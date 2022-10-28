Read full article on original website
Kemp asked why Trump is not on Georgia campaign trail. Hear his answer
CNN's Kaitlan Collins sits down with Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) to discuss former President Donald Trump's role in the midterm elections and the impact of Herschel Walker on the Republican ticket in his state.
Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide
Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
KTVZ
CNN Poll: Republicans, backed by enthusiasm and economic concerns, hold a narrow edge ahead of next week’s congressional election
An enthusiastic Republican base and persistent concerns about the state of the economy place the GOP in a strong position with about a week to go in the race for control of the US House of Representatives, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. The new survey out...
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
Donald Trump joins the Paul Pelosi conspiracy caucus
Just days removed from the assault on Paul Pelosi, Donald Trump is throwing in his lot with the conspiracy caucus on what actually happened in the attack.
thecomeback.com
Herschel Walker campaign rocked by accuser’s shocking move
Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for Senate in Georgia, faces Democratic incumbent Reverend Raphael Warnock in a pivotal election that could ultimately decide which political party controls the powerful legislative chamber after next week’s midterm elections. The campaign has been as bruising as you would think with both sides...
KTVZ
Biden, the optimist, wrestles with US democracy concerns
WASHINGTON (AP) — It was his last stop of the day on a West Coast swing, a backyard fundraiser at a TV producer’s home in Los Angeles, and President Joe Biden was telling the crowd how tough the past few years have been. He ticked off challenges: Technology...
KTVZ
Jury begins deliberating in federal case against Trump ally
NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has started deliberating in the case of a Donald Trump loyalist accused of using his access to the Republican former president to secretly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates. Jurors got the case on Wednesday in federal court in Brooklyn. They ended the day without a verdict. The defendant, Tom Barrack, has pleaded not guilty to acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, obstruction of justice and making false statements. Barrack is a California billionaire and a longtime friend of Trump who chaired Trump’s inaugural committee. He has vehemently denied the charges.
KTVZ
5 things to know for November 2: Parkland, RSV, Ukraine, Inflation, SpaceX
With less than a week until Election Day, Democrats and Republicans are ramping up campaign efforts as the balance of power in both the House and the Senate is up for grabs. If you’d like to brush up on who is running for office — or if you need help navigating the voting process entirely — check out these helpful resources curated by CNN Politics.
KTVZ
Women disrupt Supreme Court arguments to protest Dobbs decision
At the start of oral arguments at the Supreme Court on Wednesday, several women rose out of their seats inside the courtroom to voice their opposition to this summer’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The courtroom is once again open to the public after the Covid-19 pandemic, and the...
Republican turnout surging in traditionally blue Miami-Dade
MIAMI - In an extraordinary sign of trouble for Democrats and a good omen for the GOP in Florida ahead of Election Day, the number of registered Republicans voting in Miami-Dade County surpassed Democrats on Wednesday - one day after President Joe Biden visited the area on a campaign swing.The most populous county in Florida, Miami-Dade - with more than 1.5 million registered voters - has been a Democratic stronghold along the state's Gold Coast with largely blue Broward and Palm Beach counties for a generation. They had provided a bulwark of reliably Democratic votes against less-populated Republican counties across...
