saturday. Penn State volleyball was another victim, losing to the Buckeyes in a 3-2 thriller in Rec Hall. The rivalry wasn’t the only attraction at Rec Hall, the blue and white...
Digital Collegian
Big Ten announces full tournament schedule, including 1st-round bye for Penn State field hockey
After the release of the Big Ten Tournament bracket, Penn State officially took the top seed with a 7-1 conference record. Ranking third on the NFHCA poll, the Nittany Lions will have a bye for the first round and go straight to the semifinals where they will play the winner of a quarterfinal match between Iowa and Michigan — with the match coming on Nov. 4 at 1:30 p.m.
Digital Collegian
‘They never die’ | Penn State football allows 28 4th-quarter points to explosive Ohio State offense
The fourth quarter cost Penn State the game against Ohio State. The Nittany Lions actually led the Buckeyes 21-16 in the fourth quarter and contained Ohio State’s explosive offense until then, but then the floodgates opened. The Buckeyes scored 28 points in roughly a six-minute span to leave Beaver Stadium with a win.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer closes out regular season with victory over Michigan
Penn State traveled to Ann Arbor, Michigan, Sunday looking to close out the 2022 regular season with a victory before heading into the Big Ten Tournament. The Nittany Lions put together a spectacular second half to take down the Wolverines 3-2. The blue and white came into the match looking...
Digital Collegian
No. 16 Penn State men's hockey shuts out unranked Wisconsin, gathers 1st Big Ten series sweep on road
Penn State continued rewriting its own record book Saturday when it once again faced off against Wisconsin on the road. Shutting out the Badgers behind 32 saves from junior goaltender Liam Souliere, the blue and white secured a 4-0 win. Entering with a 7-0 record, the Nittany Lions had enjoyed...
Digital Collegian
4 total turnovers spell No. 13 Penn State football's demise in loss to No. 2 Ohio State
With 9:26 left in the game, Penn State’s running back Kaytron Allen bounced into the end zone to give Penn State a 21-16 lead over No. 2 Ohio State. After that, the No. 13 Nittany Lions had their wheels fall off to end in a 44-31 loss to the Buckeyes.
Digital Collegian
Student Farm presents 4th annual Plant Powered PSU event with plant-based food alternatives, smoothie bike
The Student Farm at Penn State hosted its fourth annual Plant Powered PSU in St. Paul’s United Methodist Church on Thursday afternoon. The event, which featured a variety of tables that provided plant-based alternatives to traditional meat protein sources, included food, recipes, nutrition facts and an exercise bike that powered a blender and allowed students to make their own smoothies.
Digital Collegian
Our predictions heading into facing No. 2 Ohio State this weekend at home | The 1-0 Podcast
With the recent release of Penn State’s 2023 football schedule, co-hosts Max Ralph and Seth Engle kick off this week’s episode by sharing their outlooks on next season for the Nittany Lions. The pair assesses Ohio State’s season performance up to this point and qualifies what Penn State...
Digital Collegian
Game Grades | Penn State’s performance in 44-31 collapse against Ohio State
Penn State almost won, but almost isn’t good enough. The Nittany Lions held a 21-16 lead in the second half, but a pair of quick touchdowns by the Buckeyes put the game to rest and extended their win streak against Penn State to six games. The blue and white...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey ends season with win over Rutgers, claims share of Big Ten title
Penn State entered its regular season finale against No. 21 Rutgers needing a win to earn the top seed in the Big Ten field hockey tournament. The Nittany Lions topped the Scarlet Knights by a score of 3-1, closing out the season on a seven game winning streak. It was...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey defeats Lindenwood to open conference play
Penn State traveled to Missouri for Game 1 of the weekend series to take on Lindenwood on Friday night. The Nittany Lions defeated the Lindenwood Lions by a score of 4-3. After a first few minutes of not many shots from either side, Lindenwood had an opportunity. Penn State’s Maeve Connolly committed a penalty, putting them at a skater disadvantage.
Digital Collegian
Centre County resident wins record-breaking sum in online lottery game
A Centre County resident was awarded more than $1.6 million from the online game, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Lottery. The resident won the money on "PA Big Winner Spectacular," a game that can be played on a computer, tablet or mobile device, the release said. This...
Digital Collegian
Borough of State College Parking Department released weekend parking restrictions
The Borough of the State College Parking Department released a statement that it will not be enforcing the “No parking 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.” as well as the one- and two-hour restrictions on parking. This will take effect at noon on Friday until 6 a.m. Sunday. Lawn...
Comments / 0