Digital Collegian

Sean Clifford reflects on personal, team performance against Ohio State

After a strong and close first three quarters of the game, Penn State underwent a tough fourth-quarter loss to Ohio State, 44-31. Starting quarterback Sean Clifford commended the Buckeyes for their performance, but he felt the Nittany Lions were also able to hold their own well throughout the game. Clifford...
Digital Collegian

Big Ten announces full tournament schedule, including 1st-round bye for Penn State field hockey

After the release of the Big Ten Tournament bracket, Penn State officially took the top seed with a 7-1 conference record. Ranking third on the NFHCA poll, the Nittany Lions will have a bye for the first round and go straight to the semifinals where they will play the winner of a quarterfinal match between Iowa and Michigan — with the match coming on Nov. 4 at 1:30 p.m.
Digital Collegian

Student Farm presents 4th annual Plant Powered PSU event with plant-based food alternatives, smoothie bike

The Student Farm at Penn State hosted its fourth annual Plant Powered PSU in St. Paul’s United Methodist Church on Thursday afternoon. The event, which featured a variety of tables that provided plant-based alternatives to traditional meat protein sources, included food, recipes, nutrition facts and an exercise bike that powered a blender and allowed students to make their own smoothies.
Digital Collegian

Penn State women’s hockey defeats Lindenwood to open conference play

Penn State traveled to Missouri for Game 1 of the weekend series to take on Lindenwood on Friday night. The Nittany Lions defeated the Lindenwood Lions by a score of 4-3. After a first few minutes of not many shots from either side, Lindenwood had an opportunity. Penn State’s Maeve Connolly committed a penalty, putting them at a skater disadvantage.
